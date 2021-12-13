Batting Against Denial, Mental Health, and Being a Black Man

Learning I have seasonal depression was a significant blow to my confidence. I am a bit of a workaholic, but overall I love my work. I am content and have a super optimistic life view. So to hear about any depression and me in the same sentence was ludicrous.

I want to share how I am fighting it and striving to win the daily battles against depression while giving you some insight into being a Black man at this critical time in history. Unfortunately, not enough Black men share the real struggles of mental health issues and other problems. So I hope this inspires you to at least proactively get help. Proactively, as in start to get help now even though nothing is wrong, hurting, or broken. Meaning just because nothing is terrible right now does not mean it will not be later. But, by getting help now, you will have tools and resources to use when it comes up.

Like clockwork, every year when summer starts to wind down and it stays dark longer, my excitement to get out of bed flatlines incredibly. My motivation is almost non-existent. It feels like a heavy burden just carrying on conversations or getting through the day. Just sitting here and writing this, I feel like the weight of life is on both my shoulders, and this “heavy burden” mentally sits on me all day.

It even hurts my relationships. I did not want to feel like a burden to my friends and family. I have difficulty reaching out because I don’t want to be that family member or friend who always has an issue or is dealing with something. I don’t want to be soft either or seen as a man that can’t handle his mental state. I have seen how others look down and treat you once they know you are dealing with depression and or if you talk about any mental health issue.

It is hard because you know you need help, but you don’t want to be condemned or feel like a burden to family and friends for asking for help. So you isolate, and the more you separate, the worst you feel. When you stack protest, rightful riots, heated racial tension, ignorant Black slurs, and having to be a racial mentor and answer questions, it is just a recipe for devastation, burn-out, and pinned-up Black rage.

Accepting That I Am a Black Man With Depression

First, I had to accept that I was that lucky Black man, and I had depression. Instead of saying, “that is only a white people problem, and Black people don’t face depression”, I have to say, “this is a Bertrand Ngampa problem, and I can overcome it.” Without first accepting that I had a problem, I would probably be in an unsafe, dark mental space.

I tried to speak with some Black colleagues about it. They instantly did not understand. They hijacked the conversation and tried to explain to me how only white people can be depressed. I did not need to hear that at that time. So you can say I limited my conversations and interactions with them forever.

Now not all Black people told me this. I spoke with my good friend Rich about this. Our conversations helped me see that other Black men just like me dealing with these issues. Of course, I know there are probably a lot of Black men dealing with this. But it is hard to find them. No one is openly coming out and speaking on it. Yet again, getting back to the main point, I had to accept my new reality instead of killing myself from denial.

Invested Into Therapy

I got a therapist, and I was honest with her from the beginning. I tried to get a Black male therapist, but they are hard to find because there are not enough of them. But let me stop with the sidebars and try to stick to the main points. I don’t make any promises.

So my therapist and I talk weekly. I am raw, authentic, and uncut with her. She is natural, authentic, and pushes me as well. Therapy is not a place I just talk about my feelings or what is bothering me at the current moment. It is a place I can fully express myself without society’s standards overhead or around me. I don’t have to code-switch or say something with caution because someone might be offended.

Most importantly, I do NOT have to sugarcoat my Blackness either. I am naturally super direct and have a no B.S type of personality. I am funny, closed off in many ways, yet a super extrovert and a hypocrite. So therapy allows me to show all my sides without condemnation, and I can be a hypocrite too.

I don’t care if my therapist judges me. I believe as humans, we judge each other daily. I love the judgment. If I say something wild, she will ask me to expand, and she will dive into my way of thinking and find out why I am speaking that way. I love the ability to get a direct, professional, multi-directional inspection of the way I think and talk from someone who is not in my personal or professional world at all.

Because depression makes wearing so many masks harder on top of being a Black man trying to navigate this sometimes unforgiving world. My 1-hour with my therapist is my own world and my complete freedom from the consciousness and shackles of this world, society, and being a “Black male model citizen.” I get to be unapologetically Bertrand H. Ngampa.

Vitamin D Overload

I did some research and chatted with a doctor. So this is not medical advice at all, just my experience with Vitamin D. Please consult your medical doctor before supplements.

I took 5000 IU of vitamin D in the morning and at night. So, 10,000 IU of Vitamin D a day. I figured since I work 3 jobs at the moment. I am always under artificial lighting. So, when I get time to take a break from work or go work out, I get sunlight. However, it is not long enough in the direct natural sun. So, I need to take Vitamin D, and it helps.

