I Will Always Stand on the Side of Love

Listening to the Beatles classic Golden Slumbers (“and in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.“) as I am writing this piece. I am a tree hugging, crunchy granola hippie who was too young to attend Woodstock, but carry the spirit in my heart. My wardrobe is colorful, as is my hair. These days, I sport purple locks that are almost as long as they were in my 20s. I wear my heart on my sleeve and often on my clothing. The shirt I am wearing in this photo came from author, minister, and commentator of all things at the intersection of spirituality and social justice, John Pavlovitz. That’s the corner where I hang out too, sharing what I have learned and the depths of what I feel about the world around us and the absolute necessity to show up, stand up and speak out when we see injustice anywhere.

It would be so easy to say, “Well, my life is going pretty well. I have all that I need, so why should I worry about anyone else?” It’s not in my genetic makeup or what I was taught as I was growing up. Although my father quoted the bible verse, “Charity begins at home,” meaning he and my mother took care of the family first and foremost, they also made sure that our social conscience was well cultivated. At this moment, what occurs to me is the teaching of caring for others begins at home too. My parents volunteered for as long as I could remember, in the community in Willingboro, NJ (firehouse and hospital), in our synagogue, for our swim team and Girl Scout troop. Even into their 80s, they worked at their town center in Bonaventure (Ft. Lauderdale), FL. One year, my dad (a nice Jewish boy named Moish) donned a red and white suit stuffed with pillows, since he was one in shape dude who worked out daily at the gym, a white beard and red hat to play Santa Claus for the children who lived there.

I volunteered as well when I was a teen, initially as a candy striper at our local hospital, at our community recycling center (I loved stacking and tossing bundles of newspapers into the trailer and smashing glass with a sledgehammer in barrels, which were great ways to blow off steam and build muscles), and waded in a local creek to clean up trash (Mill Creek Cleanup). As an adult, I have volunteered at Gilda’s Club, Gift of Life Donor Program, Rubye’s Kids, Sara’s Smiles and throughout the world, doing the FREE Hugs thang, as a Hugmobster Armed With Love and a participant offering Free Mom Hugs at Pridefests in my area. For two years, I mentored a teen who lived in a residential program and got to witness his growth and healing.

I’m not saying this to ‘toot my own horn,’ as my parents would have referred to it, but, rather, to encourage others to give what they can of their time, money, energy and love. Everyone can make a difference.

What does it mean to me to ‘stand on the side of love’?

Calling out hatred and bigotry when I see it or hear it.

Taking my own inventory to determine if I am engaging in those behaviors or holding hateful thoughts.

Amplifying voices of those who are silenced because of racial identity, gender identity, sexuality, culture, religion, ability or socio-economic status.

Using my white, cis-gender, middle class, professional privilege to speak out.

Engaging in conversation with those whose see things differently, learning what feeds their beliefs.

Tapping into my writing gifts to express what I see happening in the world.

For my own well-being, letting go of relationships with people whose values are polar opposite of mine.

To step out of my fear of retribution if someone doesn’t like what I am saying.

Collaborating with kindred spirits to create positive change on the planet

Teaching my grandson about unity and diversity.

In my yard, I have a sign that reads Hate Has No Home Here, so that anyone who passes by gets a sense of who lives there.

Will you join me in standing on the side of love?

Photos courtesy of the author.