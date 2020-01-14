Louis Comfort Tiffany: Nature Through Glass

—

A quick analysis of how Louis Comfort Tiffany depicts nature in in his stained glass window Autumn Landscape, The River of Life.

[Music]

Louis Comfort Tiffany although his name

might not be well known outside of art

historian circles his artistic legacy

definitely it’s you walk into an antique

shop in art museum or even in athletes

the spirit of his aesthetic vision is

there

Tiffany primarily worked with glass and

he took on a range of objects from lamps

to windows but almost all of them

incorporating the naturalistic visions

of the Art Nouveau style in order to

best understand and unpack Tiffany’s use

of the natural both as a subject and an

illuminator let’s take a quick look at

his well-known piece autumn landscape

the River of Life you can approach the

natural wonder of Tiffany’s piece

through three main interwove in a specs

color texture and white the window was

originally commissioned by a real estate

mogul Lorin Delbert owl

we died well is still in progress

ideally the piece was supposed to bring

a picturesque world the interior of

towels extravagant home however due to

towels untimely death the window found

its way to the mat gonna stay there ever

since

when you initially look at the Tri

paneled scene of a trickling stream

weaving its ways the rocks and trees the

only way to describe it is lush in part

this is due to Tiffany’s masterful

knowledge of colored glass since his

company opened in 1879 Tiffany explored

and fine-tuned the colorful world of a

pleasant glass this experimentation

helps to produce the vibrant colors that

invite your eyes into the landscape the

deft use of Blues of the top of the

Landsat Windows exemplifies Tiffany’s

deep understanding of colors in the

natural world quietly shifts from

lighter hues to darker ones in order to

enhance

the piece and ultimately reflect the

understated beauty of an autumnal Scott

playing counterpart to these blues are

the rich Reds of the treetops that work

to draw us down into the delicate

foliage of the woods as well as to

provide contrast to the sky which allows

both the trees and the sky to seem that

much brighter the range of colored glass

throughout the piece works to reveal an

almost spiritual reverence for the

natural scene by placing such a vibrancy

into an unassuming landscape Tiffany

seeks to elevate the natural above the

everyday terms of texture

Tiffany manipulates glass to reveal what

Samuel Bing the owner of an Art Nouveau

shop in Paris described as nature in her

most seductive form Tiffany manages to

capture the essential beauty of a

watercolor or oil tea while going to

step further and using the unique

texture of glass to his advantage

he used modeled glass for the floating

clouds of the sky confetti glass or very

thin flakes of glass for the delicate

leaves rippled glass for the pool of

water marbled glass for the rocky

landscape and even layered or plated the

glass in the mountainous section to

imply that each of these techniques

provide an added element to the

landscape Tiffany manipulates the

surface of his medium to reflect the

textural reality of the natural Vista in

this way he goes beyond what watercolor

might be able to capture and recreates a

natural scene that you could almost

reach out and touch though autumn

landscape River of Life was made by

human hands a key part of this work is

something that only can be accomplished

by nature sunlight although this piece

now sits illuminated by artificial light

and the met Tiffany intended a piece to

be licked by the Sun reliant on the

shifting colors that nature would bring

so not only did Tiffany strive to

revered nature through the peace of

subject color and texture but he also

gave the piece over to the

both of natural light that

otherwise would have been impossible to

replicate autumn landscape is just a

small blip in the vast sea of Tiffany’s

work he and his company turned out

countless lamps vases windows and other

interior accent pieces they were

influenced by everything from Moorish to

Japanese the medieval European art but

an overarching theme that runs through

his pieces is the inclusion and

reverence of natural beauty this idea is

definitely reflected in autumn landscape

River of life but can also be used to

approach his other pieces Tiffany as an

artist and a glass maker revered

America’s serene natural settings and

sought to bring a peace of these

landscapes into the homes of his patrons

he showed the world that the multitude

of textures and colors of glass went

hand in hand with the subtle beauty of

the natural world this was a special

video because it’s my sister’s birthday

this week and she loves Louis Comfort

Tiffany also if you liked the video

please consider subscribing or

supporting me financially on paper and I

will see you next Friday

