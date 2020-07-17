The Pandemic Isn’t Over Yet: We Still Have So Much to Unlearn

—

Yesterday I held my first face-to-face class since the beginning of March. There were a few students in class, but most attended from their homes through Zoom, many tables were marked empty with an X, there were also methacrylate screens along the front row, thermal imaging cameras at the door, hydroalcoholic gel dispensers everywhere, additional cameras and monitors in the classrooms: in other words, nothing remotely like the normality of just a few months ago.

I teach at IE University, an institution that has taken security measures extremely seriously and has the resources to install everything that needs to be installed. I’ve left my house, got in my car, parked a few feet from the door, and given my class. No more problems, no fears or perception of danger. But if I come out of that environment and look around, and what I see does anything but calm me down: people behaving as if “it’s all over”, with their masks half-on, hanging from an ear or wrapped round their arm, going to parties… and infection figures on the rise again.

No, this isn’t over. I don’t want to be a Cassandra, but this pandemic has plenty of life left in it yet. We’re far from ready for a second phase: we’re still deep in the first. The World Health Organization says infections are still going up, especially in some countries. The map above, taken from an impressive infographic in The New York Times, “How the virus won”, shows the number of confirmed cases between June 9 and 23, and makes it crystal clear: pressured to reopen their economies, many countries decided to ignore the continued spread of the virus and are now experiencing widespread outbreaks of infections that in many cases are proving deadly. The US map is horrifying. And the ones we could draw in Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Russia or India are not at all better.

The case of the United States is particularly worrying. Encouraged by the bombast of a president now in full “mad emperor” flight, fiddling while Rome burns, some of his followers and bots are demanding an end to lockdown at mass protests (where nobody seems to be wearing a mask), the United States seems to have collectively decided to ignore the pandemic while it continues to spread. Some states have seen a sharp spike in infections, others are falsifying test results and the number of victims, and others are responding in ways that only make matters worse. The world is now putting the US in quarantine.

Trump’s response to the pandemic, along with his counterparts — for that’s what they are–in in Russia and Brazil, Vladimir Putin and Jair Bolsonaro, has made his country the world leader in the number of cases and victims, no mean feat for a global superpower, one of the richest countries in the world, with some of the world’s best scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs and universities. As Max Boot argued in The Washington Post recently, if Donald Trump had been president during World War II, we’d all be speaking German now.

The pandemic is anything but the great leveler: it feeds on poor countries and communities, of which there are many in the United States where lockdown is not an option. In addition, we now know that age is not the only risk factor and that kidney, lung and heart conditions are decisive, as are diabetes, obesity, and other conditions.

But what the pandemic is really highlighting is how appallingly bad we are at learning from each other: the terrifying spread throughout the United States in the wake of lifting lockdown or new outbreaks in other countries are not teaching anything to the countries behind us, or to anyone else: we are too quick to forget, which makes us much more vulnerable to new outbreaks or other pandemics.

How can we manage a pandemic while returning to some kind of economic activity? If your company is calling for people to return to the office and for customers to return to normality while the number of cases continues to spike around the world, be careful: consumers don’t forget easily, and other companies, like Apple, are doing the opposite. Countries like Spain, desperately keen to reopen a tourist sector that contributes around 15% of GDP, could find themselves having to deal with new outbreaks caused by incoming visitors to its beaches.

This has been a particularly difficult and costly learning process. But in the end, I’m afraid we’ll have to accept two things: firstly, that we will never return to how things were before, which means building a new normality. This will require a very different understanding of the economy and work, while unlearning many of the things we’ve taken as absolute truths for decades. What’s more, contrary to what many people hope and believe, even if we do come up with a vaccine, it won’t return us to normality, because that normality was unsustainable.

In short, this isn’t over. We still have a long way to go.

