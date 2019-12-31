Blair Witch Project: The Horror of Woods

—

An analysis of the two main representations of woods in the Blair Witch Project.

if you’ve ever walked through the woods

at night you know the feeling there’s no

escaping it your eyes constantly screen

to check a little further into the

darkness making sure there’s nothing in

front of you or behind horror films have

capitalized on this sinister ambience

from the deep murkiness of the forest to

cabin in the woods gnarled trunks of

trees seem to be a common trope

throughout every level of the genre the

endless dark of the woods drives viewers

to the edge of their seats its mangled

branches and deep recesses provide a

perfect playground for all of our

darkest fears to run wild the deeper the

characters and ultimately we travel into

the woods the further they are from

safety and the closer they are to harm

the backwoods wilderness of the Blair

Witch Project epitomizes this forested

landscape found in many horror films the

1999 found-footage phenom demonstrates

that the woods in horror movies are

represented both as a place of leisure

and danger the movie initially relies on

America’s cultural understanding of the

forest as a playground but gradually

replaces that pristine image with an

older pre Thoreau vien fear of the

wilderness one that paints the woods as

malevolent so the forest in the Blair

Witch Project shows two contracts of the

American wilderness that have deep and

sometimes troubled histories the film

begins by quickly characterizing the

three protagonists as naive and reckless

in relation to the outdoors Heather also

talks nostalgically about hiking in the

woods

let your favorite thing to do on a

Sunday

it used to be drive to the woods and go

hiking and most of the group’s actions

during the first half of the movie are

headstrong and confident how they’re

constantly repeats that she knows where

she’s going and claims that you can’t

get lost in America these days

this assumed confidence of knowing the

wilderness plays into the American

mythology of the forest as a national

playground for these young people the

woods can’t possibly be threatening

because it exists for their pleasure and

discovery throughout the movie however

the group’s bravado slowly drains as

they begin to understand the malevolence

of their surrounding landscape in most

cases this fearful recognition of their

environment bows to the surface at night

consistent use of dim lighting and

off-screen sound highlights the darkness

between the trees this lets the mine do

most of the heavy lifting and works to

exacerbate the horror of what could be

waiting just beyond the white there are

roughly 10 paranormal moments spaced

throughout the film which provides us

with a constant string of tension out of

these ten moments seven occur at night

and used the forested landscape around

the film crews tent as a primary driver

of fear this particular scene where the

tent visibly shakes and the crew sprint

through the trees as a means of escape

best represents the pre romantic mind

set in motion each tree and branch

throughout the shots are cast in harsh

light blending them in otherworldly feel

on top of that the majority of the frame

lies in shadow where at times is

completely black which hands the work of

crazy monsters over to our imagination

by forcing us to build our own

nightmarish visions of what could be

lurking in the bushes movie constructs

the woods as a place of violence and

knowable terrors instead of one where

you might enjoy a weekend hike

ultimately the Blair Witch Project draws

upon a wilderness construct that views

the woods as vicious in order to undo

the safety of forested land that many

white Americans have come to an

while the depiction of the forest begins

as a benign space for recreation and

discovery in the beginning of the movie

by the end the film firmly plants the

woods as a place of violence and fear to

this end the Blair Witch Project paints

the woods with hostility undoing the

American myth of wilderness as ours as

safe and as a playground in its place

the film establishes a much more

sinister idea of the woods one that held

a weight for many humans before the rise

of romanticism and national parks woods

that struck fear and people because it

was unknown and dangerous everyone

thanks for watching I’m trying out new

end cards this week so go ahead and

check them out over here

hopefully they look good and work you

can go and click on them and they should

bring you to my YouTube page or my

patreon page also I will not be making a

video next Friday but I’ll be back two

weeks from now so I’ll see you then bye

