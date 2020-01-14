—
A quick analysis of how Louis Comfort Tiffany depicts nature in in his stained glass window Autumn Landscape, The River of Life.
Louis Comfort Tiffany although his name
might not be well known outside of art
historian circles his artistic legacy
definitely it’s you walk into an antique
shop in art museum or even in athletes
the spirit of his aesthetic vision is
there
Tiffany primarily worked with glass and
he took on a range of objects from lamps
to windows but almost all of them
incorporating the naturalistic visions
of the Art Nouveau style in order to
best understand and unpack Tiffany’s use
of the natural both as a subject and an
illuminator let’s take a quick look at
his well-known piece autumn landscape
the River of Life you can approach the
natural wonder of Tiffany’s piece
through three main interwove in a specs
color texture and white the window was
originally commissioned by a real estate
mogul Lorin Delbert owl
we died well is still in progress
ideally the piece was supposed to bring
a picturesque world the interior of
towels extravagant home however due to
towels untimely death the window found
its way to the mat gonna stay there ever
since
when you initially look at the Tri
paneled scene of a trickling stream
weaving its ways the rocks and trees the
only way to describe it is lush in part
this is due to Tiffany’s masterful
knowledge of colored glass since his
company opened in 1879 Tiffany explored
and fine-tuned the colorful world of a
pleasant glass this experimentation
helps to produce the vibrant colors that
invite your eyes into the landscape the
deft use of Blues of the top of the
Landsat Windows exemplifies Tiffany’s
deep understanding of colors in the
natural world quietly shifts from
lighter hues to darker ones in order to
enhance
the piece and ultimately reflect the
understated beauty of an autumnal Scott
playing counterpart to these blues are
the rich Reds of the treetops that work
to draw us down into the delicate
foliage of the woods as well as to
provide contrast to the sky which allows
both the trees and the sky to seem that
much brighter the range of colored glass
throughout the piece works to reveal an
almost spiritual reverence for the
natural scene by placing such a vibrancy
into an unassuming landscape Tiffany
seeks to elevate the natural above the
everyday terms of texture
Tiffany manipulates glass to reveal what
Samuel Bing the owner of an Art Nouveau
shop in Paris described as nature in her
most seductive form Tiffany manages to
capture the essential beauty of a
watercolor or oil tea while going to
step further and using the unique
texture of glass to his advantage
he used modeled glass for the floating
clouds of the sky confetti glass or very
thin flakes of glass for the delicate
leaves rippled glass for the pool of
water marbled glass for the rocky
landscape and even layered or plated the
glass in the mountainous section to
imply that each of these techniques
provide an added element to the
landscape Tiffany manipulates the
surface of his medium to reflect the
textural reality of the natural Vista in
this way he goes beyond what watercolor
might be able to capture and recreates a
natural scene that you could almost
reach out and touch though autumn
landscape River of Life was made by
human hands a key part of this work is
something that only can be accomplished
by nature sunlight although this piece
now sits illuminated by artificial light
and the met Tiffany intended a piece to
be licked by the Sun reliant on the
shifting colors that nature would bring
so not only did Tiffany strive to
revered nature through the peace of
subject color and texture but he also
gave the piece over to the
both of natural light that
otherwise would have been impossible to
replicate autumn landscape is just a
small blip in the vast sea of Tiffany’s
work he and his company turned out
countless lamps vases windows and other
interior accent pieces they were
influenced by everything from Moorish to
Japanese the medieval European art but
an overarching theme that runs through
his pieces is the inclusion and
reverence of natural beauty this idea is
definitely reflected in autumn landscape
River of life but can also be used to
approach his other pieces Tiffany as an
artist and a glass maker revered
America’s serene natural settings and
sought to bring a peace of these
landscapes into the homes of his patrons
he showed the world that the multitude
of textures and colors of glass went
hand in hand with the subtle beauty of
the natural world this was a special
video because it’s my sister’s birthday
this week and she loves Louis Comfort
Tiffany also if you liked the video
please consider subscribing or
supporting me financially on paper and I
will see you next Friday
