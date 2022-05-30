Publication of Scientific Articles by Students

—

A scientific article is the result of the activities of scientists, students, graduate students, undergraduates, and those who are preparing to write their dissertations. It summarizes the results that were obtained while working on the selected topic. Making these results available for the study of colleagues or just interested people helps to publish articles in specialized or departmental publications.

Why a student should publish scientific articles

Student years – the time when a person determines to what extent this or that academic subject interests them. If one tends to engage in science, it becomes useful:

studying the specialized literature

retrospective analysis of available materials

organizing and conducting laboratory research

participation in group studies on scientific topics

Formalization of the results of such work is carried out by writing and publishing a scientific article. Based on the principle of their writing, they are divided into scientific-theoretical, review, and scientific-practical.

By graduation, the student can have a fairly wide list of publications, which in the future will be taken into account, for example, when submitting a dissertation.

A separate item for students is experimental articles. Before they are written, the purpose of the study , the methods of work, and the formulation of the conclusion are determined. Publications of experimental articles are common in student journals and collections of papers on scientific topics. They are timed to coincide with significant events, such as anniversaries or conventions of scientists.

Publication of own scientific works to the student is necessary for:

participation in seminars, and conferences, especially at the foreign level

enrolling in graduate programs

participation in state grant competitions

becoming part of the speakers at professional congresses of young scientists

developing personal credibility with the faculty

A student who is active in research may be able to apply for a postgraduate program at a specialized department or research laboratory after graduation. The number of published papers is a significant advantage to his or her resume.

Rules for writing a research article for publication

To write a scientific article competently, you need to work on it. Preparing for writing and collecting the necessary information is half the guarantee of its quality.

The first step should be to choose a printed publication and study its requirements for publications. They may differ in terms of design conditions, the list of topics, and volume, especially in international journals. Then, decide on the topic and make a plan with the main points and sub-paragraphs. Having a good outline of a scientific article helps to present the material in a competent, consistent manner, and ensures that no important nuances are missed.

The next step is to analyze the available material, identifying the missing links, so that the result is reasoned and complete. In systematizing the available information, the author often finds it necessary to change the content of this or that section. In this case, adjustments are made to the plan. Raising the importance of the scientific article can be done by reviewing new developments on this topic, and publications. This will confirm the relevance of the problem and will give the whole material a modern orientation.

When the plan is ready and the structure is outlined, you can write a draft.

If the paragraphs of the plan are made correctly, they conclude all the available material, and the writing of the article should not take much time and effort.

The written draft is subject to careful re-reading and necessary corrections. Often, those who save their time, make an abbreviated text in the draft, the so-called outline of the thoughts. Then the preparation of a rough draft will take more time since it will require a more complete presentation of the material. If the work contains the results of your experimental research, be sure to give their title and the main characteristic.

Obligatory requirement when writing a scientific article – the presentation of the text in a scientific style.

It is characterized by:

a coherent and consistent presentation of material, necessarily complete in meaning

the presence of sufficient factual information

absence of emotional components

only literary narrative, without jargon and folk abbreviations

the division of the text into paragraphs, the inclusion of lists, subheadings

quotations are possible

The scientific text assumes the presentation of the material in understandable words. There should be as few complex sentences as possible. One sentence – one idea. The use of specific terms is allowed and even welcomed. However, the purpose of their use must be justified.

The text should be logical and precise in meaning. There are requirements for the design of the paragraph. Its first sentence should be introductory or ask a question, the answer to which is disclosed later. The paragraph ends with a brief conclusion.

Choosing a way of presenting the material should be guided by the target audience. This is determined by familiarizing yourself with the rules of the publication in which you plan to publish.

What to do after writing

After you finish writing a research paper, you should edit it. It is better to ask someone competent to help you with this part. If you decide to hire external services for this task, then make sure to check the paper writing service reddit reviews to make sure you choose a reliable one.

After that, you need to start preparing it for publication. At this stage, there should not be any difficulties, because before writing the student received information from a particular publication about the requirements for papers.

Free publication of articles

Students are rarely inclined to spend money to publish articles. This reduces the opportunity to make themselves known to the scientific community and reduces bonuses for admission to graduate school, Ph.D. programs, etc. If funds are not available, you can print a paper for free in the following ways:

Asking a well-known scholar to take over the supervision of yourself and your paper. Many journals print their work for free to raise their rankings. Sign up for a waiting list to be published. Participate in scientific contests advertised online, the winners of which are given the right to publish for free.

Some journals periodically announce free print submissions.

—

