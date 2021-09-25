Is a Degree in Sociology Worth It?

—

Is sociology worth it as a field of study? Like many degrees related to the social sciences, a degree in sociology might be looked on with some doubts about how valuable it will prove in the marketplace. It’s true that sociology has shrunk as other fields in STEM and psychology have grown; enrollments in sociology degrees are on the decline and have been for some time.

But discouraging numbers don’t necessarily mean there’s no benefit to getting a sociology degree. Depending on the career you choose to pursue, a degree in sociology can be both personally and financially rewarding.

How Sociology Differs from Social Sciences

First, let’s take a look at what studying sociology actually entails.

Simply put, sociology is a study of human interaction as a whole, both on the personal and institutional level. Sociology appeals mainly to people who want to make the world a better place by addressing issues like inequality, community development, race and gender issues, and more.

Sociology is considered a subset of the social sciences as a whole. The social sciences are defined as another scientific field, using the scientific method to investigate facts. The social sciences cover subjects like political science, history, law. Disciplines like archaeology, linguistics, and anthropology also fall under the umbrella of social sciences, as does sociology itself. As a subset of the social sciences, sociology focuses on human behavior within the social structure, as well as the social structures and institutions themselves.

What a Sociology Curriculum Covers

Because sociology covers a broad spectrum of topic — human behavior and society being a sophisticated topic, after all — students can expect to study a variety of issues when pursuing their sociology degree, such as:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Community and relationships

Family dynamics

Global problems and issues

Inequality

Poverty and economic inequality

Sexuality and gender

Social problems and public policy

Social psychology

Statistics in the social sciences

Media and society

The environment and society

What Careers Can You Pursue with a Sociology Degree?

Despite some misgivings in the popular consciousness about the marketability of a sociology degree, there is plenty of growth in sociology jobs, and a wide variety of careers one could pursue after getting their degree.

A few of the more common careers for people with sociology degrees include:

Social worker

Community services managers

School guidance counselor

Urban planner

Probation officer

Paralegal

Educator

Researcher

Salary Expectations

As with so many degrees, the kind of salary one can expect after graduation depends on the career. The average salary for a person with a sociology degree is in the range of $42,000, though that number doesn’t accurately account for the variety of careers associated with the degree.

For example, the average social worker in the United States earns between $55,000 and $66,000 a year. The salary for a community service manager is in the same range. Urban planners make an average of $75,000 a year, with salaries ranging between $45,000 and $120,000. A paralegal could earn anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 yearly, and a probation officer anywhere from $42,000 to $50,000.

Students who receive their sociology degree often go on to focus in specific fields such as social justice, criminology, and more. Common post-graduate degrees include Master of Sociology, Master of Education, Master of Social Work, and Juris Doctor.

Is a Degree in Sociology Right for You?

When asking yourself if you really want to pursue a sociology degree, there are a few questions to consider:

First, what are your career interests? A sociology degree is well-suited to people with strong ideals and a desire to make a better world, but it’s also well-suited to people looking to understand and tackle social problems in the world of business, research, public policy, and more. Most of all, it pays to have a strong interest in people and how they work within the framework of society — this can confer huge advantages when working in the fields of law, business, and government research.

What kinds of soft skills will you need? Because sociology is the study of human behavior, skills relating to human behavior will play a major part in your success. Being skilled at communication, interpersonal relationships, leadership, and collaboration will all prove invaluable.

Because sociology is also part of the social sciences, you will also need some analytical skills, as well as computer literacy, problem-solving skills, and a firm grasp on statistics and research design. In the course of your studies, you should also expect to have a working knowledge of classical and contemporary theory.

Finally, ask yourself: what are the financial prospects? As with the pursuit of any degree, you should take a look at tuition costs, growth outlook for your career of choice, potential salary, and so on. This will help you decide if a degree in sociology will be financially rewarding for you as well as spiritually or personally rewarding.

—

This content is sponsored by Ryan Kh.

Shutterstock