10 States With the Worst Drivers Texas and New Mexico Topping the Chart

—

According to an analysis conducted by CarInsuranceComparison.com, which categorized all states in the USA based on worst drivers, these 10 states have the highest rates of fatal road accidents. New Mexico and the state of Texas are the topmost on the list. This research was analyzed based on 5 bad behavior categories that these states were ranked.

The 5 categories for ranking these states are:

Fatalities due to car accidents

Ignoring traffic signals

Reckless driving

Driving drunk

Speeding

These categories contributed to each state’s ranking for worst driver:

The drivers in these states can be seen speeding, lane drifting, drunk driving, ignoring cyclists and pedestrians, and flying down highways with exceeding speed limits. These drivers are not only harmful to themselves but also a potential threat to other people on the road. On average, the death rate in these states with the worst drivers is the highest among all states. The average rate for accident fatality rate in these top 10 worst states is 1.34 per 100 million Vehicle Miles Travelled (VMT). With the rate being the highest of 1.73 per 100 million VMT In South Carolina, and 0.98 per million VMT in Hawaii.

Here is the list of 10 states with the worst drivers along with their categorization as analyzed by carinsurancecomparision.com:

Ranking for Worst Drivers State Worst Category 1 New Mexico Careless Driving 1 Texas Careless Driving 3 Montana Death Rate 3 South Carolina Death Rate 5 Louisiana Death Rate / Careless Driving 6 Alabama Careless Driving 6 Hawaii Speeding 8 Arizona Careless Driving 9 Oregon Death Rate 10 Nevada Speeding

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In the above list, there is a tie for number one state for worst drivers between Texas and New Mexico.

In Texas, the worst category was careless driving followed by speeding. Other categories included the pedestrian death rate per capita which was 2.24%, the cyclist death rate per capita was 0.23%, and out of all fatal car accidents, 30.71% involved speeding. Also, Texas is categorized as worst in ignoring traffic rules, driving with invalid licenses, and alcohol-related fatal accidents.

New Mexico is the other top-ranked worst driver state. The category in which New Mexico ranked first was reckless driving, followed by car accident death rate. Also, New Mexico is ranked as the most dangerous state for pedestrians.

Bad driving can pose a threat to the safety of everyone present on the road. It can also have a negative impact on car insurance rates. Driving when distracted, drunk, drowsy, under the influence of any medication or speeding can lead to getting a DUI or DWI on your permanent record, resulting in legal, economic, and social consequences. Your driving license can also be suspended or revoked.

Safety measures to avoid accidents

“First and most important is, drivers need to be well educated about driving skills. They need to avoid all distractions. Put your cell phones on airplane mode, which will save you from distracting messages and calls, and wear your seatbelts.” says personal injury attorney Max Paderewski of Lone Star Injury Attorneys. “Follow all traffic rules, do signal before every turn, keep a safe distance between vehicles which will give you a good time to react. Don’t tailgate and don’t exceed speed limits. Also, don’t drive too slowly. Stay aware and alert while driving. Better keep a companion along while driving long distances.”

Role of community and government.

Communities need to educate drivers by running campaigns and research. The government needs to provide safe infrastructure and strict traffic regulations. With combined efforts, we can prevent deaths and injuries due to accidents and make roads safer for everyone.

—

This content is brought to you by Andrea Mario.

Shutterstock