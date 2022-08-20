Six Ways Retirees Like Vikki Gerrard La Crosse WI Can Foster A Green Network With The Younger Generation

—

In regards to sustainability, retirees can play an essential role in fostering a green network with the younger generation. A green network is a group of individuals who are committed to taking action to protect the environment.

Increasing the network of environmentalists and individuals interested in sustainability can be incredibly impactful, especially in the face of significant consequences of climate change, pollution, and conservation. Here are six ways retirees can help make a positive impact.

1. Wisdom and experience

Retirees who are passionate about the environment, like Vikki Gerrard, La Crosse , WI resident, can use their wisdom and experience to mentor the younger generation. Pulling from times of economic hardships, elders can offer insight on doing more with less. They can teach younger generations the value of conserving resources and living simpler lives.

2. A homesteading lifestyle

With the current state of the economy, many people are looking for ways to reduce their expenses. Homesteading can provide an excellent way to do this.

The idea of going back to basics and providing your food is not a new concept. Many of our older generations were raised on homesteads or small farms, where they grew food and preserved what they couldn’t eat.

Retirees can teach young families how to can , pickle, and freeze fruits and vegetables from their garden. They can also pass on tips for cutting costs, such as utilizing natural resources and reusing or repurposing items instead of buying new ones. Living this way is not only eco-friendly, but it can also be very economical.

3. Social media

While retirees share their depth of experience in simpler times, younger generations can return the favor by teaching them about the power of social media. Social media is an impactful tool for connecting people and sharing information. It’s also an effective way to mobilize people for environmental causes.

One example of how social media is used to fight for the environment is the digital campaign, “Save the Arctic.” Greenpeace started this campaign in order to draw attention to the melting Arctic ice caps and the need to take action to protect them.

The use of social media has been instrumental in spreading awareness about this issue and rallying people from all over the world to participate in the movement.

4. Local connections

Vikki Gerrard La Crosse believes retirees can also boost their green network by staying active and engaged with their local community, regardless of their neighbor’s ages. Get involved with local initiatives or start your own. You can also support local businesses that are eco-friendly and sustainable.

If you’re not sure where to start, this is where having connections with the younger eco-conscious generation can come in handy. Ask them about the green initiatives they’re involved with or ways you can help.

5. Supporting youth-led projects

Many of the most influential environmental movements have been led by young people. They’re often the most affected by environmental issues. They also have the energy and drive to make change happen.

You can support youth-led projects by mentoring, donating your time, or investing financially. You can also help amplify their message through social media or other channels.

Plant for the Planet

Founded by 12-year-old Felix Finkbeiner, Plant for the Planet is a global movement of children planting trees to fight climate change. Over the past decade, they’ve planted over 15 billion trees in 188 countries.

The Student Conservation Association

The Student Conservation Association is a youth-led organization that engages young people in hands-on conservation projects. They work to inspire the next generation of environmental leaders.

Roots & Shoots

Roots & Shoots is an international youth-led organization that addresses environmental and social issues. They have over 150,000 members in 60 countries.

4-H

4-H is a global youth organization network that engages young people in leadership, citizenship, and service projects. They have programs in over 80 countries and work on various issues, including food security, environmental conservation, and disaster relief.

6. Role models

By living a sustainable lifestyle, you can be a role model for the younger generation as a retiree. Vikki Gerrard La Crosse believes modeling the practice of conserving resources, recycling, composting, driving less, eating organic food, and using green products inspire those around you. Your actions can ripple effect, inspiring others to make changes in their own lives.

According to the article “The Power of Role Models” on Psychology Today’s website, role models can profoundly impact young people. The report states that 92% of parents believe their children imitate their actions, words, and behaviors.

This has significant implications for environmentalism. If parents and grandparents are role models for their children in terms of sustainability, this could significantly increase environmentally friendly behaviors in future generations.

Final Thoughts

Retirees can play a vital role in fostering a green network with the younger generation. By staying active and engaged, supporting local initiatives, and investing in youth-led projects, retirees can help make a positive impact on the environment.

What do you think? Do you have other ideas for how retirees can foster a green network with the younger generation?

—

This content is brought to you by Amanda Maladay.

iStockPhoto