Brave Wilderness: Wildlife Gone Viral

A quick look at how Brave Wilderness has managed to become the Animal Planet of YouTube. It uses strong titles and the shocking imagery of bullet ant bites and bloodsucking leeches in order to educate views on wonders of the animal kingdom.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

and I’m about to take on the bullet and

00:02

challenge are you ready let’s do it one

00:07

two

00:10

oh my gosh this is it three there’s

00:14

something magical about coyote

00:16

Peterson’s brave wilderness YouTube

00:17

channel behind the five point seven

00:20

million subscribers its garnered in the

00:22

past two years why is a perfect blend of

00:25

Education and entertainment all of which

00:27

has helped Peterson’s videos capture

00:29

over 800 million views and allow much of

00:32

his content to go viral today I want to

00:35

look behind the veil of brave wilderness

00:37

in order to understand how it uses

00:39

YouTube and viral videos to educate

00:41

millions of people about wildlife after

00:44

going through the channels large library

00:46

of episodes I noticed three elements

00:49

that shaped brave wilderness is content

00:51

shock education and a constant eye

00:53

towards presentation Peterson attracts

00:56

people to his channel by playing to

00:58

YouTube strengths he essentially

01:00

optimizes each of his videos for viral

01:02

success by packing them full of shocking

01:05

footage and irresistible content a

01:07

recent series from brave wilderness on

01:09

climbing the insect pain indexed by

01:11

getting stunned by some of the most

01:13

painful bugs demonstrates Peterson’s

01:15

clear understanding of his audience it’s

01:18

really hard to watch his videos but at

01:20

the same time it’s hard to look away

01:21

each video title plays on your curiosity

01:24

while the videos like any good drama

01:26

place the climax right at the end

01:28

drawing attention out while we sit

01:30

nervously anticipating Peterson’s

01:32

reaction to a sting or a fight in

01:35

addition the subject matter of his

01:37

videos tend to be nightmarish adding to

01:39

the general shock and entertainment

01:41

value of the check from cow killer

01:43

stings to crocodile bites to tide pool

01:46

whores Peterson uses an ecologically

01:49

diverse planet to his advantage

01:51

in a sense he creates a 21st century zoo

01:54

built around the YouTube platform while

01:57

Peterson’s thumbnails and

01:58

subject-matters work hard to learn

02:00

audience in the videos also have

02:02

educational value in a way brave

02:04

wilderness tricks you into learning by

02:06

making you have fun doing Peterson walks

02:09

the path of prior TV nature hosts like

02:11

Trail Blazers Steve Irwin each video

02:13

consists of some sort of adventure where

02:15

you follow Kylie Pearson on a trek to

02:18

find

02:18

tidepool slug or discover how to protect

02:21

yourself in case of a bear attack

02:22

throughout these exploits Peterson works

02:25

in facts and information about the

02:26

animals he interacts with thus moving

02:29

his content from a simple cute or scary

02:32

animal video to an educational wildlife

02:34

experience one of the more unique

02:37

aspects of brave wildernesses YouTube

02:39

videos the consistent theme of what I

02:41

would call educational masochism his

02:44

desire to educate Peterson shows his

02:47

viewers why it’s important to respect an

02:49

animal’s distance by experiencing the

02:51

pain of their bites and stings message

02:54

which he delineate too many times

02:56

throughout his videos when it comes to

02:58

my line of work the goal is to have an

03:00

interaction so that I can show you the

03:02

effects of these encounters this way we

03:05

can all learn why it’s important to be

03:06

in tune with our surroundings why it’s

03:08

always best to admire animals from a

03:10

safe distance but what drives home

03:13

Peterson’s success is his ability to

03:15

balance a childlike enthusiasm for the

03:18

outdoors with an awareness for

03:20

presentation as a host his excitement at

03:22

discovering new insects and wild animals

03:25

as infectious well at the same time he

03:27

knows what he needs to do in order to

03:29

get a good shot for example he overcomes

03:31

the searing pain of a tarantula hawk

03:33

sting in order to get the coverage the

03:35

crew needs something that he explains in

03:37

an interview is get that capsule on top

03:40

of the insect so it didn’t get away and

03:42

sting my crew and then you know I’m on

03:44

the ground roll around and where you

03:46

have to think about is present present

03:48

percent the audience wants to know what

03:49

is it that you’re going through

03:50

ultimately the brave wilderness team

03:52

brings a finely-tuned wildlife learning

03:55

experience to the YouTube platform

03:56

drawing on its TV predecessors of all

03:59

further tailoring and show to a new

04:01

media landscape brave wilderness acts as

04:03

an excellent example of nature

04:05

infotainment done right in the 21st

04:07

century unfortunately for coyote Pearson

04:10

successful modern-day education video

04:13

also means taking a sting

04:15

– thank you so much for watching if

04:20

you’re feeling generous or just like the

04:22

video please consider subscribing or

04:25

supporting me financially on patreon

04:27

there should be some links here I think

04:30

for no much side

04:32

and I will see you next Friday bye

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.