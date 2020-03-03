Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Environment / What is Permaculture? (And Why Should I Care?)

What is Permaculture? (And Why Should I Care?)

by Leave a Comment


A quick look at the concepts of Permaculture. I try to define what it is, and then get at why Permaculture is important for a world that is facing a rapidly changing climate.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
[Music]
00:00
Oh
00:00
[Music]
00:19
did you happen to pick up a newspaper
00:21
these days you’ll probably find their
00:23
growing sense of despair regarding
00:25
climate change and environmental
00:27
degradation but we’ve been an astounding
00:29
effort from countless communities to
00:31
coal the rising tide of environmentally
00:34
responsible actions and among the surged
00:37
modern nature related groups and
00:39
philosophies lies the promising ideas of
00:41
permaculture which when unpacked
00:44
provides us with a solid toolkit for not
00:46
only tackling the difficult
00:48
environmental challenges ahead but also
00:50
for thriving in a transformed world
00:52
permaculture a term coined by
00:55
Australians Bill Mollison and David
00:57
Holmgren in their 1978 book permaculture
01:00
one was originally a contraction of
01:02
permanent and agriculture but it since
01:05
blossomed into a more inclusive
01:06
combination of permanent and culture as
01:09
Molson readily admits permaculture is
01:11
nebulous it’s a little difficult to
01:14
define what the federal code should
01:16
really those two words permanent and
01:19
culture hit at the philosophy behind
01:21
permaculture in the sense that it gives
01:23
people a set of tools to rethink and
01:25
redesign their communities so that they
01:27
can live seamlessly with the natural
01:30
world and by working with rather than
01:32
against nature in order to grow food for
01:34
example common culture bolsters not only
01:37
the health of the land but also its
01:39
practitioners in doing so the concepts
01:42
and practices of permaculture build
01:44
communities that are adaptable to a
01:45
changing climate General nagger sums up
01:48
these ideas in his book Chronicle to
01:50
promise when he writes permaculture is
01:53
about rebuilding much-needed
01:54
relationships with people planned and
01:57
the systems that support us through
01:59
these relationships and positive
02:01
approach to change agriculture seeks to
02:03
build resilient cultures and communities
02:05
at the core of permaculture TTI’s three
02:08
ethics birth care people care and fair
02:12
share while earth care and people care
02:14
at their simplest forms or the concerted
02:16
efforts to nurture natural environments
02:18
and surrounding communities in your
02:20
everyday actions their share is a bit
02:22
less self-explanatory
02:24
the concept of fair share is essentially
02:26
the synthesis of earth and people care
02:28
acknowledges that there is one earth
02:30
that we all need to live on so surplus
02:33
whether that’s food money or time to be
02:36
shared with those who are otherwise
02:38
languishing or be returned back to the
02:41
earth these three ethics ultimately
02:43
intertwine to create an effective mobile
02:45
based on which permaculture
02:46
practitioners can build and transform
02:49
their local systems they’re essentially
02:51
guideposts the tangible change in
02:54
practices permaculture can take a
02:55
variety of shapes for instance Jordan
02:58
Osmond over at happen films
03:00
toward purple Care Fund an excellent
03:02
example permaculture at work where in
03:05
each natural system feeds off each other
03:08
thus creating both abundant food for the
03:10
farmer and a healthier ecosystem but
03:14
permaculture can also mean projects like
03:16
city repair important which applies
03:18
permaculture principles to artistic and
03:21
ecologically minded projects that help
03:23
reinvigorate local community
03:25
relationships and the natural world now
03:27
more than ever
03:28
permaculture is important because it
03:30
brings to the table tangible and
03:32
ethically based solutions for systemic
03:34
change it moves beyond sustainability
03:36
and into resilience looking towards not
03:39
only surviving but thriving in a quickly
03:42
changing natural world starting in a
03:44
local and personal level the concepts of
03:46
permaculture work to wean people often
03:49
industrialized in consumption centric
03:51
world we can replace that materialistic
03:53
perspective with a new outlook that
03:55
emphasizes ethical interactions with
03:57
nature and community oriented lifestyle
04:00
ultimately this new worldview brings us
04:03
closer to appreciating the source of our
04:05
sustenance and our desire for
04:07
interpersonal connection and if we can
04:09
rekindle this understand
04:10
that we need fiving natural systems to
04:13
live as their Jensen said so perfectly
04:15
at the beginning of this video we will
04:17
then defend those natural systems to the
04:19
death this video is made possible in
04:27
part by the wonderful people who support
04:29
me on patreon if you’re interested in
04:30
helping me grow this channel head on
04:32
over to patreon and pledge a small
04:34
amount of money for every video I
04:36
release in return I’ll send you gifts
04:38
like a handwritten thank you note or in
04:40
our changing climate sticker as always
04:42
if you like what you just saw share it
04:44
around and subscribe thanks so much for
04:46
watching and I’ll see you next Friday

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Our Changing Climate

Our Changing Climate is a weekly video essay series that investigates humanity's relationship to the natural world.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.