Tips About the Stock Market, Interest, and Profits That Everyone Should Know! Economy Analysis…

bears, bulls, and a lot of potential room to supplement your income. The stock
market can either be a blessing or a curse on your bank account. Following the
tip in number one could make you a millionaire. Here are seven things you
need to know about the stock market.
Number seven
Know all of your options.
A lotof people get into the stock market
looking to increase the worth of their savings, and this makes a lot of sense.
With the current interest rates on most savings accounts, and when factoring in
steady inflation of modern currency, there’s a good chance that leaving your
earnings in a bank for ten or more years may actually cause you to lose money.
That said, while you can certainly make a lot of money in stock, you should know
that there are a lot of other options, too. Real Estate investing might be
easier than you think. Gold is almost always increasing in
price…if you hold on to a long enough. And angel sites on the Internet, through the act
of loaning money to other people, can also be a great investment. That is
called peer-to-peer lending and there are actually a good number of websites that
deal with it that you can check out. Stocks are great for some people, and not
so good for others. But no matter what you choose to invest in, the reality is
you should do as much research as you can.
Who knows with enough study you might even be the first millionaire in your neighborhood!
Number six: Risk vs. Reward
The two most important principles when
investing in stock that you really need to get familiar with is risk and reward.
Generally the higher the risk and investment, the higher the potential
reward that’s also available. A good example of high risk and high reward is
the companies that are either on the decline or they’re in the startup
business. Depending on what’s going on within these types of companies you may
be able to find their stock for relatively cheap
however in either of those situations you’d stand to lose a lot of capital if
you’re wrong about their potential to either succeed or come back from
disaster. Even with the risk though there are certain types of investors that are
known for taking these exact calculated risks. It’s not uncommon for even your
average, but still somewhat experienced investor, to buy if the stock of a
company that looks like it’s going to make a rebound. Angel investors and
venture capitalists make a living by investing in start-up companies. That
said these two types of investors often have a sizeable fortune to fall back on
and can afford to take a few risks in their stock picks. Not to say that venture
capitalists don’t have a lot to gain if their smart about their investments
Jim Breyer made a lot of money investing in a young Facebook and Peter
Fenton did the same with startup Twitter. Before buying a stock you should always
weigh the risks versus the reward that’s associated with it remember that and you
should be golden.
Number 5: The state of the market
Bull markets. Bear markets.
what does it all mean? Well don’t worry you’re not going to see
a grizzly or a bull driving away or goring investors – or their money – on Wall
Street. A bull market is just a term that’s used to describe a stock or
industry…maybe even an entire economy that’s rising in price and earning
potential. A bear market, on the other hand, just means that a few stocks or the
market as a whole is stagnant or losing in value. Where did these names come from, though?
They do seem a bit random and off-the-wall, don’t they? Well, a long time
ago bear and bull fighting was actually
pretty popular so the two animals were seen as opposites by society at large.
This of course was before all of the animal cruelty laws of today. Bears were
known for attacking their prey by swiping their claws down, and bulls were
known for thrusting their horns up into the air when attempting to gouge
something. Thus a market that’s going straight into the dirt is known as a
bear market and one that’s being tossed right up into the air is known as a bull
market. There are lots of opportunities in both good and bad markets if one
knows where to look. Warren Buffett John Paulson and Jamie
Dimon all made a pretty penny during the economic recession of 2008. Many an
investor will advise you to “buy when there’s blood on the streets.”
Ouch! That’s merciless investing for you!
Number 4: Vultures, too?
