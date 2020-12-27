A New Holiday Tradition: Christmas Bird Count for the Family

How bummed are you about the holidays this Covid season?

If you’re anything like my family, we are just going stir crazy, suffering from a 9-month cabin fever syndrome. Sound familiar?

This is why I signed us all up to participate in the Audubon Society’s 121st Annual Christmas Bird Count (CBC) running all over the United States, Canada and countries in the Western Hemisphere from December 14th, 2020 to January 5th, 2021.

Not sure yet how it’ll go over once I make the official announcement…but you gotta take the first step, right?

I was looking for something screen-free for us to do because Google classrooms with distance learning are just too, too much to bear day in and day out.

We all need a break from computers. You, too?

As a former homeschooling family that used to do February bird counts as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count in our backyard, birding is not new to us. I’m just moving it up to the holiday season this year. Time to break out the binoculars!

Birding for all ages

Even if you have little ones, you may be amazed at how excited they get once you hand them a pair of binoculars.

My kiddos loved looking through binoculars ever since they could stand, walk and hold a pair at the same time (like at age 2). I think it was the spy element that attracted them the most.

It was a great introduction to learning about distance and space, too. I mean personal space, or space in our neighborhood that a toddler or preschooler could run in. They were fascinated by how things looked “in real life” compared to “up close” through binoculars.

(We used the telescope for outer space views. Highly recommended as well.)

Above all, binoculars, like a magnifying glass, opened up new worlds for my kiddos.

When my children were about 10 or 11, bird guides quickly hit the top of the list of the most-read books in our house. They held a particular fascination for my youngest, Jamil. He’d spend hours at a local state park using the guide book to identify birds he’d spot.

Then later at home, he’d draw and color them, complete with scientific name and range below them.

Now as older teens, it’s been a few years since we’ve participated in a bird count, and I’m not sure if they’d look at our excursion into birding this time as the exciting outdoor science activity it is.

Maybe it will be viewed this time around as a boring activity done just to make Mom happy.

To prevent this from happening, I plan to raise the stakes a bit. (Gotta be one step ahead!)

I’ll portion out the $600 (or $2,000?) stimulus check supposedly on our way soon according to how many different bird species they locate and record. Knowing them, they’ll fall for the bait!

Outdoors during the pandemic

But in all seriousness, the Christmas Bird Count represents a chance to get outdoors. Unless, of course, you live within the 15-mile diameter circle of each event and can view birds from the inside comfort of your home. But aren’t you just sick and tired of staying home all the time?

Your chance of catching coronavirus is very low outside. Just stay 6 feet apart to be on the safe side.

And, the CBC represents an opportunity to get off screens. (However, you can record data — like photos! — and send it in from the field on your smartphone.)

Since this is a volunteer activity, you’re not required to stay for a set time, but several hours is usually what people contribute. If you have very small children, this may not be possible. However, you can tell them that the outing is like a hike or a walk outside for as long as they can tolerate the weather. (It may be cold and snowy in some places.)

As long as someone in your party records some data, go for it!

Citizen science

The CBC is a great activity for eco-conscious families.

Participating in citizen (or community) science opportunities like the CBC is an easy but important way for parents to live their values and demonstrate to their children how vital science is for life.

Without the real data volunteers collect, scientists around the world are limited in diagnosing problems. Without data, they may not be able to prevent impending catastrophes — like species extinction.

Take a look at this recent article to see the huge effect birdwatchers (like you!) had on collecting this critical data.

With biodiversity threatened like never before, and with the huge negative impact of our climate crisis on almost all species, everyone has a role to play in reversing this tragic trajectory that our fossil fuel burning has put the Earth and all its inhabitants on.

Source: IPBES Global Assessment Report

To raise awareness of this natural tragedy unfolding before our very eyes, the Audubon Society has a page devoted to the effects of climate change on birds called Survival by Degrees. You can look up your area to see what’s happening locally.

Citizen science impresses upon us how we all have a role to play in solving problems that affect the “public commons” like air, water, and land.

That’s an important lesson for everyone — including our children.

As a homeschooler, I engaged my children in plenty of citizen science projects. I wanted them to know how vital it is that we become scientifically literate. And participate in science, too.

Frankly, understanding science is absolutely critical to their future existence on planet Earth. Without taking evidence-based steps today to mitigate our climate crisis, future generations may not have a habitable planet at all.

Surely in the 21st century, it is the responsibility of all citizens to be scientifically literate. How can you vote wisely without being so?

All parents have a role to play in working toward creating a livable planet for their children and grandchildren. Raising awareness of the ecological crises we face with our children — while outside doing citizen science — will instill in them a fervor to make a difference.

The school strikes for climate are one example of the type and level of civic engagement we need from people of all ages before political and economic change will happen. Why not start this holiday season with your family?

Christmas Bird Count Holiday Tradition

A new family tradition may be just what you need to beat the holiday blues in the midst of a global pandemic with cases and deaths — and new viral mutants — surging all over.

Covid-19 has upended family traditions, but this doesn’t mean you can’t start a new one. Getting outside for awhile, and off computers, may be just the antidote to cabin fever that you and your family need.

Participation in the Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count going on from mid-December through January 5th is an ideal way to become engaged in citizen science. Show your kids that science can be a fun adventure, too!

And if you missed it, there’s the Backyard Bird Count in February.

Who knows? Once distance learning resumes in January, send photos and collected data to your child’s teacher. It could count for something toward their grade.

And possibly ornithology will become their chosen field of study. 🙂

Happy birding!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

