We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Nathan Murphy – Entrepreneur; Founder, Audio High School, Muesliforme and Superteacher

Nathan Murphy – Entrepreneur; Founder, Audio High School, Muesliforme and Superteacher

By Jane Albert

Nathan Murphy has always had a unique approach to life. His upbringing in multicultural western Sydney taught him to communicate with people from all walks of life, a trait that has stayed with him. A voracious reader as a child, he grew restless in high school and finally gave up on further formal education, preferring to be self taught. By 18 he was living rough in Darwin, later spending time at the Salvation Army’s Oasis centre in Sydney, experiences that taught him that you could both survive after losing everything and that someone else is always worse off. Murphy used these experiences to channel his entrepreneurial drive, initially building an audio-visual educational tool, Audio High School, and more recently creating start-ups MuesliForMe and SuperTea, both of which have since been acquired. Nathan’s determination has led to introductions to Richard Branson and entrepreneur Timothy Ferris, and his tenacity has taken him to Silicon Valley and beyond. Seeing entrepreneurship as a supremely creative endeavour, Murphy says his greatest fear is being useless to society. His energy, drive and imagination are a guarantee that won’t happen.

This post was previously published on australiaunlimited.com and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Australia Unlimited

Australia Unlimited is the voice of contemporary Australia, telling inspiring stories of talented Australians, both at home and abroad, profiling their contributions through their creativity, business acumen, scientific, innovative and humanitarian endeavours.

