Ghostwriting and The Price of College Education in Canada

The academic ghostwriting industry has evolved and grown into a steady business over the past couple of years. The statistics are quite alarming and may pose a serious threat to higher education in the future. The phenomenon of hiring a third party like a writing service to do your assignments is often referred to as ‘contract cheating’. Unfortunately, contract cheating has been commercialized and many students have even admitted to paying someone else to undertake their work.

Ghostwriting was prevalent even before contract cheating came into existence. In earlier times, people would hire students from universities with good academic backgrounds to do adequate research and write thesis or dissertation papers for them. Mediocre students would pay their friends or family members to write assignments for them. But today, the scenario has changed. The academic ghostwriting business has grown by leaps and bounds. Not just students, even parents are paying their sons and daughters to hire professional writers and bribe their way into reputed colleges and universities.

But can we blame them? The European standard of education is based on meritocracy where an individual is judged by his/her intellectual ability. This is why many parents and students try to manipulate their admissions to college. Case studies reveal that majority of the students in Canada are familiar with essay writing services and most of them have hired these services.

Let’s admit, academic writing can be a daunting task. Traditionally, essays, term papers, dissertations, etc., are an integral part of the academic curriculum. They are important hallmarks in determining whether a student is eligible for scholarships. They also decide the final grades of a student in the academic year. The assignments comprise almost 80% of the overall marks in an academic term.

Many think that only students who are not well at writing essays hire these ghostwriting services. But this is not true. The pressure of assignment submissions is so disconcerting that even meritorious students look for extra help to complete their academic works.

Academic dishonesty is at a high rise. The latest report shows that more than 31 million students worldwide have been engaged in contract cheating. Another study shows that though essay writing services commonly referred to as ‘essay mills’ is banned in countries like the USA and New Zealand, it is still legal in the UK and Canada.

Is Online writing services legal in Canada?

Essay writing services are completely legal in Canada. Though universities encourage their students to submit only original works, even professors cannot deny that majority of the students have used online writing services at least once in their college life.

Students from top universities like the University of Toronto, McGill University, University of British Columbia, McMaster University, York University, etc., often hire services from essay writing companies.

Students studying in undergraduate, Master’s, or doctoral programs look for professional writing services. In Canada, many non-English speaking students seek writing services. There is also a huge demand for urgent papers. This is because students often wait until the last hour to finish their assignments and once, they are unable to do so, they look for professional help that can deliver the essays within 24 hours. Some essay services can even deliver within 3 hours and of course, the prices are much higher.

Why do Students Hire Online Writing Services?

Education has become highly competitive. Students are continuously juggling between their academic and social life. The pressure of securing good grades is so intense that many students even want to compromise and resort to unethical practices like hiring an outsider to write their assignments. Buying essays online may be unethical but we also cannot deny how they can benefit a student.

Saves time and effort. Hiring a professional writing service help students to complete their tasks and also have time for their social life.

Professional writers are skilled and guarantee high-quality essays. These writers have many years of experience and can provide guidance and support to the students. Students can use their expertise to create new ideas and make radical improvements in their assignments.

Writing services uses plagiarism detection tools to ensure that the papers are original and do not have any copied content.

The services are affordable. You can buy a custom essay for $9. However, charges maybe more depending on the urgency of the paper.

Managing deadlines are important. Essay writers help you to complete complicated tasks and submit them on time. Some websites even promise to deliver tasks within 3 hours.

Top 5 Essay Writing Services in Canada

Canada is a hot destination for a number of top essay writing companies. So, if you are a student and planning to hire a writing service, no need to look elsewhere. Below we have discussed the top 5 academic writing companies in Canada. Read yourself and choose the best writing service that suits you.

1. EduBirdie

EduBirdie is a paid writing service that is mainly focused on serving Canadian students. They handle almost all kinds of academic papers like essay services, homework, college admissions, dissertations, case studies, lab reports, etc. They claim that they hire only Canadian writers. Most of their writers have Masters or Doctoral degrees.

