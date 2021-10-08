Syria Organised Marathon To Promote Reading Among Young People

By Prensa Latina

The 2021 Reading Marathon competitions concluded today at the National Library in Damascus with the awarding of the three winners in each of the Basic, Secondary and University stages.

Some 100 young people participated in this national competition, which was organised by the Revolutionary Youth Union (RYU) in coordination with the Ministries of Education and Culture.

To choose the winners, the number of books and novels read and the diversity and presentation of the contents were taken into account, said the head of the organising body Ali Abbas.

He explained that the contest is an attempt to spread the culture of reading in society and improve the knowledge of Syrian youth.

In turn, the head of the RJU Training Office, Rahaf al-Jassem, indicated that the 100 contestants were chosen from among 1,500 who applied at the municipal and provincial levels, and the books read one between 50 and 500.

This annual marathon complements efforts to nurture the talents and creativity of Syrian youth, in addition to enhancing their role in reconstruction, he said.

According to Culture Minister Lubana Mushawah, the contest contributes to strengthening the creation of a generation of educated and immunised youth, as she believes that reading is the main source of knowledge.

—

This post was previously published on pressenza.com under a Creative Commons License.

***