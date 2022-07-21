Better Cities Are Possible: Achieving Resilient, Low-Carbon and Inclusive Urban Development

Also published as an IIED paper, it builds on the core principles of IIED’s framework for transformative urban recovery, developed in 2021, and on the work done by IIED’s Human Settlements research group.
IIED’s urban researchers have identified four specific action areas, which are discussed in detail. These are:
- Embracing disruptive resilience
- Urban climate justice: connecting social justice and decarbonisation
- No climate justice without housing justice, and
- Supporting migration in the context of the climate emergency.
Throughout 2022, IIED and partners will explore how cities can be sites of transformative change through these four interlinked themes. We will also look at the new approaches to data, participation and finance that need to be made to ensure meaningful and transformative planning.
This post was previously published on International Institute for Environment and Development
Photo credit: iStock