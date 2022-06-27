Get Daily Email
Fundi Launches Student Platform for Career Guidance & Study Advice in Africa

Fundi Launches Student Platform for Career Guidance & Study Advice in Africa

In a bid to provide students across Africa with access to quality career guidance and study advice, fundi - a leading education finance specialist - has launched its innovative platform FundiConnect.

by

 

JOHANNESBURG, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FundiConnect is a student platform that is focused on providing students with the best resources and career decision-making tools.

The FundiConnect student support platform provides students with access to a wealth of information, including tips on how to choose the right course, advice on job applications and interviews, information on the latest important dates and student news, opportunities in the education and employment sectors, and much more.

With an easy-to-use interface, the platform is accessible from any device and provides a range of features, including:

  • A library of resources that include infographics and articles on a range of topics, such as choosing the right course, university and career path; study plans; Admission Point Score (APS) Calculators; and advice on writing a CV or preparing for an interview.
  • A directory of universitiescollegesbursaries and career profiles, which can be filtered according to preference.
  • career quiz and CV generator.

 

With FundiConnect, students can get advice on what to study, access career tools and resources, and connect to course options and opportunities that match their skills and interests in a few easy clicks

“We launched FundiConnect to be the leading content platform for everything student. Giving learners and students the tools and resources to succeed and follow their dream careers,” said James Kieser, founder of FundiConnect. “We enable this through quality guides, tools, articles and more which can all be easily accessed for free via the digital platform”.

The platform is free to use and is a valuable resource for students of all levels, from those just starting out their studies, to those who are about to enter the job market.

FundiConnect provides a range of career resources, expert advice from industry professionals, further education guidance, scholarships, bursaries and more. It is also intended to provide a forum for students to connect with each other, share information and seek advice from peers.

FundiConnect is South Africa’s leading site for information and resources on tackling career decisions, tertiary studies and life after school.

This post was previously published on globenewswire.com.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Fundi

Fundi is South Africa's leading Education Finance specialist. Fundi enables students to pursue their dreams and covers all things education finance, from tuition and device loans to MBA loans. Students can even find student accommodation through Fundi's online platform, buy airtime and data and get e-books. All educational needs are in one place.
Additional information about Fundi is accessible: https://fundi.co.za/
Contact: John Bradley
Phone: 0116706100
Webpage: www.fundiconnect.co.za
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: @fundiconnectSA
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/fundiconnectsa

