600 Influencers Team Up to Plant 12,000 Trees in the Amazon and Beyond

—

It’s 2020, and it’s time to challenge the notion that all social media influencers are narcissistic and self-serving. In fact, an increasing number of social media influencers have become intent on lending their voices to initiatives that make the world a better place.

Partnering with visionary nonprofits and cause brands, these online charisma brokers are rolling up their sleeves to help change systems and solve social problems. At heart, after all, influencers are just individuals who’ve learned how to harness new media outlets to tell convincing stories, and all-important movements begin with a well-told story.

A prime example of this is the recent collaboration between Replant Amazon and the influencer platform, ShopandShout. Replant Amazon is an international cause brand committed to reforesting the earth; ShopandShout is a Canadian influencer platform that represents more than 40,000 micro-influencers.

The two brands have teamed up with a lofty, but worthy goal in mind: to plant 12,000 by enlisting the help of 600 influencers. This supports Replant Amazon’s larger vision to replant 1 billion trees in the Amazon and beyond, by 2022.

“It’s our duty as leaders in the industry to work closely with brands looking to make the world a better place,” notes ShopandShout Vice President, Vytas Lenauskas.

Fighting Climate Change

Numerous studies have confirmed the fact that planting trees is both the most effective and the least costly way to fight climate change.

In a study published in the July 4, 2019 issue of the well-respected journal “Science,” Swiss scientists did the math: It will take one trillion trees and an area of approximately 3.5 million square miles to suck up the nearly 830 billion tons of heat-trapping carbon dioxide that human activities have released into the atmosphere over the last quarter of a century. The six nations that have this kind of room to spare are the United States, Canada, Russia, Australia, China, and Brazil.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Replant Amazon uses the Miyawaki method, a reforestation technique pioneered by the Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, which is designed to restore native forests on degraded soils using seeds of native trees.

Miyawaki forests are mixed vegetation forests that include plants, shrubs, and trees of various heights and bushiness. This method can create a functional 15-foot canopy forest in as little as a year; this is important because trees are most effective at removing carbon from the air when they are youngest.

The Social Influencer Factor

ShopandShout has analyzed the influencers it represents to identify those whose audience demographics that are most likely to view Replant Amazon’s mission with enthusiasm. Influencers will then use the time-honored techniques of contests and free giveaways to fan the zeal. Over 300 influencers have already committed to the cause, with over 300 more expected to jump on board in the coming weeks.

“If you’re an Influencer, now’s your chance to use your social impact for global good,” says Vytas Lenauskas, “and donate 10 trees and giveaway 10 trees to a lucky fan on your profile.”

A representative for Replant Amazon explains how the process works, “To ensure that we are able to fulfill our promise to our customers, we allocate budgets to plant these trees in advance before they are even bought. As we scale, this will go a long way in ensuring that we do not wait for a particular planting season to plant all the trees. We plant trees around the year.

The easiest way to support this initiative is to ‘plant a tree’ on the Replant Amazon website, or reach out via email to inquire about volunteer opportunities. Influencers interested in supporting the cause can contact ShopandShout.

—

This content is brought to you by Hannah Madison.

Photo: Shutterstock