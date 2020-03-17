At The Good Men Project, we often say that “the world is changing faster than most people can process that change.”

And no time in recent history has that statement seen as relevant as the week when it appeared as if the entire world would shut down because of the Coronavirus.

On our weekly Call with the Publisher on Friday March 13th we discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

— How the crisis is being handled internationally, including first-hand reports from France, Italy, Canada and across the United States.

— How quickly people have changed their behavior, not just for their own safety but for the safety of those around them.

— How the better the job we do with these public health initiatives, the more people will say we over-reacted.

— A lovely video that is going around Twitter of an Italian neighorhood, a narrow street, but from the porches comes the sound of all of them singing in Italian from inside their quarantined houses.

— How we need to re-define progress — progress should mean a culture driven by health and human well-being instead of a culture driven by things, stuff and material goods. We can’t allow only people who care about money to define what progress is.

LISTEN TO THE DISCUSSION HERE:

We have The Good Men Project calls with the Publisher are held every Friday at 3:00 PM EST (12 Noon Pacific)

Call in, listen in, chime in!

Dial In: 701-801-1220

Access code: 934-317-242

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Good Men Project is a “Participatory Media Company”— you can be an active part of the conversation about the ways in which the world is changing in the 21st century. We talking about some of the most difficult and important issues of our times with others in the community. Join us! Become a member here: https://goodmenproject.com/regsitration

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

stock photo ID: 1671927835