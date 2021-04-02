Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Environment / Environmental Poetry/Art/Networking Event: Saturday April 10th, 2021

Environmental Poetry/Art/Networking Event: Saturday April 10th, 2021

Getting to Net Zero: Sat. April 10th, 6 pm Pacific time, on Zoom!

by Leave a Comment

Announcing an awesome event for all Environmental activists, supporters, and just those who want to learn more. The event is Saturday Apr 10th at 6pm Pacific time and is a space for people to share ideas and make commitments to action to protect our Earth. 
 
This is a community and professional mixer and also a literary reading from Jen Karetnick and Lucille Lang Day and from graphic novel artist Deidra Renkenberger. Solar engineer, entrepreneur and activist Dr. Hari Lamba will also speak. 
 
Those who sign up will receive a packet of tree seeds in the mail to scatter or plant and also a copy of Dr. Lamba’s book Brighter Climate Futures. You do need to sign up on Eventbrite in order to get the Zoom link. 
 

About Lisa Hickey

Lisa Hickey is CEO of Good Men Media Inc. and publisher of the Good Men Project. "I like to create things that capture the imagination of the general public and become part of the popular culture for years to come." Connect with her on Twitter.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x