Tips About the Stock Market, Interest, and Profits That Everyone Should Know! Economy Analysis…

Tips About the Stock Market, Interest, and Profits That Everyone Should Know! Economy Analysis…

by Leave a Comment


Check out these useful tips about Stock Market trading that you need to know! From Bulls and Bears, to the different types of investments, this is a great video about the intricacies of the stock exchange, no matter what you level of investment currently is!


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
bears, bulls, and a lot of potential room to supplement your income. The stock
00:05
market can either be a blessing or a curse on your bank account. Following the
00:09
tip in number one could make you a millionaire. Here are seven things you
00:13
need to know about the stock market.
00:26
Number seven
00:27
Know all of your options.
00:29
A lotof people get into the stock market
00:32
looking to increase the worth of their savings, and this makes a lot of sense.
00:36
With the current interest rates on most savings accounts, and when factoring in
00:41
steady inflation of modern currency, there’s a good chance that leaving your
00:45
earnings in a bank for ten or more years may actually cause you to lose money.
00:50
That said, while you can certainly make a lot of money in stock, you should know
00:56
that there are a lot of other options, too. Real Estate investing might be
01:00
easier than you think. Gold is almost always increasing in
01:03
price…if you hold on to a long enough. And angel sites on the Internet, through the act
01:08
of loaning money to other people, can also be a great investment. That is
01:12
called peer-to-peer lending and there are actually a good number of websites that
01:15
deal with it that you can check out. Stocks are great for some people, and not
01:19
so good for others. But no matter what you choose to invest in, the reality is
01:24
you should do as much research as you can.
01:27
Who knows with enough study you might even be the first millionaire in your neighborhood!
01:31
Number six: Risk vs. Reward
01:34
The two most important principles when
01:39
investing in stock that you really need to get familiar with is risk and reward.
01:43
Generally the higher the risk and investment, the higher the potential
01:47
reward that’s also available. A good example of high risk and high reward is
01:52
the companies that are either on the decline or they’re in the startup
01:57
business. Depending on what’s going on within these types of companies you may
02:01
be able to find their stock for relatively cheap
02:03
however in either of those situations you’d stand to lose a lot of capital if
02:08
you’re wrong about their potential to either succeed or come back from
02:11
disaster. Even with the risk though there are certain types of investors that are
02:15
known for taking these exact calculated risks. It’s not uncommon for even your
02:20
average, but still somewhat experienced investor, to buy if the stock of a
02:24
company that looks like it’s going to make a rebound. Angel investors and
02:28
venture capitalists make a living by investing in start-up companies. That
02:33
said these two types of investors often have a sizeable fortune to fall back on
02:38
and can afford to take a few risks in their stock picks. Not to say that venture
02:42
capitalists don’t have a lot to gain if their smart about their investments
02:44
Jim Breyer made a lot of money investing in a young Facebook and Peter
02:49
Fenton did the same with startup Twitter. Before buying a stock you should always
02:53
weigh the risks versus the reward that’s associated with it remember that and you
02:57
should be golden.
02:58
Number 5: The state of the market
03:02
Bull markets. Bear markets.
03:04
what does it all mean? Well don’t worry you’re not going to see
03:07
a grizzly or a bull driving away or goring investors – or their money – on Wall
03:12
Street. A bull market is just a term that’s used to describe a stock or
03:16
industry…maybe even an entire economy that’s rising in price and earning
03:21
potential. A bear market, on the other hand, just means that a few stocks or the
03:25
market as a whole is stagnant or losing in value. Where did these names come from, though?
03:30
They do seem a bit random and off-the-wall, don’t they? Well, a long time
03:35
ago bear and bull fighting was actually
03:37
pretty popular so the two animals were seen as opposites by society at large.
03:41
This of course was before all of the animal cruelty laws of today. Bears were
03:46
known for attacking their prey by swiping their claws down, and bulls were
03:50
known for thrusting their horns up into the air when attempting to gouge
03:54
something. Thus a market that’s going straight into the dirt is known as a
03:58
bear market and one that’s being tossed right up into the air is known as a bull
04:02
market. There are lots of opportunities in both good and bad markets if one
04:07
knows where to look. Warren Buffett John Paulson and Jamie
04:10
Dimon all made a pretty penny during the economic recession of 2008. Many an
04:16
investor will advise you to “buy when there’s blood on the streets.”
04:20
Ouch! That’s merciless investing for you!
04:24
Number 4: Vultures, too?
04:26
The stock market is
04:29
more than a place where you can invest money in a company to make money. The
04:33
overall stock market is the heartbeat of the economy and individual stocks are
04:37
the pulse of the companies. Many people think that only a company with a strong
04:41
pulse is worth looking at, but this isn’t always true. There are even some
04:45
investors who don’t look for companies that are succeeding at all but, in fact,
04:49
Those that are actually in debt. Investors that actively look for
04:53
sick and dying companies are often referred to as vulture investors. They
04:58
look for stocks that are selling for under fair value, and then these
05:01
