Greening Finance in Russia for a Post-COVID Future

By Alexey Miroshnichenko

Alexey Miroshnichenko is the vice-chairman of VEB.RF, the Russian National Development Corporation established by the state to support finance for projects that contribute to the public good. Here he reflects on how COVID-19 is reshaping global priorities, and sets out how new policies are channelling investment towards sustainability in Russia.

At the end of March, I was looking forward to the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, where I was due to present the first-ever Russian Green Finance Standard – a new financial policy that has the potential to transform the Russian economy into a more sustainable one. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen: the coronavirus pandemic made travel impossible, and the event was cancelled.

It is ironic, however, that the travel restrictions have done more for the environment than any climate conference so far. Satellite images show substantial drops in pollution levels over cities and countries under lockdown – a stark reminder that in many cases the interests of nature and the economy are in opposition: when we suffer the planet thrives. But as we sit in quarantine or spend weeks self-isolating, there is no better time to think about how to change this sad equation.

The new green finance standard being developed by VEB.RF serves this exact purpose. Russia has never been known for its environmental preservation efforts – even beyond extensive negative stereotyping abroad. Yet the facts paint a more favorable picture. Russia has 54 million hectares of protected natural areas, an area roughly the size of Spain or Thailand. Since 1990, its carbon footprint has decreased almost by 30 percent. The country signed the Paris Climate Accord in 2019 and has resolved to uphold it, gradually decreasing emissions and improving its policies. But all this does not mean that there are no problems. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A January 2020 report by the Russian Accounting Chamber says 38.6% of Russia’s population breathes polluted air, while 88% of the water used in agriculture and manufacturing did not meet decontamination standards. A January Levada-Center poll suggests such failings do not sit well with Russians, who place environmental issues at the top of the list of problems that humanity faces in the 21st century. The government reacted to such concerns by adopting the “Ecology” national project two years ago. Running from 2018 to 2024, its goals include the liquidation of all 191 known illegal garbage dumps and reprocessing 60%of solid communal waste – an ambitious target, considering that only 3% currently undergoes such treatment. Big urban centers are being targeted for a 20% decrease in air pollution, while the logging industry will be made sustainable by replacing 100% of all trees culled, while the ecosystems of Lake Baikal and the Volga will be restored. And these are only some of the projects under the “Ecology” umbrella. After all, Russian forests, lakes and rivers are among the world’s biggest – so their importance extends far beyond national borders.

