8 Reasons How Online Education Courses Can Prepare You In Real Life

—

Since online courses are self-paced, you can work through them when it’s convenient for you and try out new skills while they’re still fresh in your mind, which will help make them more effective than what you learned in school. Monarch Institute creates online education courses that give students the tools they need to excel in the workplace and real life. Here are eight reasons why you should consider taking one of our online education courses as part of your growth plan.

1) Speed up your career with certifications

Certifications are a great way to demonstrate your skills and knowledge. Certifications also speed up your career because they give you easier access to promotions. Most importantly, they take less time than going back to school!

We recommend certifications in online education courses that will demonstrate new skills, boost your current resume, and help you earn a higher salary. With Monarch Institute’s online courses, you can get certified in popular topics like project management or Six Sigma. So what are you waiting for? Get ready for a fast-paced career!

2) Strengthen your soft skills

Soft skills are incredibly important to have if you want to succeed in your job. These include things like communication, personal brand and even self-awareness. Soft skills can sometimes be overlooked in a competitive job market because it’s easier to just focus on hard skills like what you can add to a company that nobody else can do.

But soft skills often make all of those hard skills possible. One of my favorite ways people can improve their soft skills is by taking an online education course,

3) Improve your employment chances

Having a degree is one of the best ways to increase your chances of finding a job, even if it’s unrelated to your major. According to a 2014 report from Georgetown University , a bachelor’s degree holder has an unemployment rate of 4.2%, while those with just a high school diploma have an unemployment rate of 9.7%.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Additionally, some employers only consider candidates who hold advanced degrees or higher (i.e., master’s and doctorate). Given that 57% of employers screen candidates based on their education level, it makes sense that having something on your resume will put you ahead in terms of job prospects.

4) Learn the advanced techniques

Some classes are just not designed to teach you all there is to know about a given topic; they’re meant to give you a broad overview and put you on track to pursue more advanced training. Think of online education courses as an appetizer rather than a meal. An important distinction: an online course does not offer students lifetime access, so it isn’t intended for personal enrichment or self-teaching; it’s meant for those who want advanced knowledge in their field of work or plan on going deeper into their studies.

5) Earn money while learning

No matter what major you choose, there’s always going to be some information that is not covered in class. This can often lead to a lot of extra homework or research if you’re trying to gain a better understanding of a concept. If you’re struggling with a difficult topic and aren’t getting much help from your professor, online education courses might be able to help.

Many programs offer virtual classrooms where students can interact with each other and their teachers through various multimedia resources, often at reasonable prices. While online classes are not for everyone, they can make it easier for those who don’t need face-to-face interaction in their learning process and still want to work hard towards obtaining an advanced degree at relatively little cost.

6) Learning should be fun

By watching popular shows like The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, and Game of Thrones, you’re also able to learn a lot about history. Shows like these often have some kind of historical background that can help you make sense of what is going on in today’s world.

Even if you watch a show just for pure entertainment purposes and have no intentions of ever learning anything from it, it still exposes you to conversations or terms you might not hear elsewhere. Learning shouldn’t be dull—it should be fun! If a show or book piques your interest enough that you want to learn more about its subject matter, take advantage of that fact and do some research on your own time. You never know where learning will take you!

7) Learn anywhere and anytime

One of online education’s biggest draws is its portability. Whether you’re headed to work, a coffee shop or just out for a stroll, you can pick up where you left off in a class at any time. Best of all, there’s no commute and no gas—just your phone and internet access.

That’s why many people take courses while on vacation—whether it’s business-related learning or learning a new language (hello, European trip!) to practical things like brushing up on computer skills before upgrading your laptop or going with an older model that doesn’t have updated software. Now if only there was an easy way to sync all those classes across devices! What would I have done without Apple’s Classroom app?

8) Practice makes perfect

Even if you’re pretty knowledgeable on a subject, it can be a great idea to go back to school and take an online course on that subject. The advantage of these courses is that they can bring you up to speed quickly—and sometimes cost-effectively.

Even if your employer doesn’t reimburse you for coursework, it might be worth checking out some MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) to refresh your knowledge or get up to speed on a new topic. And here’s another unexpected benefit: taking college classes when you’re in your 40s or 50s may help make you look younger!

Conclusion

While many adults consider taking online education, they often worry that it won’t be as effective in preparing them for real-life situations. The truth is that today’s online education courses offer valuable features and benefits including immediate feedback, interactive projects, virtual study groups and help from instructors. With access to a diverse student body and unparalleled convenience and flexibility, taking an online course through your local community college can have you ready for real-life situations in no time. So what are you waiting for? Take advantage of all that online learning has to offer and get prepared today!

—

This content is brought to you by Viena Abdon

Shutterstock