3 Symptoms of VOC Exposure (And How To Be Sure)

Environmental factors are just one thing that can affect your health and well-being, and there are so many different environmental factors to consider. Even ones inside your home. Volatile organic compounds are just one of those environmental factors to consider that can have a big toll on your health. Knowing what these compounds are and how to tell if you’ve been exposed to them can equip you with the knowledge on how to mitigate exposure to these compounds and get back to feeling great. Keep on reading to learn about these compounds and how they present regarding your health.

What are volatile organic compounds?

Volatile organic compounds , often known as VOCs, are gases that are in the air as a result of certain products or processes. Some of these compounds can have a negative effect on your health, with some of them increasing the chance of developing cancer. They can also react with other gases in the air to form additional pollutants. Some sources of these compounds include:

Contaminated water

Paint and paint strippers

Flooring and carpet

Cleaning products

Gasoline emissions

Arts and crafts products

It’s important to note that many VOCs emit powerful odors that might cause a natural aversion. However, some VOCs might not emit an odor that we can detect. Some, like cleaning products and perfumes, might even have fragrances added to them to emit a pleasant smell rather than an off-putting odor.

Potential health impacts of VOCs

Knowing the potential health impacts of VOCs can help you identify these symptoms and find ways to reduce your exposure to these compounds. Some common health symptoms of these compounds include:

Eye, nose, and throat irritation

Persistent headaches

Dizziness and nausea

Fatigue

If exposure continues, some people may experience:

Loss of coordination

Liver, kidney, and central nervous system damage

Certain cancers

Nose and throat irritation

The inhalation of these volatile organic compounds can result in nose and throat irritation. This can include sneezing and coughing alongside a runny or stuffy nose. As these are also common symptoms of a cold, it can be difficult to determine if these symptoms are from VOC exposure or not. One thing to consider is if these symptoms go away after leaving your home for a period of time. If they do, it might be indicative of higher VOC levels in your air.

If exposure continues, this can evolve into an increase in asthma symptoms. This can include the coughing and sneezing symptoms already a part of nose and throat irritation, but can also involve chest tightness, wheezing, rapid breathing, and an increase in anxiety. If not properly mitigated and treated, this can result in an asthma attack that can require immediate medical care or even hospitalization.

Headaches

Headaches are also a symptom of prolonged exposure to VOCs found in adhesive removers, paint strippers, and aerosol spray paints. Since this is often a short-term exposure symptom, you can determine if your headaches are from VOC exposure by leaving your home and seeing if the headache goes away. Since headaches are a common symptom of many conditions and even the environment, you may have to complete this type of testing several times to make sure.

These headaches can evolve into more troubling symptoms if left untreated or if VOC exposure continues. This can include an increase in dizziness, sometimes resulting in a loss of coordination, or nausea as certain headaches and pain levels can result in nausea and vomiting.

Fatigue

Fatigue is another common symptom of VOC exposure. This is also due to the compounds emitted by adhesive removers, paint strippers, and aerosol spray paints. To determine if your fatigue is from VOC exposure versus other causes like lack of sleep or other conditions, you might start by tracking your sleep patterns or analyzing what other factors in your life might be affecting your restfulness. If left untreated or if VOC exposure isn’t mitigated, fatigue can result in temporary loss of consciousness that can cause irreversible brain damage.

Improving the air quality in your home can have a drastic effect on your health, letting you get your home back to making you feel safe and secure. Knowing what VOCs are and how they can affect your health, both in the short- and long-term, can help you identify these symptoms and find ways to reduce the VOC levels in your home. Your health will thank you.