The hiring process involves some assessment tests and document verification. The writer’s profiles, customer feedback, and ratings are visible on the website.

Their prices start from C$24.15 per page for writing essays and C$9.40 for editing work. Once an order is placed, you have to make a deposit and the writer is assigned to you. You may release the payment once you are completely satisfied with the task.

2. Canada Essay Writing

Canada Essay Writing is a well-known name in the Canadian academic arena. They claim to have a good reputation for providing plagiarism-free content within short deadlines. They give emphasis on professionalism, quality, and good customer service. They have a team of writers who are native English speakers and hold academic degrees from well-known universities.

They provide all kinds of academic services including essays, dissertation writing, term papers, homework, research papers, etc.

One of the main reasons why Canada Essay Writing is different from the other writing services is its unique pricing strategy.

Canada Essay has a fixed pricing policy. The pricing strategy is quite simple and depends only on the academic level of the students. Unlike other services, they do not charge extra for urgent papers. For undergraduate and college papers, their prices start from $20 and may go up to $24 depending on the academic level. This is a fixed price irrespective of the level of urgency.

3. EssayPro

EssayPro claims to offer top-quality essays for its students. Their writers are hired on the basis of quality, speed, professionalism, and speed. The writers have to provide their ID proof, documentation of educational qualifications, and samples of their previously written work. Once these are approved and verified, they have to appear for an interview and sit for a trial essay test. Once selected, the company will offer a one-month trial period and after that an official joining invitation. The company also has an ‘Honor Code’ to represent its academic integrity.

The company mainly offers three kinds of services:

Writing services that start from C$14.26

Rewriting at C$9.98

Editing comes at C$7.13

4. CanadianWritings

CanadianWritings claims to offer fast and reliable services for their customers. Their writers are native English speakers from Canada and are well aware of the Canadian education system. They guarantee that all their papers are written from scratch and are 100% authentic. They take pride in their writers who they choose carefully before they are hired to join their team. Their writers are trained periodically to keep them updated with the latest educational trends. They ensure that all their writers do thorough research work based on reliable sources that help them to produce factual assignments. They ensure that the assignments are free from errors and are relevant to the topics.

CanadianWritings ensure perfect A+ scores to their customers. They have a wide range of discounts. For first-time buyers, the discount is 20%. There are several seasonal discounts and also discounts for returning customers.

Their basic price starts from $16.26 per page for a 14-day delivery period. The prices depend on the urgency period, academic level, and the type of paper.

5. Student Assignment Solution

They claim to be one of the top essay writing services in Canada with over 95.5% satisfied customers and average monthly orders of over 800. They guarantee the best prices and world-class services for their customers. The papers are checked on Turnitin, the world’s leading plagiarism checker, and offer 100% original and authentic papers to their clients.

They hire writers from different disciplines who can create unique content to meet the specifications of the clients. They are well-versed with the Canadian academic standards and use their experience to provide the correct formatting, editing, and writing style to their clients.

They have a wide range of services. Apart from Canada, they offer services to UK, Australia, USA, New Zealand, China, UAE, Malaysia, India, Ireland, and many more. Their prices are available on request. Customers have to fill in the order form with their personal details and book an assignment.

Conclusion

Despite sharp criticisms, essay writing services continue to thrive. While many may talk about how academic ghostwriting has been responsible for the downfall of our education system, we also cannot deny their benefits especially in times of cut-throat competition. Many top services hire writers who are ex-professors and academicians. Students can hire their services and use their knowledge to expand their learning horizons. These services can also be useful resources and study materials to prepare for competitive exams. Moreover, many international students who are not native English speakers may hire writing services to help them complete their assigned tasks.

Online essay writing services are still a controversial subject and are banned in many countries. However, many students continue to use their services to overcome their academic challenges.

The future of online writing services is still unknown. We hope that the educational governing bodies can implement some regulation or legal boundaries to help them operate in a more secure platform so that both students and writers can be benefitted from the industry.

