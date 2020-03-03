What is Permaculture? (And Why Should I Care?)

—

A quick look at the concepts of Permaculture. I try to define what it is, and then get at why Permaculture is important for a world that is facing a rapidly changing climate.

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

[Music]

00:00

Oh

00:00

[Music]

00:19

did you happen to pick up a newspaper

00:21

these days you’ll probably find their

00:23

growing sense of despair regarding

00:25

climate change and environmental

00:27

degradation but we’ve been an astounding

00:29

effort from countless communities to

00:31

coal the rising tide of environmentally

00:34

responsible actions and among the surged

00:37

modern nature related groups and

00:39

philosophies lies the promising ideas of

00:41

permaculture which when unpacked

00:44

provides us with a solid toolkit for not

00:46

only tackling the difficult

00:48

environmental challenges ahead but also

00:50

for thriving in a transformed world

00:52

permaculture a term coined by

00:55

Australians Bill Mollison and David

00:57

Holmgren in their 1978 book permaculture

01:00

one was originally a contraction of

01:02

permanent and agriculture but it since

01:05

blossomed into a more inclusive

01:06

combination of permanent and culture as

01:09

Molson readily admits permaculture is

01:11

nebulous it’s a little difficult to

01:14

define what the federal code should

01:16

really those two words permanent and

01:19

culture hit at the philosophy behind

01:21

permaculture in the sense that it gives

01:23

people a set of tools to rethink and

01:25

redesign their communities so that they

01:27

can live seamlessly with the natural

01:30

world and by working with rather than

01:32

against nature in order to grow food for

01:34

example common culture bolsters not only

01:37

the health of the land but also its

01:39

practitioners in doing so the concepts

01:42

and practices of permaculture build

01:44

communities that are adaptable to a

01:45

changing climate General nagger sums up

01:48

these ideas in his book Chronicle to

01:50

promise when he writes permaculture is

01:53

about rebuilding much-needed

01:54

relationships with people planned and

01:57

the systems that support us through

01:59

these relationships and positive

02:01

approach to change agriculture seeks to

02:03

build resilient cultures and communities

02:05

at the core of permaculture TTI’s three

02:08

ethics birth care people care and fair

02:12

share while earth care and people care

02:14

at their simplest forms or the concerted

02:16

efforts to nurture natural environments

02:18

and surrounding communities in your

02:20

everyday actions their share is a bit

02:22

less self-explanatory

02:24

the concept of fair share is essentially

02:26

the synthesis of earth and people care

02:28

acknowledges that there is one earth

02:30

that we all need to live on so surplus

02:33

whether that’s food money or time to be

02:36

shared with those who are otherwise

02:38

languishing or be returned back to the

02:41

earth these three ethics ultimately

02:43

intertwine to create an effective mobile

02:45

based on which permaculture

02:46

practitioners can build and transform

02:49

their local systems they’re essentially

02:51

guideposts the tangible change in

02:54

practices permaculture can take a

02:55

variety of shapes for instance Jordan

02:58

Osmond over at happen films

03:00

toward purple Care Fund an excellent

03:02

example permaculture at work where in

03:05

each natural system feeds off each other

03:08

thus creating both abundant food for the

03:10

farmer and a healthier ecosystem but

03:14

permaculture can also mean projects like

03:16

city repair important which applies

03:18

permaculture principles to artistic and

03:21

ecologically minded projects that help

03:23

reinvigorate local community

03:25

relationships and the natural world now

03:27

more than ever

03:28

permaculture is important because it

03:30

brings to the table tangible and

03:32

ethically based solutions for systemic

03:34

change it moves beyond sustainability

03:36

and into resilience looking towards not

03:39

only surviving but thriving in a quickly

03:42

changing natural world starting in a

03:44

local and personal level the concepts of

03:46

permaculture work to wean people often

03:49

industrialized in consumption centric

03:51

world we can replace that materialistic

03:53

perspective with a new outlook that

03:55

emphasizes ethical interactions with

03:57

nature and community oriented lifestyle

04:00

ultimately this new worldview brings us

04:03

closer to appreciating the source of our

04:05

sustenance and our desire for

04:07

interpersonal connection and if we can

04:09

rekindle this understand

04:10

that we need fiving natural systems to

04:13

live as their Jensen said so perfectly

04:15

at the beginning of this video we will

04:17

then defend those natural systems to the

04:19

death this video is made possible in

04:27

part by the wonderful people who support

04:29

me on patreon if you’re interested in

04:30

helping me grow this channel head on

04:32

over to patreon and pledge a small

04:34

amount of money for every video I

04:36

release in return I’ll send you gifts

04:38

like a handwritten thank you note or in

04:40

our changing climate sticker as always

04:42

if you like what you just saw share it

04:44

around and subscribe thanks so much for

04:46

watching and I’ll see you next Friday

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.