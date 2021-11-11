What Does COP26 Have to Do With Climate Change? [Live Recording]

You can’t prevent disasters. You can only prepare for them.

This conversation on Climate Change by the Elements talked about preparing for disasters with basic tools, policies and ideas to help you survive when disaster comes to your town. Carol Bluestein will be referencing Robert Butler’s book “Disaster Handbook” whom we introduced last week.

• How do you prepare?

• What’s in your survival kit?

• Could you sit for a week in the ruins until rescue?

Then we are going to talk about Glasgow, Scotland and why the fate of the entire world is likely being made at this historic meeting of the COP#26.

CONFERENCE OF THE PARTIES #26

COP26 is the 2021 United Nations climate change conference

For nearly three decades the UN has been bringing together almost every country on earth for global

climate summits – called COPs – which stands for ‘Conference of the Parties’.

In that time climate change has gone from being a fringe issue to a global priority. This year will be the 26th annual summit – giving it the name COP26. With the UK as President, COP26 takes place in Glasgow.

In the run up to COP26 the UK is working with every nation to reach agreement on how to tackle climate change. World leaders will arrive in Scotland, alongside tens of thousands of negotiators, government representatives, businesses and citizens for twelve days of talks.

Not only is it a huge task but it is also not just yet another international summit. Most experts believe COP26 has a unique urgency.

COP#26 – A detailed explanation, in PDF format, for anyone who wants to understand what this convention is hoping to achieve: https://ukcop26.org/…/uploads/2021/07/COP26-Explained.pdf

• It sounds important, but will COP26 change anything?

• Can any progress be made if China, Russia and India didn’t show?

• How consistent can the US be with it’s policies always in flux?

• What does COP#26 have to do with the Paris Agreement?

You can’t change the disaster, but you can change your response to it. That’s our angle tonight on

Climate Change by the Elements.

All this and more, tonight on Climate Change by the Elements at 5:00 PM PDT.

A live-cast of The Good Men Project, produced by Lisa Hickey

Show hosts are: Thaddeus Howze and Carol Bluestein

Dial-in access: 1-701-801-1220

Access code: 934-317-242 (then press #)

You can also reach the show via your computer at:

https://www.startmeeting.com/wall/934317242

Permalink: https://fb.me/e/15aHw3WBb

—

—

