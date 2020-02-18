Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Environment / From Troposphere Weather to Space Weather: Potential Enso Influence on the Upper Atmosphere

From Troposphere Weather to Space Weather: Potential Enso Influence on the Upper Atmosphere

The frontier letter article published in earth, planets and space, reported a potential connection between the El-Nino southern oscillation (ENSO) And the upper atmosphere.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Yuto Katoh

The frontier letter article by Liu (2016), published in Earth, Planets and Space, reported a potential connection between the El-Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and the upper atmosphere. Using a long dataset spanning 46 years of the air mass density at 400 km height, the analysis revealed two oscillating modes of the upper atmosphere. One mode has a period of about 2 years and the other of ~5 years. The 5-year model is found to highly correlated with ENSO activity in the troposphere (Figure 1, upper panel) while the 2-year mode shows the correlation with the stratospheric QBO (Figure 1, bottom panel) likely modulated by the solar cycle.

This finding has important implications for space weather research and operations. Space weather refers to perturbations of the upper atmosphere, which is a critical region for modern space technology like wireless communication, global navigation and positioning, also orbit control of low-earth-orbiting satellites and their reentries. ENSO’s tele-connection with the upper atmosphere, hence space weather, tells us that in addition to social and economic effects we hear from the media, tropospheric climate change can also significantly influence the high-tech systems that strongly depend on space operations.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Figure 1. The wavelet coherence between thermosphere density perturbation at 400 km height and the ENSO index (Nino3) (upper) and between thermosphere density perturbation and the stratospheric quasi-biennial-oscillation (QBO) index (bottom). Thick contours enclose regions of greater than 95% significance level. The arrows indicate the relative phase relationship between the time series, right in-phase; left anti-phase; down Nino3/QBO leading density perturbation by 90°; up density perturbation leading Nino3/QBO by 90°.

Previously published on Blogs.springeropen.com and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Springer Open

The SpringerOpen portfolio has grown tremendously since its launch in 2010, so that we now offer researchers from all areas of science, technology, medicine, the humanities and social sciences a place to publish open access in journals and books. Publishing with SpringerOpen makes your work freely available online for everyone, immediately upon publication, and our high-level peer-review and production processes guarantee the quality and reliability of the work.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.