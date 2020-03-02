The Standards for Educators are Rising (And That’s a Good Thing)

—

Few occupations are as important as teaching. Educators have the opportunity to shape lives and influence the future. This often means that they are held to a high standard in their professional and personal conduct. While there are times that unreasonable expectations and pressures are put on teachers, for the most part, high standards for educators should not be considered a bad thing.

Testing Expectations

Most educators choose to teach for the right reasons. They take their job seriously and are professional. Part of being a professional includes “jumping through hoops” as they say, in order to be qualified to teach. However, these hurdles are essential for ensuring the quality and capability of our nation’s teachers.

For instance, many states expect prospective educators to pass the Praxis Core exam in order to become certified to teach in their public schools. Aspiring teachers often find themselves taking a Praxis practice exam in order to pass the rigors of the real one. These practice exams can provide a realistic insight into what an individual’s deficiencies and strengths may be and how to improve going forward. This knowledge can be really useful and gives the opportunity for self-improvement.

Teacher certification exams aren’t the only high stakes testing that educators have to worry about. In addition to their own scores, teachers are expected to produce high test scores from all their students in all situations. This pressure continues to increase year after year with school funding often at stake.

Professional Development

Expectations for professional development are rising in many areas of the country. Teachers still have to complete all of their duties inside the classroom along with hours of added training and webinars after the school day is done. Many school districts make this easier on their faculty by holding professional development opportunities on campus or as part of a teacher in-service day. Good leaders know that professional development should be a chance to become a better teacher, not a waste of time and resources.

The good news is that many administrators understand the pressure teachers have and will tailor training to what is most important and relevant. Earning enough hours to renew certification can be difficult but it does show that the educator is dedicated and staying informed about current best practices.

Lesson Planning

For many teachers, planning ahead for the school year is a natural thing to do. It helps them stay organized and ready for the busy days ahead and assures that standards are covered completely. Every teacher is different and what works for one, may not work for all. Most school districts have high expectations for teachers when it comes to planning. There is often a specific format that includes any and all aspects of a school day.

As tedious as this may seem to some, it may be a good way to be prepared in case of a substitute teacher situation. It also shows just how professional the teacher is and how well they know their classroom.

There are many tasks, tests, and expectations that make the road to the classroom one full of hurdles. Like anything worthwhile, it isn’t the easiest route to take career-wise. The standards for teachers have steadily risen over the years and will most likely continue to rise in the years to come. This is not necessarily a bad thing. Just like teachers have high expectations for their students, society can expect a lot from their educators. The hope is that aspiring teachers meet those challenges head-on and prove that the men and women who teach are the best candidates to take on a very critical role in our society.

This content is sponsored by Anne Davis.

Photo: Shutterstock