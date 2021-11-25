Get Daily Email
Home / Ethics & Values / Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley Challenges the Major Powers at COP26

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley Challenges the Major Powers at COP26

Do some leaders in this world believe they can survive on their own?

by Leave a Comment

 

By Nelsy Lizarazo

Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, delivered a powerful speech this week at this year’s COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Do some leaders in this world believe they can survive on their own? Have they not learned from the pandemic? Can there be peace and prosperity if one third of the world prospers and the other two thirds of the world lives in slaughter and faces catastrophic threats to our wellbeing?

So Mottley challenged world leaders, asserting that if we do not act for the good of all, then it is the path of greed that will lead to our collective destruction.

The prime minister emphatically stated that a global temperature rise, of more than 1.5°C is a death sentence for large numbers of human beings, especially in insular and highly vulnerable conditions such as Barbados.

Mia Mottley was elected to the post in 2018 and is the first woman to hold such a position in this English-speaking Caribbean country.

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Commons Licenses

Photo credit: iStock

About Pressenza

An international news agency dedicated to news about peace and nonviolence with offices in Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Bordeaux, Brussels, Budapest, Buenos Aires, Florence, Lima, London, Madrid, Manila, Mar del Plata, Milan, Montreal, Munich, New York, Paris, Porto, Quito, Rome, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Turin, Valencia and Vienna.