The stock market is
more than a place where you can invest money in a company to make money. The
overall stock market is the heartbeat of the economy and individual stocks are
the pulse of the companies. Many people think that only a company with a strong
pulse is worth looking at, but this isn’t always true. There are even some
investors who don’t look for companies that are succeeding at all but, in fact,
Those that are actually in debt. Investors that actively look for
sick and dying companies are often referred to as vulture investors. They
look for stocks that are selling for under fair value, and then these
opportunists buy the debt of the failing companies. Sometimes vulture
investors are actually banking on a company being saved at the last minute
by a merger or restructuring, but they’re also known for scooping up the land
equipment and other assets of crashing businesses. Now you know why they’re
called vultures. Picking away at the pieces of a company can give you a
ruthless reputation but these types of investors can also align pockets. Of
course, vulture investing is, by nature, risky…but it’s also free of many of the
other risks of normal investing, as well. It’s also a perfect example that you can
make money by not doing what everyone else in the market is doing. In this case,
by not buying stocks, but by preying on them instead.
Vulture investors invest in debt and pluck away assets but you can also
invest in a lot of other things that aren’t stocks – like bonds for example.
Being smart and thinking outside the box may very well be the way that you
become a very rich person. Remember, ingenuity is often rewarded by
the world when it is mixed with purposeful patience and tempered by
measured intelligence.
Number three: Don’t just invest in one company.
Have you ever
heard the expression don’t put all of your eggs in one basket? Well, sometimes
that saying is true and sometimes it’s not. In the case of stocks though, it
usually is true. Having a diversified stock portfolio means investing in a
large number of stocks, but not investing too much money in a single one. A good
rule is to not invest a high percentage of your money in any one stock or…any
one TYPE of stock. You should also avoid just dumping all of your money in one
sector or industry, such as all “tech” or all “utilities” – at least in the beginning of
your investing journey. It is, however, a good idea to have your money stored away
in stocks and assets that all do differently in different markets. A smart
investor will likely have assets that thrive well in a bull,
a bear, and even a sideways market. A diversified portfolio will be your base
for your investments. It’s generally best for you to invest in a low-risk and slow
return stock and asset at first, unless you’re willing to really manage your
money and assets actively. if you’re smart, and invest a good amount of money
in a safe and well put together portfolio ,you might be able to live off
the money that you make…or you can invest your profits from your stock
earnings into higher risk assets and roll the dice. Hopefully, though, you weigh
the dice in your favor by following all of the tips!
Number two: Have a plan for balancing your portfolio.
If you took our advice and invested in a diversified
portfolio, then great! You’re well on your way to success if you keep your head and
your wits about you. Just remember every once in a while certain stocks may start
weighing your investments down. It’s never a good idea to panic and sell your
stocks for less than you paid for them, but, if a certain company or industry is
consistently underperforming then there may be times when you need to evaluate
a portion of your investments in those stocks. We warned against making
spur-of-the-moment decisions in investing, so to avoid that, it’s great to
have a plan in place for exactly how you’re going to go about making critical
decisions before you make them. Just remember to make these plans when the
market is doing well and not to wait until it’s starting to take a dive.
He who prepares is often he who succeeds, after all.
Number one: Understand what the stock market really is.
Perhaps the simplest and most basic tip, this is also
probably one of the most important that you can follow. The reason that it’s so
hard to predict the movements of the market is simple…people’s emotions can
affect the stock market pretty drastically. We’ve all heard about the
Great Depression where scared stock investors blew the economy to high
heaven for years. What actually caused the crash of 1929 was the fact that Wall
Street had been over valuing stock for a long time before that everyone had just
gotten swept away by their emotions and optimism. But the second they started to
realize that half glassful attitudes had overinflated the market, well then
all hell broke loose and everyone started to panic. Millions of dollars
were traded on black Tuesday by worried investors. That’s the day
that would cause the market crash, ushering in the depression. At the end of
the day, stocks aren’t all mathematics, numbers, and complicated formulas.
Although it’s true that these things can help to predict the ups and downs of the
market…in reality, when you buy a stock, you’re investing in a company that’s run
by people. People who are relying on you and other investors to give them the
money they need to run their company. Really, people are the stock market. Even
though it’s easy to forget that with all the numbers and graphs floating around,
just remember to think with your head and to understand the people in the
market with your heart. And as Warren Buffet once said,
“be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful.”
