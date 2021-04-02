Environmental Poetry/Art/Networking Event: Saturday April 10th, 2021

Announcing an awesome event for all Environmental activists, supporters, and just those who want to learn more. The event is Saturday Apr 10th at 6pm Pacific time and is a space for people to share ideas and make commitments to action to protect our Earth.

This is a community and professional mixer and also a literary reading from Jen Karetnick and Lucille Lang Day and from graphic novel artist Deidra Renkenberger. Solar engineer, entrepreneur and activist Dr. Hari Lamba will also speak.