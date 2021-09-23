What Are the Ways to Move Closer to an Energy-Efficient Living Space?

—

Many people tend to waste a lot of energy in their daily routine by either not turning off the lights. Or by employing old and inefficient appliances that consume a large amount of energy.

With such ongoing acts, conserving energy holds pivotal importance as it cuts costs and preserves resources for more prolonged use.

As of today, coal-powered plants generate most of the energy. Although these plants create a lot of energy, the sad part is that they also pollute the environment. Yes, you heard that right. They emit harmful gases in the atmosphere, which cause pollution and also cause serious health issues to animals and humans.

Every year, millions of people die due to the presence of toxic air substances that everyone breathes. And, air pollution is one of the most significant environmental issues that people face today.

“There’s so much pollution in the air now that if it weren’t for our lungs there’d be no place to put it all.”

Robert Orben

It is vital to use resources economically to conserve these for future generations. It is because these resources are limited and will expire one day. Also, the sad part is that humans are using these resources at an alarming rate. And these may end up sooner than later.

Why Conserve Energy?

Resources like coal, gas, and oil aren’t sustainable. These might not be available for future generations if depletion continues. Therefore, we have a responsibility to conserve and save energy to be available for the kids and masses to protect the environment from further degradation. Some other practical reasons to validate the practice are:

It significantly reduces your utility bills It helps you attain a great return on investment Increases your property value Enhances your quality of life Insulates you from ever-increasing electricity prices

The ways of reducing your home’s energy are many, and these range from simple behavioral adjustments to extensive home improvements. The motives behind saving energy are many, as the list mentioned earlier shows.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“An increased push for energy efficiency, renewable energy technology, electric mobility – along with the growing digitalization movement and a universal carbon pricing structure – would speed up the carbon-free future and the rise of a global middle class we desperately need. We can and must all do our part.”

Joe Kaeser

What Is Energy Conservation?

At the core, energy conservation is utilizing lesser energy to save costs and reduce environmental impact. This statement means using lesser electricity, gas, or any other energy firm that gives you utility, and you pay for it.

Also, with the availability of finite energy resources on Mother Earth, taking proactive steps to conserve energy has become essential.

What are the Ways to Develop an Energy-efficient Living Space?

Are you wondering what the ways of making your space energy-efficient are? That’s great because you’re taking a step to play a part in conserving energy and saving electricity individually. But, the real question arises- how will you do this? Reading on, you’ll discover ways of energy conservation, from the simplest to those intensive methods.

Can’t wait to know what these are? Let’s get going with discovering:

Make Adjustments to the Day-to-Day Behaviors:

For reducing the energy consumption in your home, it’s not necessary to step out and purchase energy-efficient products.

Yes, energy conservation can be making changes to your daily regime. For instance, you can turn off the lights or electrical appliances when you don’t need them. Or, you can make lesser use of energy-intensive appliances by manually performing household tasks. Like, hang-drying your clothes rather than putting these into the dryer or using hands for washing dishes.

The minor behavioral adjustments go a long way in utility savings. This helps in turning down the thermostat heat in the winter season and uses a lesser air conditioner in the summers.

Studies show that heating and cooling costs continue half of the home’s utility bills. Thereby, these intensity and frequency reductions in heating and cooling costs offer the most significant savings.

Even better is that you can use specific tools to figure out where most of the electricity is going. And which appliances use electricity daily.

Take Advantage of Solar Power:

You might have seen people installing solar panels in their homes. However, you often wonder if solar energy is good for you?

Well, it’ll come as a surprise to you that solar power earns laurels in becoming a renewable energy trend. Homeowners worldwide take laurels in installing solar panels on their roofs and manage these accordingly for reaping the benefits of solar energy.

And, it’s not just the financial benefits. Experts from a dignified Solar Company say that people take pride in using solar power instead of fossil fuels. They enumerate some compelling reasons behind their choice, which are:

Solar power is good for the environment as it reduces the carbon footprint. This power is self-sufficient and installing solar panels on the roof is safe. Solar electricity makes your home go off-the-grid as homeowners tend to enjoy cheap electricity. There will never be an increase in the rates of the sun, and you get high energy security. Solar panels cause lesser electricity loss as electricity is transported from big-power to end-customers through extensive networks. Thus, with a rooftop solar power system, you can increase electricity efficiency. The energy you get becomes domestic, and you have the opportunity of exercising control over your energy bills and usage.

Solar energy is a free source of energy, and all you’ve to do is get in touch with a reliable company to save big on your utility bills.

Replace the Light Bulbs:

Traditional light bulbs consume a significant amount of energy, and homeowners must replace these with energy-efficient alternatives.

Some light bulbs that work wonders for your living space are halogen incandescent bulbs. Or, you can also consider light-emitting diode bulbs (LEDs) and compact fluorescent lights (CFLs). Homeowners must consider these options since these use around 25-80 percent less electricity and last 25 times longer than the traditional bulbs.

Although, energy-efficient bulbs may prove to be expensive off the shelf currently. However, efficient energy usage and longer lifetimes shed light on the lesser costs in the long run.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Use Smart Power Strips:

Electronics use electricity when they’re turned off or when they’re in standby mode. And, this makes these electronics a significant source of energy wastage.

Statistics show that 75% of the energy used to power household electronics consumes electricity while they’re turned off. And, believe when experts say that this can cost you around $200 per year.

Now that you’re looking for a possible solution, know that it’s smart power strips that you should turn to. Yes, advanced power strips help in eliminating the problem by shutting off the power to the electronics. You can also turn these off at a set time during the period of inactivity through remote switches or on a master device status.

Install a Smart Thermostat:

You can automatically set a programmable thermostat for turning off or reducing appliance heating and cooling while you’re asleep or away.

Installing a programmable thermostat helps in eliminating the wasteful energy use from heating and cooling. And, the best part is- you don’t even need to upgrade your HVAC system for that. The experts say that a programmable thermostat helps you in saving around $180 a year.

All you’ve to do is find and set a thermostat that fits your weekly schedule. Some other features of a programmable thermostat include indicators for replacing HVAC system problems or replacing air filters. Know that all these features help in improving the efficiency of the heating and cooling system.

Invest in Energy Efficient Appliances:

Did you know that around 13% of the total household energy use comes from appliances? Thereby, always turn keen attention to two numbers while purchasing a device- the initial purchase price and annual operating costs.

You may see higher upfront costs involved in purchasing energy-efficient appliances; their operating costs are usually lower. Yes, these are 9-25% lower than the conventional models.

To make a safe purchase, consider looking for energy-efficient appliances that have an ENERGY STAR label.

These labels offer a federal guarantee that the appliance will consume less energy during use and stay on a standby mode. The energy savings, too, differ based upon a specific device. For instance, the ENERGY STAR certified washing machine consumes around 25% less energy and 45% less water than the conventional machine.

The Bottom Line

Some other ways of making your living space energy-efficient are reducing your water heating expenses and installing energy-efficient windows. You can also upgrade your HVAC system, weatherize and insulate your home as bonus tips.

Know that energy conservation is vital and beneficial for many reasons. By doing so, you’ll be able to save money, increase property value, and protect the environment through energy-saving measures. After all, a small step can lead you towards living a more energy-conscious lifestyle.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In the end,

“We must encourage energy conservation and sustainable development. Young people are the ones who are most environmentally conscious in Ireland, so that to some extent they are educating their parents. They are tackling issues of waste disposal and so on. The schools help, because they put a lot of stress on environmental awareness.”

Mary Robinson

—

This content is brought to you by Amanda Gardner.

Shutterstock