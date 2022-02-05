Ten Tips to Protect Yourself From Impure and Unhealthy Air

—

The whole world is getting hotter and more crowded each day. Every day, thousands of trees are cut to accommodate the growing population. The increasing industrialization has led to many opportunities across the globe. However, it is also contributing to an unhealthy environment. Other factors such as the use of technology, fuels, and gas emissions are polluting the air at large, thus making it harmful and impure.

According to a recent study, the air is dangerously polluted to the extent that nine out of ten people breathe this impure air. The consequences of air pollution on your overall health are very serious. Breathing impure air is equivalent to smoking tobacco, or even worse.

What Causes the Air to Become Unhealthy and Impure?

No matter how rich you are and what area you live in, the growing air pollution is hard to escape. Microscopic pollutants in the air tend to slip past your body defenses, penetrating deep into your circulatory and respiratory system and causing many health issues.

Nowadays, air pollution is closely linked to climate change. Here are the other factors making the air impure and unhealthy to breathe.

Burning of Fossil Fuels

The emission of sulfur dioxide and other gases from the combustion of fossil fuels like petroleum and coal directly contributes to the depleting air quality.

Agriculture Activities

Many agriculture activities also play a role in making the air unsafe to breathe. For instance, ammonia is one of the hazardous gases in the atmosphere. Furthermore, the growing use of fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides, too, emit harmful chemicals into the environment and lead to air pollution. When these chemicals mix into water, they also cause water pollution.

Landfills

Landfills are the land areas where the waste is buried or deposited. Such waste items emit methane, which is considered a major greenhouse gas. Methane is hazardous and highly flammable. Increasing e-waste such as electronics, mobile phones, laptops, and so on is another growing concern involving many unscientific dismantlings like burning wires, chemical leaching, and more. All these directly or indirectly increase air pollution.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Exhaust from Industries and Factories

The manufacturing industries and factories release many gases such as carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, organic compounds, and various chemicals into the air that together deteriorate the air quality. Petroleum refineries, too, release hydrocarbons and other substances that cause air pollution and land pollution.

Indoor Air Pollution

You may not be aware, but many indoor activities also make your indoor air impure to breathe. Excessive use of household cleaning products, painting, and other supplies emit toxic chemicals and compromise air quality.

Natural Disasters

Air pollution is also the result of many natural disasters, such as forest fires, dust storms, and volcanic eruptions.

What are the Harmful Effects of Air Pollution on the Human Body?

The growing air pollution is a major cause of concern. That’s because it’s causing harm to both the environment as well as the human body. According to a recent study, air pollution affects weight gain, thus making you obese. It has become an alarming cause of concern, especially among children.

Even healthy people may experience issues because of the polluted air, ranging from respiratory irritation to breathing difficulties. The adverse effects of dirty air also depends upon your current health condition, the type of pollutant and concentration, as well as the length of your exposure to such a polluted environment.

Higher levels of air pollution may lead to many health problems like aggravated cardiovascular and respiratory illness. It may also place added stress on your heart and lungs, thus making it harder for the lungs to supply the body with enough oxygen. Polluted air also leads to damaged cells in your respiratory system.

Long-term exposure to polluted or impure air may cause problems like accelerated aging of your lungs, loss of lung capacity, decreased functions of lungs, development of diseases like emphysema, bronchitis, asthma, and cancer. Such harmful air may also shorten your lifespan.

The groups most susceptible to the severe effects of air pollution are:

Individuals with coronary artery disease, heart disease, or congestive heart failure.

Individuals having lung diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and emphysema

Pregnant women

Outdoor laborers

Older adults and the elderly

Children under the age of 14 years

New-born babies and infants

Athletes who indulge in exercising vigorously outdoors.

Tips to Protect Yourself from Unhealthy and Impure Air

Prevention is always better than cure. It is imperative to take all the measures to keep your health in check and protect yourself from breathing unhealthy and impure air. Here are the steps you should adopt.

Avoid Particle Pollution

Particle pollution happens to be one of the biggest causes of concern that add to poor air quality. It refers to dirt, dust, soot, and smoke caught up in the ozone and the air. You breathe these particles through your nose and mouth, and they have a severe impact on your overall health and well-being. Try to avoid particle pollution indoors as well as outdoors.

