35% of the Total World’s Population Are Gamers

Data acquired by Finbold.com shows that 35% of the current global population comprises gamers. According to the data, as of April 2020, the gaming population stood at 2.7 billion people.

Asia Pacific accounts for 55% of the total gaming population

The Asia Pacific region leads with 1,506 million gamers accounting for 55% of the entire gaming population. Europe, Middle East, and Africa region are second with 758 million people emerging as gamers.

Latin America comes third with 259 million gamers accounting for 9% of the global gaming population. North America comes last with 203 million gamers or 7% of the gaming population.

Finbold.com’s research also overviewed the projected revenue from the gaming sector in 2020. This year, the sector is expected to generate $159.3 billion in revenue with mobile accounting for 48% at $77.2 billion. Under mobile games revenue, gamers on tablets will spend $13.7 billion accounting for 9% of the entire revenue generated. Smartphone games whose revenue is projected to stand at $63.6 billion accounts for 40% of the global revenue.

Elsewhere, game consoles are set to generate the second-highest revenue in 2020 at $45.2 billion or 28% of the global tally. PC games will account for 23% of the global revenue cumulatively at $36.9 billion. Under PC games boxed and downloaded games will attract $33.9 billion or 21% of the total revenue while browser PC gamers will spend approximately $3.08 billion or 9% of the total revenue to be generated in 2020.

The gaming population exploded in the first quarter of 2020 thanks to various factors. According to the Finbold.com report:

“The estimated revenue from 2020’s gaming sector is high considering that with the coronavirus pandemic, gaming has offered an escape route for those in lockdown.”

Moving forward, factors like competitions and penetration of smartphones globally will drive the growth of the gaming sector.

