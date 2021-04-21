Demanding Attention for the Loss and Damage From Climate Change

Climate change is causing devastation across the world – with the least developed countries (LDCs), despite having made the smallest contribution to the climate crisis, suffering the worst of its impacts.

Some of these impacts manifest slowly, such as sea-level rise, ocean acidification and desertification, while others – cyclones, drought, flash flooding – hit hard and fast.

The loss and damage from these impacts may be repaired at a cost, including damage to buildings and infrastructure, destroyed crops and loss of livestock. Many are non-economic, such as death, damage to health, destruction of crucial ecosystems, and loss of cultural heritage and indigenous knowledge.

In international climate policy there is no universally agreed definition of ‘loss and damage’. But for the LDCs, these deep and irreversible impacts – while often intangible and unmeasurable – are very real and increasingly unavoidable.

Loss and damage needs stronger attention both at national policy level, and at the international climate negotiations.

IIED is working with people in LDCs to build awareness and improve understanding of lived experiences of loss and damage, and get the concept recognised as a priority issue in the lead-up to and at the UN climate summit (COP26) in November 2021.

Blogs and animations share first-hand accounts of loss and damage

In a series of blogs, listed below, representatives from Rwanda, Sierra Leone and the Solomon Islands shared their personal experiences of loss and damage. They called on governments to acknowledge the realities of loss and damage, and to provide urgently needed financial and technological support to help the LDCs manage the fast-accelerating impacts of climate change.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In a series of animations the experiences of these individuals are brought to life. Each animation is accompanied by behind-the-scenes footage, where each character gives us insights into what motivated them to tell their story on loss and damage, and share their hopes that these personal experiences will drive policymakers to act.

Watch the animations in the playlist below or on IIED’s YouTube channel. The animations are available in different langauges, as listed below, and are accompanied by a behind-the-scenes video explaining how and why they were made. Further animations will be added as they are launched.

Further resources

Make Change Happen episode 10: Loss and damage – recognising the costs of climate change (2021), IIED podcast

Loss and damage – research, policy and lived experience in least developed countries (2020), IIED webinar

Pocket guide to loss and damage under the UNFCCC, Erin Roberts and Sumaya Ahmed Zakieldeen (2018), ECBI

Loss and damage in the Paris Agreement’s global stocktake, Brook M Dambacher, Olivia Serdeczny, Ms Kunzang (2018), IIED briefing

Contact

Brianna Craft ([email protected]), senior researcher, IIED’s Climate Change research group

—

Previously published on iied with Creative Commons License

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock