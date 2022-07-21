Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Environment / Better Cities Are Possible: Achieving Resilient, Low-Carbon and Inclusive Urban Development

Better Cities Are Possible: Achieving Resilient, Low-Carbon and Inclusive Urban Development

This is a series of articles setting out a vision for urban transformation that responds to the twin crises of climate change and inequality.

by Leave a Comment

 

Also published as an IIED paper, it builds on the core principles of IIED’s framework for transformative urban recovery, developed in 2021, and on the work done by IIED’s Human Settlements research group.

IIED’s urban researchers have identified four specific action areas, which are discussed in detail. These are:

Throughout 2022, IIED and partners will explore how cities can be sites of transformative change through these four interlinked themes. We will also look at the new approaches to data, participation and finance that need to be made to ensure meaningful and transformative planning.

This post was previously published on International Institute for Environment and Development with a Creative Commons License.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About International Institute for Environment and Development

Our mission is to build a fairer, more sustainable world, using evidence, action and influence, working in partnership with others.

The International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) is an independent research organisation that aims to deliver positive change on a global scale.

Our strategy
--------------
We deliver original, rigorous research that helps to drive progress, support sustainable development and protect the environment. We identify local solutions that can work at scale and introduce these to global forums.

We are strategic collaborators, innovators, knowledge brokers and agents of change. Our strategy outlines how we aim to grow in scope, reach and reputation.

Read our institutional strategy 2019 – 2024

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x