Installing air purifiers at your home and workplace is the easiest way to avoid such pollution and make your home safe for breathing.

Keep Yourself Informed and Updated

Understand how hot weather, humid climate, and other factors may influence poor air quality.

The more you learn about these risks involved, the better you can take steps to mitigate the effects of air pollution.

You can also keep yourself updated by checking the daily forecast of the air quality in your area.

Wear a Mask

Wearing a mask isn’t just necessary to protect yourself from the ongoing COVID infection but also to protect your lungs from the increasing air pollution. Always wear a mask while traveling outside, especially if there is poor air quality in your city.

With the right mask, you can guard yourself against things such as sweat, dry mouth, and carbon dioxide. Using an N95 mask is highly recommended.

Stay Indoors

If you are aware that the air quality in your area is poor, it is wise to stay indoors to protect yourself from the harmful effects. For instance, if you work out regularly at your balcony or terrace, you should consider shifting your workout regimen indoors.

Do not travel when the air quality is the poorest, and there is smog around. When the unhealthy air mixes with fog, it creates smog. Breathing it may be dangerous to your health.

Go Green

To keep impure air at bay, you must go green. The simplest way of going green is to plant many indoor plants. Apart from adding an aesthetic appeal to your home, these plants also suck up all the pollutants in the air, thus making the air healthier to breathe.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Look for indoor plants like the snake plant, jade plant, and pothos. If you have a backyard or garden, plant shrubs and trees to purify the air around you.

Breathe From Your Nose

Do you know that breathing from the mouth causes more damage to your health than breathing from your nose? Reduce the impact of poor air quality on your life by breathing through your nose.

Purify the Air of Your Car

There are many pollutants inside your car, and if you breathe these pollutants, they may harm your health. Before you step into your vehicle, make sure to purify it properly. The easiest way is rolling down your window to let the air circulate.

Another way to purify the indoor air quality of your car is to run the air conditioner in indoor circulation mode. It helps to reduce the PM 2.5 level to a great extent.

Keep Your Home Well-Ventilated

Do not keep the doors and windows of your home shut throughout the day, which may trap the pollutants inside. Keeping your home well-ventilated for at least some part of the day is essential. We advise you to open the doors and windows of your home early in the morning to allow enough air to circulate in the interiors.

If there is a bright sunny day, it will also kill all the bacteria and germs dwelling inside your home. Open your windows and doors between 3 pm and 5 pm on a balmy day and let the air circulate. During these hours the concentration of PM 2.5 is lowest.

Stay Healthy

To save yourself from the harmful consequences of impure air on your health, you need to ensure that you stay fit and healthy. The stronger your immunity, the better you can ward off infection and other diseases.

Eat a good diet with greens and fruits. Increase the intake of proteins, minerals, vitamins, and carbohydrates in your daily diet. Incorporate breathing exercises into your routine to keep your lungs healthy. A healthy lifestyle will keep most diseases at bay, including those related to breathing impure air.

Medication

Sometimes, using medication is touted as a good way to maintain your health and stay safe from poor air conditions that you may encounter daily. Get in touch with your healthcare practitioner and inquire about the right medication.

How Can I Reduce Air Pollution?

Apart from saving yourself from the increasing air pollution, you must also participate proactively to reduce it. Here is how you can do your part in lowering air pollution.

Using public transport is one of the easiest ways to reduce air pollution. You can also save a lot of money.

Turn off the lights in your home and office space when not used. That’s because the energy that lights consume also adds to air pollution.

Recycling and reusing conserves resources and cuts down air pollution. Recycling helps to reduce emissions to a great extent.

Say no to plastic bags and use more cloth bags instead. The use of plastic is harmful to both land and air.

Avoid fireworks as it is one of the biggest culprits that pollute the air around you.

Last but not least, plant and grow as many trees as possible.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Takeaway

A green environment is a healthy environment. We hope that you follow all the above-listed practices to keep yourself healthy and do your part in controlling air pollution.

—

This content is brought to you by Hubert Dwight

iStockPhoto