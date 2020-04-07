Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Ethics & Values / Multi-Stakeholder National Dialogues in India

Multi-Stakeholder National Dialogues in India

Many of the poorest people in india still lack even basic access to energy. And the infrastructure behind the rapid growth still relies on unsustainable products and materials.

by Leave a Comment


In India, the story you usually hear is one of rapid progress: impressive growth rates of 8.5 per cent; a doubling of energy demand over the past decade; and consistently healthy domestic investments at 35 per cent of GDP.

But participants of the Indian national dialogue organised by Development Alternatives, which brought together 400 representatives from a wide range of sectors over a 5 day period, told another tale — one of enduring poverty, environmental degradation and growing inequalities. Look beneath the statistics and you’ll find that agriculture — which employs more than half the country’s workforce — is in crisis. Many of the poorest people in India still lack even basic access to energy. And the infrastructure behind the rapid growth still relies on unsustainable products and materials.

To transition to a green economy the participants agreed that the focus must lie on changing the world’s production system and consumption habit. In the words of Dr. Ashok Khosla: “The earth has a fever – two diseases – Affluenza and povertitis”, a small percentage of the population suffers from overconsumption while over a billion people are denied basic needs.

This need to transition to a green economy is a unique opportunity to invest in sectors that are both, good for development and the environment. Finance was recognised as a key driver of green economies, with investment directed towards

  • Renewable Energy
  • Eco-Construction
  • Sustainable Agriculture
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management

 

To spread the core message, the dialogue produced a declaration describing the unique opportunity to restructure our economic system to tackle poverty and ecological degradation.

This post was previously published on greeneconomycoalition.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Green Economy Coalition

The Green Economy Coalition exists to accelerate the transition to green and fair economies.

Connect: We make bridges between business, civil society and government. We stimulate debate, dissent and dialogue. We build collective positions with our members.

Communicate: We tell the stories of change. We track the transition. We bust economic myths.

Influence: We champion the voice of the excluded. We challenge the status quo. We hold decision makers to account.

Visit them at: GreenEconomyCoalition.Org
 

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.