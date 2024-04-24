Falling Behind: Addressing the Root Causes of the Education Crisis in the Tech-driven Era with Scott Dow of America’s Chips

—

A recent report from ManpowerGroup reveals that the current US labor shortage of 75% leaves three out of four employers without qualified workers. This work shortage stems, in large part, from the nation’s mounting education crisis, and both the education and business sectors need to find answers.

At last, a partnership forged between education and the technology sector steps forward with a promising solution. America’s Chips is the union of LA Semiconductor , the only 100% USA-owned and operated producer of semiconductors, and America’s Heroic School , a federally funded platform preparing elementary students for the evolving workforce. The collaboration illustrates the synergy that can happen when education and business team up. After all, the professional sector needs education to develop its current and future pipeline of workers. And education needs subject matter experts to ensure they are teaching the right skills.

“To deliver results, education and business must join forces,” says Scott Dow, a board member of LA Semiconductor and president of Heroic Game Day . “We need to re-engineer workforce development from the ground up to regain our national security and global leadership.”

Ignoring the labor shortage in the United States is no longer an option

According to Dow, the US is currently fighting and losing a struggle known as the “ Chip War .” Computer chips, or semiconductors, power not only the United States’ economy but also its national defense. From cars to fighter jets, cell phones to satellites, these tiny computer chips are essential to almost every aspect of daily life. In terms of the economy, global innovation, productivity, and prosperity are propelled by technology and computer chip power technology.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As previously mentioned, LA Semiconductor is the only entirely US-owned company that manufactures computer chips, as the vast majority of semiconductors are produced overseas . The simple fact is that America lacks a capable workforce in the tech sector, and the problem is growing. Experts project a shortage of 67,000 workers in the semiconductor sector by 2030, in addition to a shortage of 1.4 million workers in the US technology industry overall.

Bridging the gap in workforce readiness with educational gamification

The US education system is at a critical juncture. Rapid advancements in technology have dramatically reshaped industry demands, calling for a workforce well-versed in digital literacy, critical thinking, and technical know-how. However, traditional educational institutions have struggled to keep pace, leading to an education crisis characterized by a skills gap, outdated curricula, and a lack of overall resources.

The professional sector warns that upcoming waves of workers lack sorely needed skills in technology, data, and engineering. Even more importantly, they claim schools are not equipping graduates with critical soft skills like self-discipline, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and resilience.

America’s Heroic School offers a digital solution to complement traditional education with powerful gamification. The solution, Heroic Game Day, leverages game-based learning, data-driven intelligence, and blockchain to engage students and develop skills relevant to the future workforce.

Instead of passive instruction where students sit and take in information, Heroic Game Day drops them into simulations, challenges, and engaging problem-solving situations. Students put what they learn into practice in exciting scenarios reminiscent of Minecraft. For example, on the tech path, students work in teams to mine sand, transport it to the manufacturing facility, and transform it into the silicon required to make semiconductors.

“Six-year-olds playing Heroic Game Day are learning to make the chips that the United States needs,” Dow says. “They are learning key executive functioning skills like working together, staying focused, making decisions, dealing with distractions, and controlling their impulses. But more importantly, they are having fun doing it! You can feel the enthusiasm in the air when you observe a class using Heroic Game Day.”

As Dow explains, Heroic Game Day offers an education that is highly accessible and scalable. Today, over 10,000 students log on to play, and the platform can teach one child as easily as it can teach one million.

Heroic Game Day’s accessibility solves a major hurdle in today’s education system. First, a considerable digital divide separates those with access to cutting-edge technologies and those without. Affluent schools offer state-of-the-art computer labs and programming courses, while underfunded schools struggle to provide basic computer classes. This disparity exacerbates inequities and widens the achievement gap, as those without access are left behind in a world where technological proficiency is paramount.

Heroic Game Day addresses inequalities in equipment as well as in teacher preparation. Without proper training, even the best-intended tech initiatives can flounder, resulting in wasted resources and missed learning opportunities. However, this platform’s self-sufficiency solves the lack of professional development in educational technology that often leaves teachers unprepared to use new tools effectively or to incorporate them into their lesson plans.

“As a complementary track, Heroic Game Day does not necessitate classroom instruction, extra instructional planning, or even teach participation,” says Dow. “Students can benefit from the platform in or out of the classroom.”

The US workforce needs results quickly, and while educational institutions are notoriously slow to adapt, America’s Chips is a partnership working outside the education system. Rather than red tape, its program is designed to provide rapid change and already shows promising results. According to the program’s data, students who spend half an hour each day playing the game develop proficiency in the top 20 critical soft skills and achieve proficiency on state math and reading assessments.

“The education crisis is one of the most pressing challenges of our time,” Dow concludes. “It affects not just the current generation of students but the very fabric of our future workforce and society. Our collaboration ushers in an age of education that prepares students not just to cope with the demands of a tech-driven world but to thrive in it.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This content is brought to you by Scott Bartnick

Photo provided by the author.