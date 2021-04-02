Environmental Poetry/Art/Networking Event: Saturday April 10th, 2021

Announcing an awesome event for all Environmental activists, supporters, and just those who want to learn more. The event is Saturday Apr 10th at 6pm Pacific time and is a space for people to share ideas and make commitments to action to protect our Earth.
This is a community and professional mixer and also a literary reading from Jen Karetnick and Lucille Lang Day and from graphic novel artist Deidra Renkenberger. Solar engineer, entrepreneur and activist Dr. Hari Lamba will also speak.
Those who sign up will receive a packet of tree seeds in the mail to scatter or plant and also a copy of Dr. Lamba’s book Brighter Climate Futures. You do need to sign up on Eventbrite in order to get the Zoom link.
.