When I started a workout regimen, I increased my intake to 10,000 IU in the morning and 10,000 IU at night. A total of 20,000 IU. And I knew that I would be pissing and sweating a lot of it out. I noticed the burden was not as heavy, and not every day was an overwhelming day. How I came to this conclusion was by stopping all the doses for about one week. Now it can also be a placebo effect. But it is working for me, so I will continue. Let me be clear this whole time, I was speaking with a doctor as well. On top of the Vitamin D, I took Life long vitality pack from DoTerra. My good friend Jason Moore told me about it, and it helped enormously too.

Please consult your doctor before taking any supplements or drugs.

Must Workout For 30 Minutes Daily

I work out for 30 minutes every day. I keep track of it in my personal journal too. I found out through research that when we work out, we get these feel-good hormones called dopamine that help heighten our mood and feeling of happiness.

I noticed that once I started getting into my workout around the 5-7 minute mark. I was on a natural high, and all the rest of the world faded away, especially when I was running. I make it my duty to run about 5-6 days a week. Getting started is a struggle, but once I am in it I’m feeling good. It is hard to stop running.

Working out has helped, but it is not a long-term help. It is a short-term boost for a couple of hours, but it makes the days easier once I come down. Also, I love working out, and it has dug me out of plenty of darker times in my life.

So the most significant change I see now is that instead of being motivated and driven to go workout, I feel like this is a horrible task; I make excuses, drag my feet, and just do not want to go at all. Usually, in the summertime, I am out the door by 4:45 AM, and I already drank 24-32 oz of water too. By 6 AM, I worked out, showered, and into my day in the summertime. Wintertime and seasonal depression destroy all that and more.

Journal My Black Rage and More…

Journaling is my favorite some days. But, every day, I have a lot of emotions and things I am facing. Well, not every day, but hopefully, you understand what I mean. As issues, feelings, and problems arise, I don’t always get to deal with them at the moment how I genuinely want. I especially hate it when I have to be “professional,” “civil,” “respectful,” and I can not give someone a piece of my mind that is deserving of it all.

For example, I had a white male in my organization try to explain why racism is a myth, and white privilege doesn’t exist. He believes it is a victim-mentality to believe in them. This white male goes on to explain to me why Black people are technically asking to be killed. Black people should shut up and just try to work hard like everyone else. He went on to tell me how Black people play the victim too much, and we bring those “injustices” into our lives willingly. He used the most outrage data and basically explained to me that my Black skin is a problem.

For example, he said, and I quote, “Black people have a predisposition to committing crimes and smoking weed.”

Did I mention this is my superior that is thinking and speaking like this? Someone that is way above me, that I need to trust has my best interest at heart? When I have an issue at work, how can I willingly approach this person to help solve my problems if I already know he is against me and sees me as a criminal? I have nowhere to turn to get an honest look at my own problems at work. That is why I must journal.

Instead of taking out all my black rage on him and bashing his skull into his brain, I just said, “wow” and listened to a grown white man explain how being Black is a problem, and if I speak out, I have a victim mentality. This example above is only a couple of months fresh and happened in 2020. That is just one explanation of many.

My journal could be considered a terrorist item, from the cursing to the dark twisted plots I unapologetically share in that book. I hold nothing back in terms of trying to use the right words or make it sound pretty. Besides therapy, my journal is another place I get to offload all of me without any rules, standards, or biases in place. I set the rules, and I write how I want. Within my journal, I don’t have to be a model Black citizen or code-switch anymore.

The habit of journaling has been one of the biggest weapons in combating my depression and winning. I get to unpack all that compartmentalized Black rage, trauma, and hidden feelings into my journal. I have to put my own feelings aside daily, so it is good to just release all that junk on paper. Releasing that Black rage in my journal is helpful. But it does not take away what was said.

Last Words: Don’t Let Me Share Alone

All my former English teachers would hate that I didn’t end this by restating everything. I wish I could end this by telling you how I won the battle and beat my depression forever.

Truth be told, I have not beaten depression at all yet. Every day I choose to fight and get up out of bed is a win for me. Every day I work out and journal is another battle I won instead of focusing on the overall war. I am focusing on micro wins.

Being a Black man and going to war with seasonal depression has unlocked a new level of Black rage, a newfound commitment to myself, and some mental toughness.

Overall I hope this inspires you and even opens your eyes, especially to the struggle of men as a whole, Black men, mental health, and depression. We need more voices speaking up and sharing their struggles, so we all know we are not alone.

