I Woke Up This Morning Thinking About My Funeral

Have you ever thought about dying? I bet you have, but I don’t think you have gone into the details. I believe you have been scared as much as I used to be. But this morning was different, it was different because I went into details and unafraid of what I was digging into.

There is so much that is buried in our minds because we are worried if we dissect them, we might find things that we know we will dislike. We know we will realize that we haven’t done as much with our lives as we seem to believe. We are worried that we might find out that even the talents that we have been blessed with we haven’t used them to bless others. Because I believe they were not given to us only for us.

So, this morning before I even did my morning prayers the thoughts began flowing. I asked myself how will my funeral be and what would I like to happen after? I realized that I wouldn’t like much but one of the things that stood out to me was the word legacy.

I thought about leaving a legacy behind something that will live long after my death. But isn’t that the dream of almost everyone? Maybe it’s not but most of us would like to leave a living legacy behind us.

If you think the same way then this article will be useful to you.

Thinking about the kind of legacy that I would like to leave behind I realized that there are several things that I would love to see (if I will be able to) happen at my funeral and after that.

I Want People To Be Happy

Yes, I know it’s an odd thing to ask for. I know you are thinking why would people be happy when they have lost their loved one? Have you ever seen someone shedding tears of happiness? I know for sure that someone will be sad at my funeral, someone will not like me leaving them behind.

But I also know people will be happy knowing that I left them with good memories and moments to hold on to. I don’t plan to leave here with people in my heart. People that I couldn’t forgive.

I want to be at peace with everyone, if someone wronged me no matter how bad I will make sure I forgive them. And whenever I wrong someone and know it, I will say sorry from the depths of my heart.

I Don’t Want People To Remember Me

I want to live forever in their hearts. I know I am already confusing you but believe me, death is even more confusing.

For people to remember you it means you are already a memory to them and not something that they live with every day. Okay, you still don’t understand me let me put it this way if Jesus left us and went back to heaven why do we always live like he is with us? My point is if you want to leave a legacy that lives then you need to be alive spiritually even if your body is dead.

You need to live a life that will be touching the lives of others even after you have left this earth.

If you give someone fish for their stomach you leave them with memory but if you teach them how to fish then every time they go fishing they will be living what you instilled in them. And that’s the legacy you want to leave behind.

I Want To Be Debt Free

This is the biggest one for me because I know I have so much debt right now and I hope when my time comes, I would have repaid all of them. It’s not about money but the purpose that God sent me here to fulfill. I consider it as a debt and so far, it is at the top of my list.

Thinking about death I discovered one crucial thing. Our death is not about dying but living. I have come to realize that whatever happens at our funeral or days and years after that is not how we died but rather how we lived.

I mean think about it, take a look at the things that I have mentioned above I believe you will agree with me that it’s all about living.

How do I live then? You ask yourself. I had the same question, I thought to myself if I want a better funeral and a living legacy after that then I should start making the preparations for it.

I read somewhere that we spend all our lives meeting and inviting people to our funeral. So, how many will come depends on how much they were impressed and touched by you.

I know there is so much that we can do so that we live a living legacy behind so I will just mention a few here as an example.

Make Peace With Everyone

Peace is a matter of the heart; it is something that no matter how much you lie about it or pretend it will still remind you. the people that have wronged you deserve your forgiveness even if they don’t ask for it. Believe it or not but forgiving people helps you more than them.

Give Out More Love The Hate

The world needs love now more than ever. People are going through so much hard time and they will appreciate someone who will show them some love and understand them. I bet you have come across the saying that everyone you meet is going through something that you know nothing about.

Don’t you think that is enough reason? Okay, you should probably go with the one that says treat everyone the way you wish to be treated and I hope you would like to be treated with love.

Heal More Than Wound

Do not wound at all. There is no point in leaving people with scars. We should rather be the ones healing them and whenever they look at the scar instead of remembering us for causing the pain, they will remember us for making it go away. Isn’t that a good thing to be remembered for?

The list can go on and on but I will end here for today. If this article causes you to think about your funeral then think about it as deep as you can.

