What is Permaculture? (And Why Should I Care?)

Oh
[Music]
did you happen to pick up a newspaper
these days you’ll probably find their
growing sense of despair regarding
climate change and environmental
degradation but we’ve been an astounding
effort from countless communities to
coal the rising tide of environmentally
responsible actions and among the surged
modern nature related groups and
philosophies lies the promising ideas of
permaculture which when unpacked
provides us with a solid toolkit for not
only tackling the difficult
environmental challenges ahead but also
for thriving in a transformed world
permaculture a term coined by
Australians Bill Mollison and David
Holmgren in their 1978 book permaculture
one was originally a contraction of
permanent and agriculture but it since
blossomed into a more inclusive
combination of permanent and culture as
Molson readily admits permaculture is
nebulous it’s a little difficult to
define what the federal code should
really those two words permanent and
culture hit at the philosophy behind
permaculture in the sense that it gives
people a set of tools to rethink and
redesign their communities so that they
can live seamlessly with the natural
world and by working with rather than
against nature in order to grow food for
example common culture bolsters not only
the health of the land but also its
practitioners in doing so the concepts
and practices of permaculture build
communities that are adaptable to a
changing climate General nagger sums up
these ideas in his book Chronicle to
promise when he writes permaculture is
about rebuilding much-needed
relationships with people planned and
the systems that support us through
these relationships and positive
approach to change agriculture seeks to
build resilient cultures and communities
at the core of permaculture TTI’s three
ethics birth care people care and fair
share while earth care and people care
at their simplest forms or the concerted
efforts to nurture natural environments
and surrounding communities in your
everyday actions their share is a bit
less self-explanatory
the concept of fair share is essentially
the synthesis of earth and people care
acknowledges that there is one earth
that we all need to live on so surplus
whether that’s food money or time to be
shared with those who are otherwise
languishing or be returned back to the
earth these three ethics ultimately
intertwine to create an effective mobile
based on which permaculture
practitioners can build and transform
their local systems they’re essentially
guideposts the tangible change in
practices permaculture can take a
variety of shapes for instance Jordan
Osmond over at happen films
toward purple Care Fund an excellent
example permaculture at work where in
each natural system feeds off each other
thus creating both abundant food for the
farmer and a healthier ecosystem but
permaculture can also mean projects like
city repair important which applies
permaculture principles to artistic and
ecologically minded projects that help
reinvigorate local community
relationships and the natural world now
more than ever
permaculture is important because it
brings to the table tangible and
ethically based solutions for systemic
change it moves beyond sustainability
and into resilience looking towards not
only surviving but thriving in a quickly
changing natural world starting in a
local and personal level the concepts of
permaculture work to wean people often
industrialized in consumption centric
world we can replace that materialistic
perspective with a new outlook that
emphasizes ethical interactions with
nature and community oriented lifestyle
ultimately this new worldview brings us
closer to appreciating the source of our
sustenance and our desire for
interpersonal connection and if we can
rekindle this understand
that we need fiving natural systems to
live as their Jensen said so perfectly
at the beginning of this video we will
then defend those natural systems to the
death this video is made possible in
part by the wonderful people who support
me on patreon if you’re interested in
helping me grow this channel head on
over to patreon and pledge a small
amount of money for every video I
release in return I’ll send you gifts
like a handwritten thank you note or in
our changing climate sticker as always
if you like what you just saw share it
around and subscribe thanks so much for
watching and I’ll see you next Friday
