I Spent the Day Yelling at God

I’m a cancer survivor.

Back in 2004, I was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer. I was told I had 6 months to live. Yeah, well.

Then, in 2017, I had a ductal carcinoma in that same breast. I had a mastectomy to remove the breast.

I was hoping that was it as far as cancer went.

Then in April, I started to have a hard time walking. Then the right side of my body stopped working. I went to the emergency room. It turned out — I had a brain tumor.

BTW, soon after my mastectomy, my husband at the time left me.

I had surgery to remove my brain tumor and radiation to make sure there were no lingering cancerous cells at the margins.

There was also lung cancer going on — the original cancer had really metastasized. The oncologist prescribed a targeted therapy for this. It has some nasty side effects but they are not as bad as chemo so I’m grateful for that.

None of the this was pleasant to deal with, but I was coping. I am lucky to have a superb support network despite the lack of a spouse. Friends took me to appointments, sat with me in waiting rooms, prayed with me, held my hand, cried with me. They brought meals for me and my elderly mother while I was recovering from surgery.

Then, just a few days ago… I started to experience pain in my remaining breast. I have the same orange-skin texture on that breast that indicated to me that I had inflammatory breast disease the first time around.

My reaction was not gentle.

I spent a day basically yelling at God. To say I was furious would be an understatement. I used words and called God names I am ashamed to admit to. But I did it repeatedly.

How could God allow this to happen to me??? Hadn’t I suffered enough?

Here I was, fighting and maintaining a positive attitude, turning to Him in prayer, not losing hope or faith. Then He whacks me with even more! It’s unbearable, I told Him. I’ve had enough. I’m at the end of my rope!

Of course God listened to me. And I am at peace now, though there have been no miracles and the cancer is still with me.

My potential life time? Well, each of the cancers I have now are statistically pretty fatal — they each have a survival time measured in months, not years. Given I have three of them, the prognosis is pretty grim.

I’d say God can forgive me a day of shouting. Besides, I think my sore throat is punishment enough.

I’ve decided not to have another mastectomy. I am tired of mutilating my body. I’ve decided not to have chemo or radiation for my breast. I went through that once before and I don’t want to do it again. Besides, there really is no point — given the other cancers in my body the breast cancer is the least of my worries.

What I’ve done instead is to make bucket list plans. Hopes and dreams and fantasies that might be fulfilled, if I have the time, and if I am healthy enough to travel. At this point, there is no guarantee of that since I am still very unstable when I walk. I can’t seem to go more than 5 minutes without needing a rest break. But I am hopeful that as I recover from the surgery and radiation that I will be healthy enough to at least hit a couple of items on my list.

And if I don’t… the castles in the air are keeping me happy.

This post was previously published on shefaliohara.medium.com.

