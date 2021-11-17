The Worst Fear About Climate Change Is the Fragility of Humankind

Climate change is the buzzword in the world today. There are groups fighting to save the planet. We have all grown up with the ongoing battle to save the planet from destruction. There are natural catastrophes like earthquakes and volcanic eruptions that continue unabated.

Deforestation continues across the world. In so many poorer and developing countries, people need to cut down trees just to feed their families in a battle for survival. Pollution of water continues although there are global efforts to prevent this from going on.

The climate of the world is changing as snow caps in the polar regions melt at an alarming rate. The Earth is getting warmer as carbon emissions into the atmosphere increase. We are all making a concerted attempt to reduce our carbon footprint on the planet.

There are marches, demonstrations and eco-rallies taking place in the world. Children and adults are all aware of the crisis of climate change. Eco-warriors are informing governments that things need to change in order to save the lives of generations to come.

This global effort to save the planet from reaching a premature end due to climate change has been going on for decades. However, the polar caps and glaciers are still melting, the polar bears are losing their natural habitat. The ozone layer has been brought to satisfactory levels, yet the greenhouse gas emissions increase.

One fear about climate change is that even if humanity disappears from the face of the planet, the Earth will survive us, just as it did the dinosaurs. As we continue to progress, we will continue to destroy the planet slowly and gradually. The only way to save the planet would be to stop the advancement of industry that have a direct impact on the climate of the planet.

If the world and humankind are going to end due to climate change, where do we all go? Is there another place on a planet close by that we can all inhabit in the next decade? Only time will tell if such a possibility can become a reality in the future. The fragility of humankind is the fear that we should all have, in the case of a worst-case climate change scenario. The planet is resilient and will endure the frail human species.

