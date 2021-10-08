Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Ethics & Values / Syria Organised Marathon To Promote Reading Among Young People

Syria Organised Marathon To Promote Reading Among Young People

He explained that the contest is an attempt to spread the culture of reading in society and improve the knowledge of Syrian youth.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Prensa Latina

The 2021 Reading Marathon competitions concluded today at the National Library in Damascus with the awarding of the three winners in each of the Basic, Secondary and University stages.
Some 100 young people participated in this national competition, which was organised by the Revolutionary Youth Union (RYU) in coordination with the Ministries of Education and Culture.
To choose the winners, the number of books and novels read and the diversity and presentation of the contents were taken into account, said the head of the organising body Ali Abbas.

He explained that the contest is an attempt to spread the culture of reading in society and improve the knowledge of Syrian youth.

In turn, the head of the RJU Training Office, Rahaf al-Jassem, indicated that the 100 contestants were chosen from among 1,500 who applied at the municipal and provincial levels, and the books read one between 50 and 500.

This annual marathon complements efforts to nurture the talents and creativity of Syrian youth, in addition to enhancing their role in reconstruction, he said.

According to Culture Minister Lubana Mushawah, the contest contributes to strengthening the creation of a generation of educated and immunised youth, as she believes that reading is the main source of knowledge.

This post was previously published on pressenza.com under a Creative Commons License.

***

About Pressenza

An international news agency dedicated to news about peace and nonviolence with offices in Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Bordeaux, Brussels, Budapest, Buenos Aires, Florence, Lima, London, Madrid, Manila, Mar del Plata, Milan, Montreal, Munich, New York, Paris, Porto, Quito, Rome, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Turin, Valencia and Vienna.

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x