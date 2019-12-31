Blair Witch Project: The Horror of Woods

—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
if you’ve ever walked through the woods
at night you know the feeling there’s no
escaping it your eyes constantly screen
to check a little further into the
darkness making sure there’s nothing in
front of you or behind horror films have
capitalized on this sinister ambience
from the deep murkiness of the forest to
cabin in the woods gnarled trunks of
trees seem to be a common trope
throughout every level of the genre the
endless dark of the woods drives viewers
to the edge of their seats its mangled
branches and deep recesses provide a
perfect playground for all of our
darkest fears to run wild the deeper the
characters and ultimately we travel into
the woods the further they are from
safety and the closer they are to harm
the backwoods wilderness of the Blair
Witch Project epitomizes this forested
landscape found in many horror films the
1999 found-footage phenom demonstrates
that the woods in horror movies are
represented both as a place of leisure
and danger the movie initially relies on
America’s cultural understanding of the
forest as a playground but gradually
replaces that pristine image with an
older pre Thoreau vien fear of the
wilderness one that paints the woods as
malevolent so the forest in the Blair
Witch Project shows two contracts of the
American wilderness that have deep and
sometimes troubled histories the film
begins by quickly characterizing the
three protagonists as naive and reckless
in relation to the outdoors Heather also
talks nostalgically about hiking in the
woods
let your favorite thing to do on a
Sunday
it used to be drive to the woods and go
hiking and most of the group’s actions
during the first half of the movie are
headstrong and confident how they’re
constantly repeats that she knows where
she’s going and claims that you can’t
get lost in America these days
this assumed confidence of knowing the
wilderness plays into the American
mythology of the forest as a national
playground for these young people the
woods can’t possibly be threatening
because it exists for their pleasure and
discovery throughout the movie however
the group’s bravado slowly drains as
they begin to understand the malevolence
of their surrounding landscape in most
cases this fearful recognition of their
environment bows to the surface at night
consistent use of dim lighting and
off-screen sound highlights the darkness
between the trees this lets the mine do
most of the heavy lifting and works to
exacerbate the horror of what could be
waiting just beyond the white there are
roughly 10 paranormal moments spaced
throughout the film which provides us
with a constant string of tension out of
these ten moments seven occur at night
and used the forested landscape around
the film crews tent as a primary driver
of fear this particular scene where the
tent visibly shakes and the crew sprint
through the trees as a means of escape
best represents the pre romantic mind
set in motion each tree and branch
throughout the shots are cast in harsh
light blending them in otherworldly feel
on top of that the majority of the frame
lies in shadow where at times is
completely black which hands the work of
crazy monsters over to our imagination
by forcing us to build our own
nightmarish visions of what could be
lurking in the bushes movie constructs
the woods as a place of violence and
knowable terrors instead of one where
you might enjoy a weekend hike
ultimately the Blair Witch Project draws
upon a wilderness construct that views
the woods as vicious in order to undo
the safety of forested land that many
white Americans have come to an
while the depiction of the forest begins
as a benign space for recreation and
discovery in the beginning of the movie
by the end the film firmly plants the
woods as a place of violence and fear to
this end the Blair Witch Project paints
the woods with hostility undoing the
American myth of wilderness as ours as
safe and as a playground in its place
the film establishes a much more
sinister idea of the woods one that held
a weight for many humans before the rise
of romanticism and national parks woods
that struck fear and people because it
was unknown and dangerous everyone
thanks for watching I’m trying out new
end cards this week so go ahead and
check them out over here
hopefully they look good and work you
can go and click on them and they should
bring you to my YouTube page or my
patreon page also I will not be making a
video next Friday but I’ll be back two
weeks from now so I’ll see you then bye
