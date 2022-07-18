The Role of Urban Green Space: How London Got Its Parks

When we think of city parks in high-income nations, we usually think of large, centrally-located ones with multimillion-dollar budgets. Yet in London, thousands of smaller parks and public open spaces provide most residents with access – many of them relying on local community organisations for maintenance.

London’s over 3,000 parks and public open spaces cover 18% of the city. Perhaps best known are the eight Royal Parks that include many of the largest and oldest (see table 1). Then come the municipal parks, created by local governments mostly between 1850 and 1900 – some large, but also many smaller parks (see table 2).

This is the latest in a series of blogs and interviews, curated by IIED senior fellow David Satterthwaite, examining different aspects of global urban change.

How did land escape development to become a park?

Each park has its own history – often going back centuries. For instance, Putney Heath was described as “a wide expanse of open ground, uncultivated, where large crowds could assemble, horses could be raced, troops could be exercised and reviewed, duels could be fought, and highwaymen preyed on the increasing traffic”.

St James’s Park housed exotic birds and animals including camels, crocodiles and an elephant. It was also reported to be a meeting place for ‘impromptu acts of lechery’.

The Royal Parks were mostly established as royal hunting grounds. Henry VIII with his insatiable appetite for hunting established Hyde Park as a hunting ground in 1536 on land he took from Westminster Abbey. It opened to the public in 1637 and quickly became popular, particularly for May Day parades.

Epping Forest is thought to have been given legal status as a royal forest to allow hunting in the 12th century. This status allowed commoners to use the forest to gather firewood and foodstuffs, and to graze livestock and raise pigs, but only the king was allowed to hunt there.

In 1856 London’s Metropolitan Board of Works obtained an amending act of parliament giving it the power to provide ‘parks, pleasure-grounds and open spaces’, subject to parliamentary approval.

During the period 1850-1900 the board acquired (usually purchased) the land for parks including many of the largest and best known (see table 2). These were important for the development of sport in low-income areas.

All about access and space

A park’s success depends on it being cheap and easy to access. Battersea Park only took off when a bridge was built linking it to wealthy areas north of the River Thames. Epping Forest’s success was linked to the arrival of the railway in the 1850s serving working-class residents of East London. It was estimated that on one day in 1880, 400,000 people had visited the forest.

Parks need open space, so where in a city wanting to expand its parks is there easily-accessed open space? For London this included former hunting grounds, market gardens, cemeteries and sites ill-suited to development, such as wetlands, riverbanks and obsolete water and sewage treatment plants.

Another source of land for parks were manor houses and their grounds that could become accessible parks without displacing a large population.