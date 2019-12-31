Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Environment / Blair Witch Project: The Horror of Woods

Blair Witch Project: The Horror of Woods

by Leave a Comment


An analysis of the two main representations of woods in the Blair Witch Project.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:04
if you’ve ever walked through the woods
00:07
at night you know the feeling there’s no
00:09
escaping it your eyes constantly screen
00:12
to check a little further into the
00:14
darkness making sure there’s nothing in
00:16
front of you or behind horror films have
00:19
capitalized on this sinister ambience
00:22
from the deep murkiness of the forest to
00:25
cabin in the woods gnarled trunks of
00:27
trees seem to be a common trope
00:28
throughout every level of the genre the
00:31
endless dark of the woods drives viewers
00:34
to the edge of their seats its mangled
00:36
branches and deep recesses provide a
00:39
perfect playground for all of our
00:41
darkest fears to run wild the deeper the
00:44
characters and ultimately we travel into
00:46
the woods the further they are from
00:48
safety and the closer they are to harm
00:51
the backwoods wilderness of the Blair
00:54
Witch Project epitomizes this forested
00:56
landscape found in many horror films the
00:59
1999 found-footage phenom demonstrates
01:01
that the woods in horror movies are
01:03
represented both as a place of leisure
01:05
and danger the movie initially relies on
01:09
America’s cultural understanding of the
01:12
forest as a playground but gradually
01:14
replaces that pristine image with an
01:16
older pre Thoreau vien fear of the
01:19
wilderness one that paints the woods as
01:21
malevolent so the forest in the Blair
01:24
Witch Project shows two contracts of the
01:27
American wilderness that have deep and
01:29
sometimes troubled histories the film
01:32
begins by quickly characterizing the
01:34
three protagonists as naive and reckless
01:37
in relation to the outdoors Heather also
01:40
talks nostalgically about hiking in the
01:42
woods
01:42
let your favorite thing to do on a
01:45
Sunday
01:47
it used to be drive to the woods and go
01:50
hiking and most of the group’s actions
01:53
during the first half of the movie are
01:55
headstrong and confident how they’re
01:58
constantly repeats that she knows where
02:00
she’s going and claims that you can’t
02:03
get lost in America these days
02:05
this assumed confidence of knowing the
02:07
wilderness plays into the American
02:09
mythology of the forest as a national
02:12
playground for these young people the
02:14
woods can’t possibly be threatening
02:16
because it exists for their pleasure and
02:18
discovery throughout the movie however
02:20
the group’s bravado slowly drains as
02:23
they begin to understand the malevolence
02:25
of their surrounding landscape in most
02:27
cases this fearful recognition of their
02:30
environment bows to the surface at night
02:32
consistent use of dim lighting and
02:34
off-screen sound highlights the darkness
02:36
between the trees this lets the mine do
02:39
most of the heavy lifting and works to
02:41
exacerbate the horror of what could be
02:43
waiting just beyond the white there are
02:45
roughly 10 paranormal moments spaced
02:47
throughout the film which provides us
02:49
with a constant string of tension out of
02:52
these ten moments seven occur at night
02:54
and used the forested landscape around
02:56
the film crews tent as a primary driver
02:58
of fear this particular scene where the
03:01
tent visibly shakes and the crew sprint
03:04
through the trees as a means of escape
03:06
best represents the pre romantic mind
03:08
set in motion each tree and branch
03:20
throughout the shots are cast in harsh
03:22
light blending them in otherworldly feel
03:25
on top of that the majority of the frame
03:27
lies in shadow where at times is
03:29
completely black which hands the work of
03:32
crazy monsters over to our imagination
03:35
by forcing us to build our own
03:37
nightmarish visions of what could be
03:39
lurking in the bushes movie constructs
03:41
the woods as a place of violence and
03:43
knowable terrors instead of one where
03:46
you might enjoy a weekend hike
03:47
ultimately the Blair Witch Project draws
03:50
upon a wilderness construct that views
03:52
the woods as vicious in order to undo
03:55
the safety of forested land that many
03:57
white Americans have come to an
03:59
while the depiction of the forest begins
04:02
as a benign space for recreation and
04:05
discovery in the beginning of the movie
04:07
by the end the film firmly plants the
04:10
woods as a place of violence and fear to
04:14
this end the Blair Witch Project paints
04:16
the woods with hostility undoing the
04:18
American myth of wilderness as ours as
04:21
safe and as a playground in its place
04:24
the film establishes a much more
04:26
sinister idea of the woods one that held
04:29
a weight for many humans before the rise
04:31
of romanticism and national parks woods
04:34
that struck fear and people because it
04:37
was unknown and dangerous everyone
04:44
thanks for watching I’m trying out new
04:46
end cards this week so go ahead and
04:48
check them out over here
04:50
hopefully they look good and work you
04:53
can go and click on them and they should
04:55
bring you to my YouTube page or my
04:56
patreon page also I will not be making a
05:00
video next Friday but I’ll be back two
05:03
weeks from now so I’ll see you then bye


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Our Changing Climate

Our Changing Climate is a weekly video essay series that investigates humanity's relationship to the natural world.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.