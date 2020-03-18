Women Hating Other Women Keeps the Patriarchy Alive

I saw Elizabeth Warren speak at New York City’s Town Hall in 2017, and I fell in love.

I was already a fan, but watching the powerhouse politician and change-maker speak live drew inspired tears from my sparkling eyes. A dream began to form: Elizabeth Warren would run for president in 2020, and she would win. She was the whip-smart, hyper-productive mother figure our country desperately needed after being abused and bamboozled for four years by Donald Trump and the Republican hypocrisy machine.

That dream died today when Warren ended her campaign for the Democratic nomination for president. The frontrunners in the Democratic primary are now both wealthy, elderly white men. Business as usual. Pardon my cynicism. It’s merely a mask for my deep despair. It was already stormy weather in my wildly feminist heart, and then I read this infuriating piece by Megan Garber in The Atlantic:

The headline alone made my soul wilt. Reading the piece felt like reliving my life as an ambitious, intelligent female all over again, a life punctuated by multiple shrewd, calculated efforts to sabotage my success, usually carried out by women who saw me as a threat.

The high school English teacher who felt the need to write three paragraphs of negative comments about my “condescending attitude,” even though I had the only A in her notoriously difficult class.

The other high school English teacher who blocked me from being inducted into the National Honor Society in spite of my 4.1 GPA and abundance of extracurricular activities in which I took leadership roles and excelled. She said I was “arrogant” and that I “made the other kids feel bad about themselves.”

The “best friend” who hired me as her back-up singer, and then told me my personality — my fucking personality — wasn’t cool enough to represent her “brand.” This came the day after a show when the biggest applause of the night was for my vocal feature.

I can feel the wound of the 2016 election all over again, when a misogynistic, immature, totally unqualified sexual predator was elected to the highest office in the land over a competent, experienced woman.

When I was starting out my adult life as a ferociously driven 20-something, I knew how damaging it was to one’s psyche to view other women as competition. I’d watched other women do it — and suffer for it — my whole life. I had swum in the ocean of that mindset myself, had felt the way it was subtly corrupting my heart and distorting my view of other women and myself.

As a woman, if you give into the societal pressure to adopt a zero-sum view of the world’s resources, you find yourself in a panicked state of fight-or-flight every time you spot a woman who is more accomplished than you, or thinner or younger, or has a “better” relationship. It can be any perceived leg up, and that woman is suddenly evidence that you are a sad, pathetic failure trundling your way toward an unremarkable death.

Seeing other women as threats does absolutely nothing to help you achieve your own highest potential, but it sure does keep you trapped in a cycle of fear, anxiety, resentment, and crippling jealousy. It can also transform you into the kind of bitter, shitty person who tries to hurt other women instead of helping them reach their own highest heights.

I fought hard early on to wipe any traces of that mentality from my mind, and I’ve developed a value system around uplifting and supporting other women every day, in every way I can find.

This took conscious effort. The cultural programming of women-as-threats is deeply entrenched in the messaging we get from media and society. I had to be vigilant and constantly reframe my own thoughts.

If there was an actor who looked a lot like me and was always up for the same roles, I would wish her broken legs (the superstitious theater kind, not the literal kind) at every audition and say things like, “Let’s both book this shit!” This usually draws grateful, relieved laughter. Women in audition waiting rooms can be awful to each other.

If there was a woman who had caught the eye of someone I was seeing, I would agree that she was beautiful, and I’d refuse to see her beauty as somehow diminishing of my own. There is room for all of us to be beautiful. There is beauty in all of us.

I’ve worked painstakingly, tirelessly, on my mindset surrounding other women, little by little orienting myself away from the internalized misogyny our culture instills in us, pointing my heart instead to an outlook that is inclusive and celebratory of all the gorgeous, smart, funny, hard-working, successful women in the world. I choose to see them as inspirations, not evidence of my own failures and shortcomings.

Another woman’s success is never my failure. I believe that this mental work has saved me from swallowing the most damaging pill the patriarchy tries to force down our throats from birth: the idea that women are programmed by their DNA to hate other women.

The truth is that we are programmed to hate each other, but not by our DNA. Our culture teaches us to hate other women every time it tells us we aren’t good enough without some expensive serum or an impossibly low body fat percentage. What do we see in virtually every advertisement for products that depend on our willingness to concede that we aren’t good enough as is? Women who embody the qualities we supposedly lack.

There’s a fine line between feeling inspired by an aspirational, “ideal” woman, and feeling impossibly flawed and reduced next to the vastness of her perfection. And since hating yourself feels pretty terrible, it’s an easy psychological hack to project that hate onto the woman who made you feel so small. And then you feel an irresistible compulsion to buy the products that claim they will make you look and feel just like her. It’s so transparent and so gross, this marketing machine that capitalizes on our feelings of inadequacy and low self-worth.

In the realm of relationships, it gets even uglier. I can’t tell you how sick I am of that trite old plotline that demonizes a young, conventionally beautiful woman for “stealing” the husband of an older woman. Why is our ire focused most intensely on the young woman? Why is she the most likely target of vicious insults and physical confrontations in our movies and television shows? Why aren’t we just as ready to condemn the man who cheated, lied, and left?

Why did Bill Clinton get to stay President and carry on being generally admired and lauded by society, and Monica Lewinsky still has to live with the never-ending blowjob/semen stain/fat jokes that have dominated her time in the national spotlight? She didn’t do anything wrong — he did. But we hated and ridiculed her and kept right on celebrating him.

By convincing us that we need to hate and fear each other, the patriarchy has rendered us powerless, and it’s using our own minds and emotions to do it.

If you are a woman who sees other women as threats to your own worth, of course, you’re going to find someone as outstanding as Elizabeth Warren “self-righteous” and “shrill,” a “know-it-all” with a “condescending” manner. Of course, you’re going to question her intentions. Of course, you’re going to want to slap her every time she speaks, even when you agree.

It’s the easiest way to make yourself feel better about all the ways you feel you come up short next to a woman like that. But if you refuse to languish in the swamp of scarcity, and choose instead to celebrate and be inspired by women who have excelled in our male-dominated society, thanks to their intelligence, work ethic, passion, grit, and supreme competence, then you might start seeing those women the way I do.

They are beacons of hope and light in a toxic, unbalanced world, and they will save all of us from ourselves. If we let them.

