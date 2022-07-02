Lessons From a Fruitful Journey: Seven Years of EBA Research and Action

There is growing global recognition that the interlinked challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss must be tackled together.

June will see global events aiming to accelerate joined-up action, including the Stockholm+50 conference, which will see world leaders commemorate the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment and urge more action on nature and climate (read our Stockhom+50 report).

The following week, the UNFCCC Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA) meets in Bonn to discuss implementing the Glasgow Climate Pact (PDF), which has a strong focus on climate and nature.

And at the end of June, the final round of negotiations will take place in Nairobi as countries move towards adopting the post-2020 global biodiversity framework later this year.

Ecosystem-based approaches for climate change adaptation (EbA) work with nature to help people adapt to climate change. In close collaboration with partners, IIED has been implementing a seven-year IKI-funded project on EbA evidence and policy. The project has strengthened the evidence on the effectiveness of EbA (also known as nature-based solutions for climate change) and used that evidence to support better policies and implementation of EbA globally.

Learning from doing

In April, project partners met to reflect on achievements, lessons learned and ways to accelerate action on climate and nature. Some key reflections include the following:

Collating evidence

We used participatory research to engage with more than 200 stakeholders, and collated evidence from 12 countries. Our evidence shows that EbA can provide wide-reaching social, environmental and economic benefits while helping people adapt to climate change. We found that EbA is often cost effective compared to other adaptation options.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This evidence fills an important knowledge gap and makes a strong case for including EbA as part of wider adaptation strategies.

Informing policy

The project used the evidence gathered to actively contribute to national policy processes, for example, NDC formulation processes in Peru, Uganda and South Africa. We also actively contributed to international policy discussions, including the UN climate change conferences and the Convention on Biological Diversity.

International discussions must be informed by experiences on the ground. On the other hand, information, tools and knowledge generated through those global discussions must also remain relevant and accessible to the local stakeholders who are critical for achieving global ambitions.

Building on strong partnerships, we used innovative communication tools and events to bridge local experiences and global discourses. For example, we developed a storymap on applying EbA approaches on watersheds, videos and interactive online events.

Supporting implementation

The project collated more than 200 EbA-relevant tools and methods and developed a navigator to help practitioners, planners, decision makers and researchers find and understand available tools and methods.

The project supported diverse stakeholders to champion and implement EbA in their respective countries. For example, in Chile, a virtual training course on EbA engaged the private sector, local communities and governments and built a network of local EbA champions. In South Africa and China, the project supported local communities, Indigenous Peoples and local governments to champion and implement EbA activities.

In all project countries, women are playing an active role in mobilising local communities and championing ecosystem-based approaches that can bring long-term benefits for their families and communities.

Looking forward

Drawing on experiences from the past seven years, project partners identified two key areas where collaborative action can make a difference.

Putting money where it matters

During last November’s COP26, political leaders called for more actions and financing for nature and climate, including EbA.

The project showed that it is crucial for funding to reach local stakeholders, especially the local communities and Indigenous Peoples who are bearing the brunt of impacts and who are key to turning ambition into action.

We documented a range of promising finance delivery mechanisms that can make money flow better to local actors, including a small grants facility in South Africa, a smallholder farmers’ network in China, water funds in Peru and a community environment conservation fund in Uganda.

Integrated approaches

Integrated approaches on climate and nature, including EbA, work best when they are delivered across sectors. In other words, those who work on nature must consider climate risks, those who work on climate must understand the importance of nature, and people working in agriculture, development, infrastructure, urban planning and other fields need to consider how their sector intersects with nature and climate.

Those who are already implementing and championing EbA need to reach out and engage with those who are not. This entails using strategic communications, growing a community of EbA practice to share lessons learnt, and finding ways to better evaluate nature, climate and development activities so they incorporate social, ecological and climatic risks and indicators.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Although our project ends this year, it offers useful insights to global leaders as they seek to deliver on their promises on climate and nature.

The collaboration, networks and knowledge nurtured through the project will continue to play a small but important part in delivering the locally-led actions that are indispensable if these ambitions are to come to fruition.

—

Previously Published on iied.org with Creative Common License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: iStock