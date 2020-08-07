Ecological Fiscal Transfers: Sharing Money, Protecting Nature

—

By Nils Droste

he GEC Insights series is a new curated collection of online articles at the intersection of environment and economics, each written by leading thinkers from the worlds of business, government and civil society. Part of our Economics for Nature project, they bring together diverse perspectives to answer the question: how can we re-design our economies to protect and restore nature?

Sometimes innovations happen in unexpected places, and promising policy ideas can lurk unnoticed in plain sight. One such idea that has been around for years without due recognition by the international community is the concept of Ecological Fiscal Transfers (EFTs). Since the early 1990s, various state governments in Brazil have implemented Ecological Fiscal Transfer schemes, distributing a share of VAT revenue among municipalities according to where nature is protected. While fiscal transfers may sound a terribly boring topic, suitable only for accountants and local administrators, they’re actually at the forefront of exciting new developments in conservation. Ecological Fiscal Transfers (EFT) complement the nature conservation policy mix, without the danger of commodifying nature. As such they hold transformative potential to help public authorities realize a deeper vision of a green economy. Getting the incentives right Public authorities have the legal authority to regulate land use and designate protected areas. Yet, their tax revenues are often dependent on economic activity or population numbers. This clearly sets incentives to create regulations that are friendly to economic growth and attractive to citizens. While there is nothing inherently bad in that, the Sustainable Development Goals show us that human well-being substantially depends on a healthy environment. We therefore need to mainstream biodiversity conservation into areas such as revenue sharing systems. This closes an important gap in the policy mix for sustainable development. By paying municipalities for hosting protected areas we create financial incentives that support public authorities to protect nature. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Research has shown that these incentives indeed translate into an observable increase in protected areas. Yet, it is important to consider that not all governmental levels have the competency to create protected areas. In countries like Brazil or Portugal where EFTs have been implemented, municipalities can create their own protected areas. In India, where states get compensated for afforestation, they have corresponding competencies. That is to say Ecological Fiscal Transfers have the potential to stimulate public nature conservation efforts for areas that fall into the power of the addressed administrative level.

Development of protected areas in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais before and after the adoption of Ecological Fiscal Transfers (EFT). Dashed lines indicate the introduction of EFT in 1996 and the protected area management criterion in 2005. The trends are smoothed by a loess function. There is a structural break in the trend that coincides with the introduction of EFT. After an initial raise, the incentive effect wears off, potentially because the quality criteria were introduced and incentive structures changed from quantity to quality of protected areas. Source: adapted from de Paulo & Camões (2019) Public money for public goods Ecological Fiscal Transfers integrate ecological criteria into the tax revenue sharing scheme. As such, they channel public income and distribute it according to not just economic and social, but also ecological indicators – a truly sustainable instrument. Moreover, they incentivize the provision of a public good – protected nature – through the distribution of public money. There is no market involved. Payments for ecosystem services have been criticized for an inherent danger of commodifying nature. For Ecological Fiscal Transfers there is no such danger. They adjust the current tax revenue sharing system – that so far neglects nature conservation – and balance it out with ecological indicators. If governments want to ensure citizens have the healthy environment they are entitled to, and achieve objectives like the Sustainable Development Goals, then EFTs can help catalyse the provision of public goods by setting clearer economic incentives. Though some worry that financial incentives can crowd out the intrinsic motivation to protect nature, I would argue that the imbalance in the current tax revenue system means it only levels the playing field between our intrinsic motivation to spur economic growth and intrinsic motivation to protect nature. Changing incentives, promoting equality Once we give tax revenue to administrations that host protected areas, these become a source of income. Every unit of protected area gets compensated on an annual basis – the stricter the conservation status the more money. This can be conceptualized as a type of a subsidy to the public provision of a public good. It becomes thus cheaper to produces the good in question – protected areas. From economic theory we can thus assume that there will be an increase in the amount of protected areas provides – and it has been shown for Brazil and Portugal (Droste et al. 2017, Droste et al. 2018).

“There is no reason to believe that the idea of providing administrations with incentives to protect nature cannot be upscaled to the highest levels.”