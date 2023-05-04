10 Of The Best Hair Transplant Clinics In Turkey

—

Turkish hair transplant surgeries are highly sought after by people looking for cost-efficient and efficient hair loss treatments. Turkey now boasts a sizable number of facilities and experienced doctors that specialize in hair transplantation, making it a major global centre for the practice. Here are some important things to think about:

Expertise and Experience: The skill and experience of Turkish surgeons in hair transplant treatments are well-known. They have a lot of experience performing effective hair transplants and many of them have obtained specialized training. Turkey is regarded as a pioneer in the field of hair transplantation and has a long history in it.

Advanced Methods: Turkish clinics frequently use cutting-edge hair transplant methods including Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE). These methods enable precise and undetectable results with little downtime and scarring.

Cost-effectiveness: Compared to many other nations, including Europe and the United States, hair transplant procedures in Turkey are typically less expensive. Turkey benefits from fewer overhead costs and a lower cost of living, thus the cheaper price does not necessarily mean a compromise in quality.

Sophisticated Facilities: The majority of hair transplant clinics in Turkey are equipped with cutting-edge technology and sophisticated facilities. International hygienic and patient safety requirements are followed by these clinics. Additionally, the clinics frequently offer welcoming and well-equipped facilities to make sure that patients have a positive experience.

Extensive Services: Turkish hair transplant clinics frequently give foreign patients extensive services. Initial consultations, treatment planning, the hair transplant process itself, post-operative care, and aid with lodging, transportation, and travel arrangements are a few of the services that are frequently provided.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Conducting extensive research on clinics and surgeons is essential when thinking about getting a hair transplant in Turkey. Examine reviews, endorsements, and before-and-after pictures to judge the caliber of their work. Take into account the surgeon’s training, experience, and areas of expertise. To discuss your particular problem, your expectations, and to receive a customized treatment plan, it is also essential to set up consultations with a number of clinics.

You can enhance the likelihood that your hair transplant treatment in Turkey will provide natural-looking and pleasing results by selecting a reputed facility and a qualified specialist.

A hair transplant is a surgical procedure carried out by a trichologist. This proves involves the removal of hair from places that have hair and implanting them in areas that lack hair follicles. The technique used in hair transplant is known as grafting, and it offers clients long-term restoration treatment. In case you are struggling with hair growth, you should definitely consider this procedure. In Turkey, there are several good hair transplant clinics that we are going to talk about in this article.

Some of the best hair transplant clinics found in Turkey include the following;

1. NimClinic

The Nimclinic offers its clients aesthetic hair transplant services. If you are searching for an affordable clinic, you should opt for this clinic.

2. Hair Of Istanbul

Hair of Istanbul is a certificated transplant clinic, and they provide you with the best experience because they collaborate with highly experienced practitioners and hair transplant consultants. Moreover, they provide their clients with free online consultation services.

3. Sapphire Hair Clinic

The sapphire hair clinic is known for its complete aesthetic service package that includes obesity, dental and eye surgery.

4. Medhair Clinic

Medhaor Clinic is amongst the most visited hair transplant clinics in Istanbul. The clinic has great doctors and excellent medical staff as well. It also offered clients a great arrival-to-departure program ideal for overseas patients.

5. Dr Serkan Aygın Clinic

Regarding an exquisite clinic, Dr. Serkan Aygin’s clinic is the best option; they won the Price of the best hair transplant surgeon award in 2019, meaning they offer the best services in the market.

6. Smile Hair Clinic

When it comes to Smile Hair Clinic, it has been modernized, and it has advanced equipment for carrying out hair transplants. In this clinic, they usually start by harvesting the right graft from the donor’s region to have enough graft to plant in the areas that lack hair follicles.

7. Hair Center Of Turkey

The Hair Centre of Turkey is known for its excellent services. Where it offers clients free transportation from the airport to the clinic, and they also provide patients with accommodation in a five-star hotel as well. With this, international patients can visit the clinic, and get assisted without worrying about a place to stay.

8. Dr. Koray Erdoğan

Dr. Koray Erdoğan founded the AMED clinic in 2001, and it offers patients the most advanced FUE hair transplant, a digital technology that involves scalp analysis and coverage value.

9. Buk Clinic

Buck Clinic offers services to both international and domestic patients. The company was started by a group of specialists who built this enterprise. Other than Sapphire FUE and DHI hair transplant procedures, the clinic also offers patients various beauty treatments.

10. CapilClinic

Capilclinic was opened in 2015, and it has become one of the best private hospitals in Istanbul. The reason why this clinic became famous is that it works with qualified specialists who have been vetted and can be trusted.

Conclusion

Typically ethically, several patients, and most patients, spend 2 million dollars on hair transplants.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

iStockPhoto