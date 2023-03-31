Six Career Options You Can Choose With Liberal Studies Degree

—

A liberal studies degree equips students with a broad range of skills and knowledge, making them suitable candidates for numerous career paths. A liberal studies program encompasses interdisciplinary courses, and hence, students gain knowledge and expertise in various subjects, including humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, mathematics, and more. Students also develop critical thinking, effective communication, and problem-solving skills, which employers highly value.

If you are liberal studies graduate, you may wonder what career paths are available. Fortunately, many options exist in various industries, ranging from education and law to journalism and beyond. Today, we’ll explore six career options that may interest liberal studies graduates, highlighting the skills and knowledge needed for success in each field. Whether you’re just starting your career or considering a change, this article will help you navigate the many career paths available with a liberal studies degree.

1. Educator:

A liberal arts degree can be an excellent foundation for a career in education. Educators with a liberal arts degree are often well-rounded, critical thinkers who can communicate effectively with students and colleagues.

Whether you want to teach at the primary or secondary level, there are various paths you can take with a liberal studies major. You can pursue your career as a teacher or administrator in an educational institute. As an educator, you can inspire and motivate students, help them learn new things, and prepare them for their future.

The minimum education requirement is an undergraduate liberal studies degree to pursue your career as an educator. However, you may also need to complete a state-approved teacher preparation program to get a teaching license. Meanwhile, you can gain classroom experience by working as a teaching assistant. It will help you develop your teaching skills and gain a better understanding of the challenges and rewards of teaching.

2. Writer:

With a liberal studies degree, you can even pursue a career in writing. Being a competent writer, you can work independently or for a particular organization. Today’s writers are in demand as they are required to create written content for various media platforms such as websites, social media platforms, video scripts, advertising and marketing collaterals, e-books, e-magazines, and more. Their work can be seen on corporate websites, social media, and even in traditional news and media outlets. Organizations that use blogging as part of their content marketing strategy also seek the talents of skilled writers. The key to becoming a great writer lies in the professional’s ability to refine their compositional skills and produce engaging content that provides value to the reader. Hence, if you have exceptional writing skills, then with a liberal studies degree, you can opt to pursue your career as a writer.

3. Journalist:

If you are considering a career in journalism, a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies can be an excellent starting point. In addition to a broad knowledge base, a liberal studies degree can also help develop critical thinking and analytic skills, essential for journalists. As a journalist, you must be able to evaluate sources, analyze data, and think critically about complex issues. A degree in liberal studies can provide a solid foundation for these skills.

Effective communication skill is important if you are willing to pursue your m career. A liberal studies degree prepares students for this role by helping them develop communication skills, both verbally and in writing, through different courses and assignments based on the course outline.

Many liberal studies programs emphasize the importance of social justice and ethical responsibility. These values can align well with the principles of journalism, which include a commitment to truth, accuracy, and accountability. A liberal studies degree can provide a strong ethical framework for a career in journalism and a commitment to using your skills and knowledge to impact society positively.

4. Political Scientist:

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the employment of political scientists is projected to grow by 6% from 2021 to 2031. The field of political science is one of the most lucrative career paths available to those with a liberal studies degree. However, the minimum education requirement for this role is a master’s degree in liberal studies or other relevant fields.

The field of political science requires understanding public interests, private profit motives, ambition, culture, religion, and many other factors that shape our political landscape.

Fortunately, a liberal studies degree often includes coursework that touches on all of these topics and the philosophical underpinnings of democracy. Hence, this makes political science an ideal field to pursue your career with a major in liberal studies.

5. Social Worker:

A bachelor’s degree in liberal studies can lay a strong foundation for a career in social work, which requires individuals to be knowledgeable about various subjects, including human behavior, sociology, history, and literature. Different communication-related courses allow liberal studies students to develop effective communication skills essential for those willing to pursue their careers as social workers.

As a social worker, you can use your knowledge and skills to advocate for vulnerable populations and work towards a more equitable society. Social work is a broad and diverse field that offers various career paths in healthcare, education, community development, and more. A liberal studies degree can provide the flexibility to explore different areas of interest.

6. Public Relations Officer

With a liberal studies degree, you may also opt to work as a public relations officer. The role of a public relations officer is to oversee an organization’s reputation and develop new strategies to maintain a positive image of its client. They may establish connections with external publications to enhance the image of their client’s brand or businesses image while mitigating negative media coverage. Their job duties may also include arranging photo shoots and interviews, writing speeches and other collaterals for the client, and they may often serve as a spokesperson.

Conclusion:

A liberal studies major prepares you for careers in various industries that you can pursue based on individual interests, strengths, and goals. Whether in education, business, social services, or beyond, liberal studies majors can help you find fulfilling and meaningful careers that align with your passion.

