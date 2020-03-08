Emergent Diseases: Pandemics of the 20th and 21st Centuries

Should you be worried? Newscasters everywhere are getting their programs paid for with advertising dollars promoting the threat of COVID-19, a rare, novel and unique coronavirus strain that first made its appearance in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

Coronaviruses are not new. But in the past, their lethality has been recognized due to their specific targeting of internal systems such as the lungs. Known for targeting the elderly, coronaviruses are dangerous to humanity as a whole but to anyone over 60, the lethality doubles or even triples.

This viral outbreak which has become a pandemic may have come about because Humans are still encroaching on natural territories and thanks to poverty created by governments, in order to promote progress, has people eating meat which should not be gracing their tables.

But is it really just meat? Or is it a side effect of climate change which was completely unexpected? Are we prepared? Or is this much ado about nothing? And what do Corona Beers, solar coronas, and coronaviruses have in common?

Nothing. Humanity is wasting this vital message from nature and we shall likely pay for it when the next, more dangerous, more communicable, more lethal coronavirus makes its next approach on the worldwide stage.

Is there anything to be done? Tune in on Climate Change by the Elements to discover the nature of coronaviruses, the continued and rising threat of a pandemic, and how the challenges of climate change are made that much more significant when a pandemic is in play.

Let’s talk facts and dispel myths around this new threat, next on Climate Change by the Elements!

