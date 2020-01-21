Brave Wilderness: Wildlife Gone Viral

—
A quick look at how Brave Wilderness has managed to become the Animal Planet of YouTube. It uses strong titles and the shocking imagery of bullet ant bites and bloodsucking leeches in order to educate views on wonders of the animal kingdom.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
and I’m about to take on the bullet and
challenge are you ready let’s do it one
two
oh my gosh this is it three there’s
something magical about coyote
Peterson’s brave wilderness YouTube
channel behind the five point seven
million subscribers its garnered in the
past two years why is a perfect blend of
Education and entertainment all of which
has helped Peterson’s videos capture
over 800 million views and allow much of
his content to go viral today I want to
look behind the veil of brave wilderness
in order to understand how it uses
YouTube and viral videos to educate
millions of people about wildlife after
going through the channels large library
of episodes I noticed three elements
that shaped brave wilderness is content
shock education and a constant eye
towards presentation Peterson attracts
people to his channel by playing to
YouTube strengths he essentially
optimizes each of his videos for viral
success by packing them full of shocking
footage and irresistible content a
recent series from brave wilderness on
climbing the insect pain indexed by
getting stunned by some of the most
painful bugs demonstrates Peterson’s
clear understanding of his audience it’s
really hard to watch his videos but at
the same time it’s hard to look away
each video title plays on your curiosity
while the videos like any good drama
place the climax right at the end
drawing attention out while we sit
nervously anticipating Peterson’s
reaction to a sting or a fight in
addition the subject matter of his
videos tend to be nightmarish adding to
the general shock and entertainment
value of the check from cow killer
stings to crocodile bites to tide pool
whores Peterson uses an ecologically
diverse planet to his advantage
in a sense he creates a 21st century zoo
built around the YouTube platform while
Peterson’s thumbnails and
subject-matters work hard to learn
audience in the videos also have
educational value in a way brave
wilderness tricks you into learning by
making you have fun doing Peterson walks
the path of prior TV nature hosts like
Trail Blazers Steve Irwin each video
consists of some sort of adventure where
you follow Kylie Pearson on a trek to
find
tidepool slug or discover how to protect
yourself in case of a bear attack
throughout these exploits Peterson works
in facts and information about the
animals he interacts with thus moving
his content from a simple cute or scary
animal video to an educational wildlife
experience one of the more unique
aspects of brave wildernesses YouTube
videos the consistent theme of what I
would call educational masochism his
desire to educate Peterson shows his
viewers why it’s important to respect an
animal’s distance by experiencing the
pain of their bites and stings message
which he delineate too many times
throughout his videos when it comes to
my line of work the goal is to have an
interaction so that I can show you the
effects of these encounters this way we
can all learn why it’s important to be
in tune with our surroundings why it’s
always best to admire animals from a
safe distance but what drives home
Peterson’s success is his ability to
balance a childlike enthusiasm for the
outdoors with an awareness for
presentation as a host his excitement at
discovering new insects and wild animals
as infectious well at the same time he
knows what he needs to do in order to
get a good shot for example he overcomes
the searing pain of a tarantula hawk
sting in order to get the coverage the
crew needs something that he explains in
an interview is get that capsule on top
of the insect so it didn’t get away and
sting my crew and then you know I’m on
the ground roll around and where you
have to think about is present present
percent the audience wants to know what
is it that you’re going through
ultimately the brave wilderness team
brings a finely-tuned wildlife learning
experience to the YouTube platform
drawing on its TV predecessors of all
further tailoring and show to a new
media landscape brave wilderness acts as
an excellent example of nature
infotainment done right in the 21st
century unfortunately for coyote Pearson
successful modern-day education video
also means taking a sting
