Home / Environment / Louis Comfort Tiffany: Nature Through Glass

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Nature Through Glass

by


A quick analysis of how Louis Comfort Tiffany depicts nature in in his stained glass window Autumn Landscape, The River of Life.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
[Music]
00:03
Louis Comfort Tiffany although his name
00:06
might not be well known outside of art
00:09
historian circles his artistic legacy
00:11
definitely it’s you walk into an antique
00:14
shop in art museum or even in athletes
00:17
the spirit of his aesthetic vision is
00:19
there
00:20
Tiffany primarily worked with glass and
00:22
he took on a range of objects from lamps
00:25
to windows but almost all of them
00:27
incorporating the naturalistic visions
00:29
of the Art Nouveau style in order to
00:31
best understand and unpack Tiffany’s use
00:33
of the natural both as a subject and an
00:36
illuminator let’s take a quick look at
00:38
his well-known piece autumn landscape
00:40
the River of Life you can approach the
00:42
natural wonder of Tiffany’s piece
00:44
through three main interwove in a specs
00:47
color texture and white the window was
00:50
originally commissioned by a real estate
00:52
mogul Lorin Delbert owl
00:54
we died well is still in progress
00:56
ideally the piece was supposed to bring
00:58
a picturesque world the interior of
01:01
towels extravagant home however due to
01:04
towels untimely death the window found
01:07
its way to the mat gonna stay there ever
01:09
since
01:10
when you initially look at the Tri
01:12
paneled scene of a trickling stream
01:14
weaving its ways the rocks and trees the
01:18
only way to describe it is lush in part
01:21
this is due to Tiffany’s masterful
01:23
knowledge of colored glass since his
01:25
company opened in 1879 Tiffany explored
01:29
and fine-tuned the colorful world of a
01:31
pleasant glass this experimentation
01:34
helps to produce the vibrant colors that
01:36
invite your eyes into the landscape the
01:38
deft use of Blues of the top of the
01:40
Landsat Windows exemplifies Tiffany’s
01:42
deep understanding of colors in the
01:45
natural world quietly shifts from
01:47
lighter hues to darker ones in order to
01:49
enhance
01:50
the piece and ultimately reflect the
01:53
understated beauty of an autumnal Scott
01:55
playing counterpart to these blues are
01:57
the rich Reds of the treetops that work
01:59
to draw us down into the delicate
02:01
foliage of the woods as well as to
02:02
provide contrast to the sky which allows
02:05
both the trees and the sky to seem that
02:08
much brighter the range of colored glass
02:10
throughout the piece works to reveal an
02:12
almost spiritual reverence for the
02:15
natural scene by placing such a vibrancy
02:17
into an unassuming landscape Tiffany
02:20
seeks to elevate the natural above the
02:22
everyday terms of texture
02:24
Tiffany manipulates glass to reveal what
02:27
Samuel Bing the owner of an Art Nouveau
02:28
shop in Paris described as nature in her
02:32
most seductive form Tiffany manages to
02:35
capture the essential beauty of a
02:37
watercolor or oil tea while going to
02:39
step further and using the unique
02:41
texture of glass to his advantage
02:43
he used modeled glass for the floating
02:46
clouds of the sky confetti glass or very
02:48
thin flakes of glass for the delicate
02:50
leaves rippled glass for the pool of
02:52
water marbled glass for the rocky
02:54
landscape and even layered or plated the
02:57
glass in the mountainous section to
02:59
imply that each of these techniques
03:02
provide an added element to the
03:04
landscape Tiffany manipulates the
03:06
surface of his medium to reflect the
03:08
textural reality of the natural Vista in
03:11
this way he goes beyond what watercolor
03:13
might be able to capture and recreates a
03:16
natural scene that you could almost
03:17
reach out and touch though autumn
03:20
landscape River of Life was made by
03:22
human hands a key part of this work is
03:25
something that only can be accomplished
03:27
by nature sunlight although this piece
03:30
now sits illuminated by artificial light
03:33
and the met Tiffany intended a piece to
03:35
be licked by the Sun reliant on the
03:38
shifting colors that nature would bring
03:40
so not only did Tiffany strive to
03:42
revered nature through the peace of
03:44
subject color and texture but he also
03:47
gave the piece over to the
03:49
both of natural light that
03:51
otherwise would have been impossible to
03:53
replicate autumn landscape is just a
03:55
small blip in the vast sea of Tiffany’s
03:58
work he and his company turned out
04:01
countless lamps vases windows and other
04:04
interior accent pieces they were
04:06
influenced by everything from Moorish to
04:08
Japanese the medieval European art but
04:11
an overarching theme that runs through
04:13
his pieces is the inclusion and
04:15
reverence of natural beauty this idea is
04:18
definitely reflected in autumn landscape
04:20
River of life but can also be used to
04:23
approach his other pieces Tiffany as an
04:26
artist and a glass maker revered
04:28
America’s serene natural settings and
04:31
sought to bring a peace of these
04:32
landscapes into the homes of his patrons
04:35
he showed the world that the multitude
04:37
of textures and colors of glass went
04:40
hand in hand with the subtle beauty of
04:42
the natural world this was a special
04:48
video because it’s my sister’s birthday
04:50
this week and she loves Louis Comfort
04:52
Tiffany also if you liked the video
04:55
please consider subscribing or
04:57
supporting me financially on paper and I
05:01
will see you next Friday

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Our Changing Climate

Our Changing Climate is a weekly video essay series that investigates humanity's relationship to the natural world.