opportunists buy the debt of the failing companies. Sometimes vulture
05:05
investors are actually banking on a company being saved at the last minute
05:09
by a merger or restructuring, but they’re also known for scooping up the land
05:13
equipment and other assets of crashing businesses. Now you know why they’re
05:17
called vultures. Picking away at the pieces of a company can give you a
05:20
ruthless reputation but these types of investors can also align pockets. Of
05:25
course, vulture investing is, by nature, risky…but it’s also free of many of the
05:29
other risks of normal investing, as well. It’s also a perfect example that you can
05:34
make money by not doing what everyone else in the market is doing. In this case,
05:38
by not buying stocks, but by preying on them instead.
05:41
Vulture investors invest in debt and pluck away assets but you can also
05:46
invest in a lot of other things that aren’t stocks – like bonds for example.
05:49
Being smart and thinking outside the box may very well be the way that you
05:54
become a very rich person. Remember, ingenuity is often rewarded by
05:59
the world when it is mixed with purposeful patience and tempered by
06:02
measured intelligence.
06:05
Number three: Don’t just invest in one company.
06:09
Have you ever
06:10
heard the expression don’t put all of your eggs in one basket? Well, sometimes
06:15
that saying is true and sometimes it’s not. In the case of stocks though, it
06:19
usually is true. Having a diversified stock portfolio means investing in a
06:24
large number of stocks, but not investing too much money in a single one. A good
06:30
rule is to not invest a high percentage of your money in any one stock or…any
06:34
one TYPE of stock. You should also avoid just dumping all of your money in one
06:37
sector or industry, such as all “tech” or all “utilities” – at least in the beginning of
06:44
your investing journey. It is, however, a good idea to have your money stored away
06:48
in stocks and assets that all do differently in different markets. A smart
06:54
investor will likely have assets that thrive well in a bull,
06:57
a bear, and even a sideways market. A diversified portfolio will be your base
07:01
for your investments. It’s generally best for you to invest in a low-risk and slow
07:06
return stock and asset at first, unless you’re willing to really manage your
07:11
money and assets actively. if you’re smart, and invest a good amount of money
07:15
in a safe and well put together portfolio ,you might be able to live off
07:19
the money that you make…or you can invest your profits from your stock
07:22
earnings into higher risk assets and roll the dice. Hopefully, though, you weigh
07:27
the dice in your favor by following all of the tips!
07:31
Number two: Have a plan for balancing your portfolio.
07:33
If you took our advice and invested in a diversified
07:37
portfolio, then great! You’re well on your way to success if you keep your head and
07:41
your wits about you. Just remember every once in a while certain stocks may start
07:46
weighing your investments down. It’s never a good idea to panic and sell your
07:50
stocks for less than you paid for them, but, if a certain company or industry is
07:53
consistently underperforming then there may be times when you need to evaluate
07:58
a portion of your investments in those stocks. We warned against making
08:01
spur-of-the-moment decisions in investing, so to avoid that, it’s great to
08:05
have a plan in place for exactly how you’re going to go about making critical
08:10
decisions before you make them. Just remember to make these plans when the
08:14
market is doing well and not to wait until it’s starting to take a dive.
08:19
He who prepares is often he who succeeds, after all.
08:23
Number one: Understand what the stock market really is.
08:26
Perhaps the simplest and most basic tip, this is also
08:31
probably one of the most important that you can follow. The reason that it’s so
08:35
hard to predict the movements of the market is simple…people’s emotions can
08:39
affect the stock market pretty drastically. We’ve all heard about the
08:43
Great Depression where scared stock investors blew the economy to high
08:46
heaven for years. What actually caused the crash of 1929 was the fact that Wall
08:51
Street had been over valuing stock for a long time before that everyone had just
08:56
gotten swept away by their emotions and optimism. But the second they started to
09:00
realize that half glassful attitudes had overinflated the market, well then
09:05
all hell broke loose and everyone started to panic. Millions of dollars
09:08
were traded on black Tuesday by worried investors. That’s the day
09:12
that would cause the market crash, ushering in the depression. At the end of
09:15
the day, stocks aren’t all mathematics, numbers, and complicated formulas.
09:19
Although it’s true that these things can help to predict the ups and downs of the
09:22
market…in reality, when you buy a stock, you’re investing in a company that’s run
09:27
by people. People who are relying on you and other investors to give them the
09:32
money they need to run their company. Really, people are the stock market. Even
09:36
though it’s easy to forget that with all the numbers and graphs floating around,
09:40
just remember to think with your head and to understand the people in the
09:43
market with your heart. And as Warren Buffet once said,
09:47
“be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful.”
09:51
Don’t forget to subscribe below.
09:53
Thanks for watching and we’ll see you next time!

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Zero2Hero

Bringing you AMAZING stories from around the world in a Top 10 List format....In this channel, we will walk you through a variety of interesting topics like ancient history, science, pop culture, conspiracy theories, and more! Subscribe today and watch our videos so that, in no time, YOU can learn about any topic and BE THE HERO!

