Let’s Check Our Privilege: A Letter to the International School Community

After facing backlash from my high school peers due to my social media posts supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and after reading this letter, I felt compelled to write a reflection of my own international school experiences to both give insight and to urge those who attend or have attended an international school to recognize and to be more active within our roles to dismantle institutional and systemic racism.

Let’s face it. We have privilege; this means that we have the financial resources that the majority of other people in the world do not have. We have had more educational resources and opportunities than most other people. In all honesty, I had never understood what privilege meant and how it applied to me until I had graduated and gone on to university. We literally lived in a bubble of privilege. This was never a conversation that was had with us. Instead, oftentimes, we have instead a culture of complacency, due to both a lack of awareness and a mentality where we believe “this does not pertain to me.” I had peers who messaged me feeling hurt and guilty and ashamed by social media posts that told them we should stop being complacent. There was one Instagram story where I addressed those from my high school, and since I seemed to target everybody in my high school, of course, someone had to compare me to Hitler. Did it ever occur to them that maybe they felt this way because they were racist?

These conversations are uncomfortable because they’re supposed to be. You’re supposed to learn to sit in your discomfort and educate yourself on these issues. It’s not too late and everybody starts somewhere. I come from a relatively conservative international school in Beijing — well, at least relatively more conservative than the other ones surrounding us. The majority of us are Chinese, we were largely racially homogenous. From conversations with friends of neighboring schools, they had discussions surrounding race and social issues. In fact, they even had on-campus organizations such as Gay Straight Alliance and We for She. They had proper sex education rather than parents coming in to talk about abstinence. They seemed to understand, at least slightly better than my high school did, what privilege meant.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s no secret that students from international schools have no problem casually and comfortably saying the n-word and my high school was no exception. Reflecting back on my experiences, I realized that we were not even given the agency to be able to discuss reverse racism (in fact, the students who brought this issue up were reported to the headmaster by teachers), or not publicly address how there were people who wanted to create a holocaust themed room as well as a slavery room for prank day (I didn’t even know about this until recently). Even when these instances came to teachers, there were no further measures taken for us to understand what had happened or what was wrong with it. Students weren’t held accountable and teachers weren’t either.

On top of this, we lived in China, a place where anti-Blackness is very prevalent. This has been brought to media attention as there has been increasing aggression towards foreigners in China, particularly towards Black people due to fears of COVID-19 re-emerging. This is not at all an isolated racist incident. As recent as 2018, during China’s biggest CCTV Lunar New Year show, they had a Blackface skit, which was accompanied by an actor in a monkey suit. As these racial slurs, microaggressions and even explicit racism were never acknowledged both in our school or in our families, we were repeatedly taught that our ignorance was okay.

To my international school community:

This is a conversation that should’ve been had a long time ago. As you see posts that may make you feel attacked/guilty/ashamed, maybe take a moment to reflect on that rather than post something that will absolve your guilt. After also having a couple of open conversations, it seems that some have been feeling guilty for never really taking the time to reflect and think about the severe discrimination that BIPOC face that we cannot and will never relate to. How we have chosen to ignore family members’ racist comments because there is a “generational difference.” But you see, these narratives should not be about us. Instead of dwelling on this guilt or writing defensive posts to absolve it, find ways to support this movement. It’s okay to take baby steps as long as they are being taken.

As I’ve seen an increasing number of graduates write letters and emails to their respective high schools, I realize that these issues are universal. Our schools have failed students. They have failed in educating students and teachers on racism, in particular, the system fails to help students identify the covert and sometimes overt forms of racism that exist today. Even so, we know that the majority of students are not racist or at least not explicitly but unfortunately, this is not enough. We must commit to be better. To fight for the justice and equity in our modern society, we need to be actively anti-racist.

Here are some resources targeted to international students, Asian activism and a couple resources specifically for Chinese people that I have linked down below:

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously published on medium

*******************************

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

*************************

Photo credit: Unsplash