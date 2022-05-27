Great Tips for Writing the American Dream, for All Students

—

Writing the American Dream Essay every year is a standard and critical part of the application process for many colleges. Some will request an essay on their specific “mission statement” or core values.

In your initial research, you’ve likely realized that this can often be a difficult task to accomplish, as the college doesn’t always make it easy to find what the exact prompts are. This article will give you tips on how to write the American Dream Essay.

Important Factors to Consider When Writing the American Dream Essay

Ensure efficient analytical skills to frame a strong thesis statement of your story.

Identify and articulate your story’s central conflict, dilemma, or problem.

Make sure that you have a clear idea of what you want to share with your readers.

Examine all the resources at hand, such as books, articles, and newspapers, to see if any ideas or information can be used in American Dream research.

Choose a topic that is interesting and relevant to you and your audience who will be reading your essay on the American dream.

Find dream essay examples to help you Include references from other authors’ works that you have read to support your ideas.

How to Create an Outline

An outline is a great way to organize your writing. It can help you see the big picture and stay focused on your main points. It’s also a helpful tool when you want to revise your work later—you can easily see what needs changing and where.

But how do you go about creating an American dream essay outline that will enable you to write a list of American dream essays or the American dream argumentative essay? Here are some tips:

Start with a blank document and write down every point you want to make. Don’t worry about grammar or punctuation yet. Just get your ideas down on paper. Once they’re all done, go back through them and group them into related categories.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This is where your outline will start taking shape. Now take each category, and divide it into sub-headings as needed (e.g., “How To Write A Paper” might have sub-headings like “Introduction,” “Conclusion,” and “Main Body Paragraphs”).

Then add any other points that apply to those categories (e.g., “How To Write An Introduction” could include sub-headings like “Grab Your Reader’s Attention,” “Choose A Good Title”). Finally, add notes underneath each.

How to Write the Introduction

Writing the introduction is an essential part of your essay. It gives readers a first impression of what your paper is about and its purpose. You need to create a good introduction to convince readers that they should read the whole essay.

The first thing you need to do is grab your reader’s attention from the very beginning. This can be done by creating a hook or an attention-grabbing sentence . The hook should be relevant to what you’re writing about but not directly connected with it- this will make your reader want to read more.

Another way of grabbing your reader’s attention is by using humor in your introduction. You can use jokes or sarcasm and make them laugh at the beginning so they’ll want to read more when they finish reading the whole paper, even if they disagree with what you say.

Body Paragraphs

A body paragraph is a single unit of thought, with three or four sentences that develop the main idea.

First, state your topic sentence, and then provide two or three sentences supporting and explaining it. The topic sentence of a body paragraph should be a topic statement in A-B-C form–that is, it should include an action verb as the subject, an object, and a compliment.

Each body paragraph aims to prove or clarify one central point. Each paragraph will have its topic sentence, but you should keep all your sentences related to verifying that same point.

A body paragraph can be anywhere from two to five sentences long, but only if you need that many sentences to prove the point enough. You don’t want to go over five sentences because it becomes hard for readers to follow what you’re saying and remember what you’ve already said in previous paragraphs.

Essay Conclusion

The conclusion is the last paragraph of your essay, and in this paragraph, you will give the final ideas, opinions, or judgments about the topic you have discussed in your essay assignments.

The conclusion should not be a simple summary of what has already been said in the essay. It should show that you have understood what you have written and thought about it carefully.

Bottom Line

Whether you write your American dream essay based on personal experience or imagination, academic course or passion, always remember one thing: the point of the essay is to be inspiring. This means that you should always keep the reader in mind. If you are discussing your lofty goals, then talk about how they would make a difference in the lives of others.

—

This content is brought to you by Natalie Joyle

Shutterstock