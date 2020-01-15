Pros and Cons of Taking a Gap Year in Education

—

There are many reasons why a college student would want to take a gap year. On the one hand, they can get tired of writing chemistry homework One of the most apparent ones is financial constraints. If you can no longer comfortably pursue your degree, it would be a good idea to take a break from your studies.

What people should understand is that this is not the only reason for taking a gap year. Some take one because they’d like to volunteer or to seek real-world work experience.

Whatever your reason, you need to understand taking such action has its advantages and disadvantages. Before you decide to delay your graduation date, make sure you fully understand what you’re getting yourself into.

First, learn about the pros and cons of taking a gap year, then you can proceed to begin the process. Ensure you inform your family and friends about the decision you’re about to make.

In case it’s because of financial constraints, the people closest to you might be in a position to raise enough money to keep you in school. If there is a chance of you avoiding the gap year, you should probably take it.

This article will give a rundown of the pros and cons of taking a gap year.

Pro: You get the opportunity to pursue other Passions

When you take a gap year, you have so much time in your hands to pursue other passions. If you’re an entrepreneur, for instance, you get to concentrate on making your business thrive.

In case you took the gap year because of insufficient funds to cater for your tuition, this is your opportunity to make money through your business.

In case you don’t already have a business running, you can take this opportunity to reflect on what you are passionate about.

Spend this time pursuing your hobbies and finding ways to make money from them. Many students neglect their creative side while in university because the pressure to excel academically is just too much.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Con: There’s a chance you’ll lose your Academic Momentum

You hope that at the end of a gap year, you’ll go back to school refreshed and ready to learn. This is the best-case scenario. We cannot, however, turn a blind eye on the possibility of a student losing their academic momentum.

This is the worst position to be in because you’ll really struggle to adapt to campus life. Having a difficult transition at the end of your gap year is the worst experience ever. Especially because the students you shared a class with will now be ahead of you.

Pro: You get the opportunity to Make Money

Many college students take up part-time jobs because surviving a university without a source of income is close to impossible. If you are having a hard time dedicating yourself to your studies as well as your part-time job, the best solution might be to take a gap year.

This break allows you to make enough money to go through university without worrying about your financial status. Make sure you figure out the job you’re going to do before you apply for the break.

Con: You Risk Wasting Time

Things don’t always work out as planned. You might take the gap year and end up wasting most of that time looking for a sustainable job. Clearly map out your plan and make sure it does not have any loopholes.

Conclusion

If you’re planning on taking a gap year, make sure you fully understand its consequences. Whereas it has its advantages, there are downsides as well. Careful planning ensures that you avoid the disadvantages as much as you can.

—

This content is sponsored by Jennifer Billington.

Photo: Shutterstock