Filmmaker Jeff Colhoun Documents Impact of Humanitarian Aid in West Africa

—

Filmmaker Jeff Colhoun who is known for his environmental work in Central Asia has turned his focus to humanitarian causes in Africa’s Ivory Coast. Despite the country having stunning resorts, rainforests, and history, disease, and serious health issues have ravaged the region. Award-winning American photographer and cinematographer Jeff Colhoun’s most recent documentary showcases humanitarian aid projects in Africa’s Ivory Coast.

Jeff Colhoun with a patient in Divo, Cote dIviore.

The Cote d’Ivoire suffers from tremendous endemic diseases and health issues. The country has developed programs to help control these and other diseases, but their resources are very limited. The artist works with and spotlights humanitarian organizations that make large impact through providing free medical care, procedures, medications, education and training to these underserved communities and people. Colhoun shares the inspiring story of international support, perseverance, positive impact, and real people who have been saved. Colhoun’s documentary features dynamic, powerful storytelling, and meaningful imagery.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Local orphans playing football in Divo, Cote dIviore.

The total population of Cote d’Ivoire is approximately 24 million, with only 29 Hospitals, as well as various clinics, and health centers set up in the area. In the film, viewers get a glimpse into the region’s public medical services. In the documentary, we can see Ivorian hospitals facilities and equipment date back to the 1960-80s with substandard facilities and limited supplies. As detailed in Colhoun’s piece, the region suffers from many endemic diseases and health issues. The country has developed programs to help control these and other diseases. The artist highlights various humanitarian efforts such as emergency operations, vaccination programs, and other efforts by mobile health units providing treatment.

Doctors Yoav Kaufman repairing a cleft lip, Cote dIviore.

These gracious American humanitarian organizations and director Jeff Colhoun have spearheaded the effort to provide free medical care, procedures, medications, education and training to these underserved communities and people in need. Colhoun’s film shares the impact and inspiration of aid to these adults and children suffering from the lack of quality health care in Africa and other impoverished countries. Colhoun’s film is an inspiring story of international support, perseverance, positive impact, and people that have been saved.

Inset photos provided by the author.

Feature photo: Shutterstock