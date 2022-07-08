7 Steps to Writing a Great College Essay

—

If you’re looking to get into the best college possible, writing a standout essay can be the key to getting in especially when you can do that without the help of an essay writer . And yet, many students find themselves wondering where to start or what to write about when it comes time to actually sit down and work on their college admissions essay. Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered! Follow our 7 steps for writing a kick-ass college essay and you’ll be well on your way to earning that A+!

1) Start with your passion

Don’t start your essay with, I want to go to college for ____, because it will help me achieve my future goals. Don’t do that. If you really want something and don’t know how to get there, then write about why you want it—and then write about what steps you are taking toward attaining it. Remember that what if? feeling from earlier? This is where it comes in handy. Take some time to think about all of those things you were curious about when you were younger (but didn’t have time for). What did you love doing? What kind of career would make you happy? Are there any ways in which these interests can be incorporated into your life now or later on down the road? A successful college essay should never feel like an application; instead, it should be an extension of who you are as a person.

2) Write about something personal

Why do admissions officers ask for an essay about yourself? They’re looking for more than a laundry list of accomplishments. The essay is your chance to highlight something about yourself that doesn’t fit on your transcript or resume, and show them who you really are (even if it is just what you had for breakfast). Admissions officers read thousands of applications, so it takes something special to stand out.

3) Stick with your own experiences and opinions

Having your own experiences and opinions to draw from is one of your greatest assets as a writer. Write about what you know and what you’re passionate about, even if that’s not exactly in line with what’s on your assignment sheet. If your teacher wants a 500-word essay about French history, for example, talk about why you took an immersion trip to France last summer.

4) Avoid Common Pitfalls

When you’re writing your college essay, it can be easy to fall into common pitfalls that might cost you a spot at your dream school. Many students struggle with grammar and spelling when they get nervous, while others feel they don’t have enough interesting stories to share. While these stumbling blocks are very real, they can easily be overcome if you take some time early on in your application process to plan ahead.

5) Consider your audience

The best way to consider your audience is to ask yourself who you’re writing for. Start there, and build your essay from there. If you know that it’s going to be read by an admissions officer at an Ivy League school, then you should focus on those kinds of things: how prestigious your high school is; what kind of grades you got in college prep classes; how many AP courses or honors classes you took; what kind of activities were available at your high school (sports? musical groups? drama?) and which ones did you join?

6) Edit, edit, edit!

When you’re sitting in front of your computer staring at an empty Word document, it can be tempting to dive right in and get started. Resist that urge! It’s much better (and much less stressful) to edit as you go along. Read through each sentence out loud, looking for errors and awkward phrasing. Once you’ve finished writing your essay, give yourself time to rest on it. Take a break from it—maybe even sleep on it—before going back to make any final edits.

7) Ask an editor to read it before you send it out

If you're trying to launch your writing career, having an experienced editor from grade miners give you feedback can be invaluable. Simply send them your work and ask for their thoughts; they'll be able to point out any holes in your story, help you find ways to improve, and generally improve your overall writing ability. And if you don't have anyone handy who can do that, try posting on Reddit or another community of writers—you might just get lucky! You never know until you try.

