E-Sports Education: A Possible Approach to Revolutionize Sports Education?

—

By Sudip Saha

For the past five years, eSports players have capitalized on the amazing potential of gaming to captivate audiences’ imagination. What started as a niche has navigated its way through multiple industrial domains- from media & entertainment to the education sector. It is commonplace to come across key developments fostering eSports to offer a sense of real connectedness and increase school engagement, or for professional gamers to leverage live streaming services such as Twitch or YouTube.

According to market research company Fact.MR, the global eSports market is projected to surpass US$ 6 billion until 2028, growing astronomically at a CAGR of 28%. This demonstrates the immensely surging popularity of eSports across multiple domains and regions around the world. Additionally, a 2012 Pew Research Center report concluded that over half of all individuals admitted that there would be significant advances in the adoption of gamification by 2020. Until now, this has proven to be mostly true.

As virtual ecosystems flourish, the sky is the limit for eSports’ expansion. Increasing ownership of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other internet devices have played a pivotal in attracting a wide clientele, providing a straightforward entry into competitive gaming. This article attempts to provide a broad outlook on how eSports popularity is expected to be elevated by promoting intensive educational frameworks at the secondary and tertiary institutional levels respectively.

COVID-19: A Boom or Bust for eSports Education?

In spite of uncertainties concerning the implementation of college sporting events throughout the pandemic crisis, opportunities have presented themselves with regard to the aggressive promotion of competitive eSports programs. With public health experts discouraging in-person gatherings and events, eSports programs swiftly filled the vacuum left behind by empty football fields and unoccupied baseball stadiums by shifting the competitive spirit to virtual platforms.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Carefully calibrated programs, designed to retain students’ interests through a combination of online gaming events combined with theoretical knowledge dissemination have sprung into existence, enabling pupils to acquire hands-on experience. For instance, the Ohio State University intends to unveil an interdisciplinary major in eSports and game studies in 2021, initially planned for launch during fall 2020. The course intends to offer a Bachelor of Science program in game studies and eSports.

Prior to the pandemic’s onset, the University of Kentucky partnered with global eSports company Gen.G to design a first-of-its-kind global gaming and eSports program, as part of its strategic efforts to leverage technology and maximize student success. The venture ties in with the University’s broader Smart Campus Initiative wherein the institution is exploring multiple ways to capitalize on the benefits of innovative technologies throughout its teaching, research and service initiatives.

Other recent partnerships, such as the British eSports Association and Pearson led grassroots level BTEC qualification programs in April 2020 and the Shenandoah University’s Academic eSports Program unveiled in September 2020, have only added more fuel to the fire.

Why Government Involvement is Necessary?

Recent years have seen an increasing convergence between surging eSports popularity and government involvement. From the granting of legitimacy status to aspiring professionals across the United States to supporting eSports growth in Germany, governmental frameworks go a long way in enhancing the popularity of this highly promising domain.

Shifting towards the East, the Korea eSports Association (KeSPA), founded by the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, has actively promoted eSports development in recent years, given that the South Korean gaming industry represents over 60% of its cultural content. Furthermore, the Game Coach Academy is responsible for providing courses for professional gamers.

Owing to the gargantuan nature of the eSports industry, government support to support proper infrastructure development and investments in gaming laboratories via financial aid is an important aspect. In addition, governmental frameworks help streamline the delivery of critical educational programs through periodic reviews of course quality and funding for exploring new avenues.

Besides, micro-level management is an important part and parcel of government-mandated eSports agencies. For instance, KeSPA is also responsible for ensuring the best tournament standards and practices, especially for issues related to player security and a safe playing environment. The agency fines players resorting to harsh language in chats outside of pro-play and those involved in match-fixing. Additionally, players are fined for indulging in obscene gestures and inappropriate language.

Say Hello to AI-Driven Behavior Supervision

As industry 4.0 grabs eyeballs, artificial intelligence and machine learning penetration is witnessing a spectacular rise, with eSports emerging as an important beneficiary. In spite of studies concluding that existing AI capacities do not fully consummate human interaction dynamics across games, it has proven useful in imparting certain levels of training.

It is observed that while reliance on on-screen sporting activities has risen, the number of players actually engaged in the gameplay are a minuscule proportion of the larger virtual ecosystem. Grasping the gameplay interface is a significant challenge and articulate commentaries on enhancing involvement can garner increased viewership. IBM’s Watson AI is already fulfilling this objective, scanning through hundreds of hours of eSports video to create dynamic highlights in real-time.

Maximum AI driven applications are increasing to control incidences of cheating and betting across virtual game platforms. Incidences such as the deployment of aim-bots in shooters or abnormal rates of gameplay level-up can be easily detected by leveraging advanced AI platforms. Additionally, a wide spectrum of monitoring capabilities helping eliminate profanity and aggressive behavior across voice chats and identification of fake accounts have provided a wide berth for AI-based security systems deployment in this domain.

So what’s next for Tertiary Sports Education?

As the world adjusts to the new normal, correspondence educational programs, virtual learning, and online classes are expected to take precedence. With adaptability inclining, virtual service providers are capitalizing on new digital interfaces. Educational institutions already exploiting eSports programs since the pre-pandemic times stand to gain the maximum benefits in the years to come.

The eSports domain was already a multi-billion dollar industry, with real-time video game streaming and organized virtual professional leagues already dominating the online ecosystem. Higher educational institutions were already leveraging opportunities to provide training in broadcasting and science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

While the virtual landscape is expected to widen in the future, preference for traditional sporting activities is not expected to depreciate anytime soon. With public sporting events poised to resume in the aftermath of the pandemic crisis, footfalls across stadiums, playgrounds, and sports complexes will retain the frequency of outdoor activities. Consequently, on-field sports education is likely to experience a resurgence. Anticipating this, academic institutions are attempting to make significant strides in effectively integrating both real-time and virtual gameplay experiences. Hence, the future for eSports appears extremely bright.

—

This content is brought to you by Sudip Saha.

Photo: Shutterstock